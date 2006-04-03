Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10775 Posts Posted - 04 Oct 2019 : 17:53:39



"To date, the unique partnerships have resulted in the arrest of 36 vessels for illegal fishing and other fisheries crimes."



====================================================





By Ebrima Jallow October 4, 2019





The Gambian Department of Fisheries and The Gambia Navy operating on board the Sea Shepherd vessel Sam Simon have arrested a trawler for fishing in an area reserved for artisanal fishermen.



The fishing vessel NiamNiokho was arrested for several counts of fishing within The Gambia’s nine-nautical mile Special Management Area in less than a month.



The incursions were confirmed both by the vessels’ own fishing log book as well as the fisheries observer’s fishing log.



The NiamNiokho is presently detained in the Gambian Port of Banjul.



The joint operation has already seen the arrest of three industrial trawlers for a number of fisheries offenses.



Dr Bamba Banja, a permanent secretary at the fisheries and water and resources ministry, said it is because of incursions like this that The Gambia has to police its waters to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.



“As a government, we are handicapped.



We are assisting the navy to get a boat to better patrol these areas. Capacity is a constraint,” Banja said.



The waters of The Gambia are particularly rich in biodiversity, as the country is positioned where the nutrient-rich Gambia River meets the Canary Current.



The livelihoods of over 200,000 Gambians are directly or indirectly dependent on local fisheries while the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that more than 46 percent of the assessed fish populations in the Eastern Central Atlantic are being over-fished.



Sardinella and other small pelagic species are of critical importance to Gambians which is why the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources instituted a nine-nautical mile Special Management Area to conserve waters frequented by artisanal fishermen.



However, industrial trawlers routinely come close to the shoreline with artisanal fishermen making daily complaints to the Ministry, asking for compensation for nets lost to industrial trawlers running them over.



Populations of sardinella are also rapidly declining due to these daily incursions.



Sea Shepherd’s partnership with The Gambia marks the seventh African coastal State to join a growing effort to stop illegal fishing around the African continent through joint at-sea patrols.



Since 2016, Sea Shepherd has been working in partnership with the governments of Gabon, Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Benin and Namibia to combat IUU fishing by providing the use of civilian offshore patrol vessels to African coastal states so that authorities can enforce fisheries regulations and conservation laws in their sovereign waters.



To date, the unique partnerships have resulted in the arrest of 36 vessels for illegal fishing and other fisheries crimes.



https://standard.gm/gambia-arrests-fourth-trawler/

toubab1020





10775 Posts Posted - 12 Nov 2020 : 13:23:45





https://foroyaa.net/gambia-navy-intercepts-six-foreign-vessels-for-illegal-fishing/







By Mustapha Jallow on November 11, 2020



Gambian authorities have intercepted six (6) foreign vessels found fishing in a prohibited area in Gambia’s territorial waters, a military report said Wednesday.



“The Gambia Navy from the month of October to November 2020 has made significant gains against illegal fishing as six major arrests have been executed during different patrols within the country’s waters,” the report revealed.



The report disclosed that the Gambia Navy continued to survey the coast and fisheries protection zones.



It further said since the Government of the Gambia issued COVID-19 regulations, which includes the closure of the country’s borders, sea, air and land in a bid to curtail the spread of the viral disease, the Gambia Navy intensified patrols and surveillance along the country’s waters.



“The Navy on two separate incidents, on the 6th and 29th October 2020, carried out arrests on two different vessels for fishing in a prohibited zone. The vessels were SUPER FLY 1 and BETTY (DAK 709),” the report stated.



The report continued to state that in a similar activity on November 4th 2020, the Gambia Navy in collaboration with the Fisheries Department and Sea Shepherd conducted Joint Coastal Surveillance and Fisheries protection during which four arrests were executed for fishing in prohibited zone.



“The vessels were three Chinese fishing vessels, marked: F/V GORDE 105, F/V GORDE 106, and F/V GORDE 107. On 07 November 2020, the boarding team on board the Sea Shepherd arrested F/V FINSI WANG for being in possession of wrong fishing gear,” the report stated.



During the period under review, the report disclosed that six fishing vessels were intercepted. Of these, two were owned by a Gambian and Senegalese respectively, while the remaining four were owned by Chinese nationals.



“They are all currently berthed at the fisheries jetty, under armed guards. The Gambia Navy will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies in a bid to protect the country’s territorial waters as mandated by the constitution,” the report indicated.



Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter, explained that the four vessels (GORDE) were owned by a Chinese business investment, but changed their vessels’ flags to Gambian flag.



The source added that Superfly, which was carrying a Gambian flag, is also owned by Chinese nationals.



“These five vessels were intercepted for fishing in wrong zone, fishing without an observer, fishing logbook and using wrong fishing gear. The GORDES are all Chinese flag vessels,’’ the source added.



Betty vessel, the source said, is owned by a Senegalese national, which was also found fishing in a wrong zone.



The source also stated that the arrests were made separately by personnel of the Gambia Navy, officers at the Department of Fisheries and Sea Shepherd personnel.



Nonetheless, this is not the first time the Gambia Navy intercepted vessels for illegally fishing in the country’s waters.



The Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, James Gomez told lawmakers in Banjul in July that since 2018, thirty-two (32) fishing vessels were intercepted for violating their licensing conditions.



