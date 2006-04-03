Author Topic Momodou





9473 Posts Posted - 23 Dec 2019 : 08:27:21 Inaa dilahi Wa Inaa Illaihi Raji Oun.

Veteran broadcaster Alh Sarjo Barrow passed away last evening at his home in brusubi.



Born in Niamina Kudang on December 26 1953, the famous newscaster who has more than three decades of experience in journalism died four days before his 66th birthday.



Sarjo is well known as an outstanding broadcaster and public announcer whose voice has delivered news to people across the Gambia and Beyond for decades.



He will be dearly missed for his work to particularly inform local language audiences and grassroots communities in the Gambia



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah.

