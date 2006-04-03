Author Topic Momodou





The ECO negotiations have commenced

By Sidi Sanneh



President BUHARI of Nigeria sets 5 conditions for Nigeria's membership in the ECO which is in response to France’s proposal.



Cherno Jallow & Sukai Bojang, I believe the debate has begun between France’s ECO project and the single biggest economy and market in West Africa. Below are the conditions purported to be Nigeria’s conditions for the ECO to become a reality.

HERE ARE THE CONDITIONS POSED BY THE NIGERIAN PRESIDENT TO FRANCE FOR THE ACCESSION OF NIGERIA TO ECO (THE NEW CURRENCY OF ECOWAS COUNTRIES)



1- No direct debit and no deposit to the French treasury of the currencies of the countries of the Eco zone



2- No intermediary in the convertibility between Eco, Euro and Dollar



3- ECOWAS must manage the Eco itself in a sovereign manner.



4- The Eco must be convertible with all the currencies of the world



5- The Eco should be printed in Africa and not in France



Will France yield and finally grant monetary sovereignty to the African countries of ECOWAS? Wait and see…



“ No country can develop without monetary independence. We need a new Community currency which is not managed from the outside. the principles governing the CFA Franc must be thrown in the trash. Africa needs a monetary policy that meets its own needs and interests. ”



~~Nicolas Agbohou, Associate professor at the institute of cheikh anta diop, university of Dakar



