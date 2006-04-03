Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11351 Posts Posted - 01 Nov 2019 : 17:55:03

====================================================

November 1, 2019

by Mafugi Ceesay



The managing director of National Water and Electricity Company, Alpha Robinson Tuesday informed the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) of the National Assembly that as an institution, Nawec been damaged for over 50 years.

The institution has failed to present their activity and financial statements for 2017 and 2018 to the assembly as required.



MD Robinson further explained that the challenges facing Nawec come in many ways.”We are challenged in terms of capacity, having the right people who can do the job as required in the right way and to do it when it is required,” he said, adding that Nawec has both institutional and governance problem.



Halifa Sallah, the chairman of the committee adjourned the session and reminded Nawec to go back and examine their challenges of the pending reports of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

For his part, Crispin Grey-Johnson, vice chairman of Nawec board of directors said they are new in the management and have inherited a lot of difficulties. He said the last time the board was invited by the PEC to a discussion, it was confirmed that there were huge backlogs which the new board is trying to address.



“We can assure you that we can come back within the next month with the activity report and financial report of 2017. The constraint we have in respect of 2018 is that the external auditors have other commitments which makes it hard for them to deliver to us this year. They have assured us that they will be able to do sure early 2020. So we crave your indulgence to give us more time for the 2018 activity and financial reports to be prepared and properly audited for submission to PEC.”



I wonder exactly what will the the NEW board find inside when they open the lid of Pandora's Box. ?

Edited by - toubab1020 on 01 Nov 2019 18:02:54





11351 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2021 : 21:37:30



++++++++++



https://standard.gm/nawec-to-shut-down-cash-power-vending-to-install-new-billing-software/



October 21, 2021





By Tabora Bojang on October 21, 2021



The National Water and Electricity Company is set to launch its new billing system to promote “efficiency and transparency” in its service delivery throughout The Gambia.



The new IMS platform will go live by Monday October 25th to be preceded by a two-day shut down period starting this Saturday, during which cashpower and other vending services will be halted.



Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Nawec senior ICT manager Ebrima Sawaneh said the new billing system will decentralise Nawec’s overall service provision and avail services and opportunities to its customers that were previously available only at the Nawec headquarters.



He explained that the two-day shut down will only restrict cashpower purchases and not the availability of electricity.



“This will allow us to migrate the current data to the new system and therefore all vending will stop. Going forward, we will now move on decentralising our services to the various branches. Most of the activities that were only available at the headquarters will now be available at all nearest branches.”



“Going forward, they [third parties] will charge you for the sale of the token and the transaction fee will be provided on the receipt,” he added.



He further disclosed that Nawec is discussing with over 10 third parties interested in taking part in the vending, but he declined to give any names, saying there is a process that they are going through after which names will be published.



The senior ICT manager however stated that the new system will not apply to customers using meters with seven digits because they are “old metre models which the new system does not accept.”



“Those metres which are seven digits long will not be migrated into the new system. Those are the old metre models and Nawec has identified them and we have started the process of changing all of them,” Sawaneh explained.



Asked why these meters were not all changed before the introduction of the new system, he said: “Ideally, that is what Nawec wants to do. We want to make sure we change the meter before we will bring the system but it was delayed.”



“We are now automating our manual systems. Our transmission and distribution system and financial systems are now going to be integrated into the commercial system. Calls made to our 1669 call centre will be recorded into an incident management system and it will be tracked and followed and feedback will be provided. There will also be a business intelligence system that will track the demography of queries. This is to improve our overall productivity, efficiency and transparency.”



It Maybe that a repair is underway at last,or a price increase,which option would you place a bet on ?

