Havee a look at this link BEFORE you decide if you would take up the invitation to visit.



https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/crime-chief-condemns-deadly-mogadishu-attack-191229065218274.html



“I have heard that lot of you have been invited to Somalia in your private capacity not as National Assembly Members (NAMs), she said, adding that the minister for Foreign Affairs should have been put in picture for a due and right procedure.



VP questions responsibility of lawmakers



Friday, December 27, 2019



Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray has wondered whether legislators of National Assembly do know the limits of their responsibility.



“Do you know what you should be engaged in and not to be engaged in?” she asked. What is your role? She further enquired.



Vice President Dr. Touray was speaking in response to the issues raised by the members of the Assembly during the adjournment debate on Monday.



“I have heard that lot of you have been invited to Somalia in your private capacity not as National Assembly Members (NAMs), she said, adding that the minister for Foreign Affairs should have been put in picture for a due and right procedure.



VP Touray argued that being a NAM does not give one the wherewithal and grab the opportunity to go and listen to somebody and come. “I am not saying you should not advocate, but there are procedural matters and that certain governance has its own procedures,” she noted.



VP Touray further said that the minister for Foreign Affairs will sensitise the National Assembly Members of their roles when it comes foreign affairs matters.



“Yes, we are in a democracy; in a democracy that has a rule based democracy procedure,” she pointed out.



The VP, however, acknowledged that lawmakers have the right to visit any country but within the required procedures.

Author: Ismaila Sonko



