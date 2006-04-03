Barrow assures Jammeh's protection upon return

Author Topic Momodou





The Point: Friday, December 6, 2019



President Adama Barrow has said his predecessor Yahya Jammeh could return to the country but would be only welcomed as a private citizen. He added that the state will offer him protection.



Mr. Barrow made this remark at a meeting in Foni Sibanor as part of series of meetings he had in his Meet the People Tour. He said the perception that former president, Yahya Jammeh can become president after returning to the country should be taken as a joke, adding that former President Jammeh can only be allowed to come back to his country as a private citizen and nothing more.



"Former president can be allowed to come back to his country of origin and stay peacefully as a citizen but not to become a president again," Barrow said. "And I think this should be known to the people. He has to come back and we will provide him protection."

He added that his government was even prepared to provide security, protection and accommodation to the mother of former President Jammeh even if she were to come back to the country alive.

"I told former President Jammeh when I was informed of his mother's death that security and accommodation would have even been provided to her even if she should have come to the country alive."

He said the issue of denying citizens' corpses being buried on Gambian soil happened during the regime of former President Jammeh, saying it is something that should not have happened in the first place.



Author: Yusupha Jobe





9470 Posts Posted - 08 Dec 2019 : 18:12:33 Office of The Gambia Government Spokesperson



Clarification On President Barrow’s Statement About Former President Yaya Jammeh



Press Release Dated: 7th December, 2019



Banjul, The Gambia—Following widespread and conflicting reports alleging that President Barrow has assured his predecessor, President Yaya Jammeh, to return to The Gambia with guaranteed state protection and all privileges befitting a former Head of State, President Adama Barrow categorically refutes this report as fatally false.



Therefore, President Barrow wants Gambians and the international community to know that he is keenly following the revelations before the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commissions (TRRC) and could not therefore, utter statements that may potentially be prejudicial to the Commission’s work such as his alleged promise of state protection and retirement privileges to Yaya Jammeh as the false report purports to convey.



While President Barrow made statements about ex-President Jammeh at Berefet and Sibanorr villages in the Fonis last week, his utterances were purely hypothetical. While on his annual “Presidential Meet The People Tour”, Mr. Barrow told Gambians that even If President Jammeh were to return to The Gambia some day, he could never again be a President and could only live as an ordinary citizen and nothing else. Mr Barrow offered no protection nor any privileges whatsoever as is being bandied around social media and some news outlets. It is totally false and very unfortunate that such a direct statement is deliberately mischaracterized for purely political reasons.



However, during the same meetings, President Barrow also alluded to conversations that transpired between him and Equatorial Guinea’s leader, President Obiang regarding ex-President Jammeh’s late mother’s burial and his (Barrow’s) magnanimity to facilitate that request.

Mr. Barrow told the large crowds that Yaya Jammeh was shamed by his previous belligerence of denying two prominent citizens, Messrs. Bubacarr Michael Baldeh and Kukoi Samba Sanyang burial rights after they died in Dakar and Mali respectively. Consequently, Hon. Bubacarr Michael Baldeh, a former Parliamentarian and State Minister and Mr. Sanyang, the leader of the 1981 failed coup d’etat were buried in Medina Gunnas, Cassanance and Dakar respectively.

According Mr. Barrow, even if President Jammeh’s late mom, Fatou Asombi Bojang, were to return home alive, he would have accorded her all the privileges befitting the mother of a former Head of State. Besides, the late Madam Bojang was a private citizen who never offended any Gambian and deserved nothing less than the best, President Barrow said.

Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson

United Kingdom

129 Posts Posted - 13 Dec 2019 : 21:00:36 The idea that Jammeh would be allowed back or even welcomed as a private citizen as stated by Barrow would surely be seen by the majority of Gambians as an injustice considering what happened under his regime of brutality, torture, killings etc-the list goes on. This man is a criminal and as such should be tried in a court of law and imprisoned for his crimes. Topic