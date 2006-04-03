Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9470 Posts Posted - 05 Dec 2019 : 11:46:21 Dozens dead as migrant boat sinks off Mauritania coast: UN



Including women and children, 58 people drown while 83 others swam ashore after their overcrowded boat capsized.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/dozens-dead-migrant-boat-sinks-mauritania-coast-191205011010131.html?fbclid=IwAR1BmRmngDt7Km97hs3Ew-bL9LzbLgHdKIlj748yieTucD2E_j3Zhri8gAI



At least 58 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the UN's migration agency said.

The perilous sea passage from West Africa to Europe was once a major route for migrants seeking jobs and prosperity.

The sinking is one of the deadliest incidents since the mid-2000s when Spain stepped up patrols and fewer boats attempted the journey..





..........................Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall, reporting from Mauritania's capital Nouakchott, said the military police discovered the survivors - most of whom came from The Gambia - and that is when the extent of the tragedy became clear................... At least 58 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the UN's migration agency said.The perilous sea passage from West Africa to Europe was once a major route for migrants seeking jobs and prosperity.The sinking is one of the deadliest incidents since the mid-2000s when Spain stepped up patrols and fewer boats attempted the journey............................Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall, reporting from Mauritania's capital Nouakchott, said the military police discovered the survivors - most of whom came from The Gambia - and that is when the extent of the tragedy became clear................... A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9470 Posts Posted - 05 Dec 2019 : 16:52:48

State House

Banjul

THE GAMBIA

______________________________________________________

OP/291/249/01/PART IV (315-ABS) 5th December 2019



PRESS RELEASE



State House, Banjul - It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic boat accident off the coast of Mauritania that claimed the lives of many Gambians.



His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has earlier been briefed that the boat originated from Barra, North Bank Region, and fifty-two (52) Gambians lost their lives whiles eighty (80) others survived.



The Gambia government is working with the United Nations International Organization for Migration and will dispatch a delegation to Mauritania at the earliest possible time to investigate and gather more information on the accident.



President Barrow expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the departed souls to Rest In Peace.

.

Contact:

Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Director of Press & Public Relations

Office of the President, State House, Banjul Email:dpprop2017@gmail.com

Tel: +220 9957592

Twitter: @BarrowPresident

Facebook: Barrow PORG

Website: statehouse.gov.gm

————-//————— Office of The PresidentState HouseBanjulTHE GAMBIA______________________________________________________OP/291/249/01/PART IV (315-ABS) 5th December 2019PRESS RELEASEState House, Banjul - It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic boat accident off the coast of Mauritania that claimed the lives of many Gambians.His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has earlier been briefed that the boat originated from Barra, North Bank Region, and fifty-two (52) Gambians lost their lives whiles eighty (80) others survived.The Gambia government is working with the United Nations International Organization for Migration and will dispatch a delegation to Mauritania at the earliest possible time to investigate and gather more information on the accident.President Barrow expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the departed souls to Rest In Peace.Contact:Amie Bojang-SissohoDirector of Press & Public RelationsOffice of the President, State House, Banjul Email: absissoho@op.gov.gm Tel: +220 9957592Twitter: @BarrowPresidentFacebook: Barrow PORGWebsite: statehouse.gov.gm————-//————— A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9470 Posts Posted - 06 Dec 2019 : 16:12:11 PRESS RELEASE ON THE BOAT ACCIDENT CARRYING MIGRANTS



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia received with shock the tragic death of Gambians in the international territorial waters between Mauritania and Morocco.



The Ministry has been in contact with officials of the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott who are closely working with Regional Mauritanian authorities as well as the International Organisation for Migration and UNHCR to manage the crisis situation on the ground.



The official correspondence received from the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott revealed through the survivors that there were 195 people on board and 63 people have now been confirmed dead. There were 13 women and 11 of them died. Investigators are employing different identification techniques such as photos taking of corpses before the burial and using survivors to identify the dead through those photos. This method will help establish the nationalities especially the number of Gambians involved. The memo also highlighted that 85 people have been rescued and 10 of them are receiving medical care. From the 85 rescued, 78 are Gambians and 7 Senegalese nationals. However, 47 people are still missing.



The Gambian Ambassador to Mauritania, His Excellency Mawdo C. Juwara and the Honourary Consul held series of meetings with the Governor of Dhahlet Nouadhibou Region with the Regional Security Chiefs on the issue and the need to continue with the search and rescue operations. Rescue or recovery efforts will continue for those missing as well as to find ways and means to offer assistance in terms of medical treatment to those who need medical attention and to provide accommodation and food for the survivors.



The general public is hereby assured that once the identification is completed, the Gambian Embassy, the Honourary Consulate, Mauritanian Regional Administrative authorities in Nouadhibou, the IOM as well as the UNHCR will continue further medical checkups of the survivors to ascertain their fitness to be repatriated to The Gambia and Senegal.



In accordance with the directive of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of the delegation dispatched by the Government of The Gambia to take part in the investigation and recovery efforts. A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic