By Hatab Nyang August 7, 2019





An unidentified body was found last Wednesday July 31st 2019 between Gunjur and Sifoe, by one Dr. Ahmed Manjang, who reported the matter to the Sifo Police.



According to Dr. Manjang, he was coming from the airport from Saudi Arabia, when he found the body lying on the roadside; that after looking at it closely, he discovered that the body had a serious wound but was alive during those early hours of the morning; that he forthwith reported the matter to the Sifoe Police Station. He said when the Police arrived they contacted the Gunjur Health Facility who provided them with an ambulance and a driver, to take the body to the Brikama Health Facility.



According to Lamin Danso, the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) stationed at Sifoe, the incident happened at 3 am in the morning; that when they were alerted by Dr. Manjang, the body still had some life in it; but that before they arrived at the Brikama Health Facility, the body was lifeless.



Chief Inspector Danso said the deceased was in his 30s; that they found no documents on the body which proved challenging to identify know who the person is; that no one has also come forward to claim for the body, which makes it all the more challenging.



The body which can be found at the Brikama Health Facility’s mortuary is open to the public for identification.



10191 Posts Posted - 14 Aug 2019 : 22:56:17 It has been 7 days since the discovery of this man,I am sure that a friend or relative would have turned up by now,which raises the question,was this man from the Gunjur and Sifoe areas or was he from somewhere else in Gambia?

It is likely that the Police or others took photographs of the man or if not, his clothes could be photographed and given to the media which would allow many more people to help the Chief inspetor and his team in this enquiry.

It is also possible that the man was a visitor to Gambia from another country.I hope that Foroyaa who first published this article will chase up further developments. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

10191 Posts Posted - 11 Oct 2019 : 14:48:10 Nothing published from Foroyaa that I have seen that must mean that this man is still resting at Brikama Health Facility’s mortuary.



He Must be missed by somebody somewhere.



The question must now be asked when will he be properly laid to rest ?

Posted - 02 Jan 2020 : 22:18:10 The Latest information from a very reliable source has stated that the unidentified body has been transferred to the mortuary of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul and that after the police have concluded their investigations if they are unsuccessful in tracing relatives then the police are responsible for his burial.

I am surprised that Foroyaa hasn't followed up this story which they published in August 2019



I am surprised that Foroyaa hasn't followed up this story which they published in August 2019

