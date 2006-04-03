Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10199 Posts Posted - 17 Jul 2019 : 16:35:33

In my opinion this is..........:



a disaster that is just waiting to happen with containgious desease just waiting to break out among the general population resulting in the DEATH of people.I am afraid to write I told you so .

The matter is URGENT.





++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Wednesday, July 17, 2019



Fish vendors at the Brikama Ice Plant Fish Market have lamented the poor condition of the market’s sewerage facility, saying it’s always hard for the passing of waste water from the market to the drainage.



In an interview with The Point, many vendors at the market revealed series of difficulties they are encountering anytime the market is inundated with waste water as a result of its poor drainage system.



Kaddy Sambou, a vendor at the market, said they have difficulties in selling their commodities whenever the market sewerage facility starts flooding, adding that most of their customers find it hard to have access to the market.



She explained that anytime the market is flooded with waste water which makes it difficult to sell in such an environment, they would mobilise each other to clean the entire place to allow the flow of waste water before embarking on any activity of selling their goods.



“The main problem we are facing here every day as vendors who sell at the fish market is the issue of poor sewerage system which does not allow the free flow of waste water from the market,” she said.



“We have to mobilise each other as vendors to clean the place any time the market is flooded with waste water due to the poor condition of the sewerage facility.”



Mam Fatty, the vice president of the Fish Marker Vendors’ Association has also lamented on the poor sewerage facility of the market, while pointing out the bad condition of the way the sewerage facility was constructed.



“The only difficulty we are facing at the moment in the fish market is the poor drainage system of the market, which she said, is as a result of lack of proper drainage system surrounding the fish market.



“So we are appealing to the government to provided us with a septic water tank in order to absorb waste water from the drainage any time it is full to capacity,” she suggested.

Author: Yusupha Jobe



This outrage MUST be fixed at the first opportunity,unhygenic conditions at a place that supplies food for human consumption cannot be tolerated.I have visited this location several times to shop,never when the rains are in season it is true ,even in normal times there is standing water on the ground (the components of which are unknown) some vendors are selling off the ground, not in the standing water it is true shoppers are negociatind the crampt condition walkways where there is standing water and who is to say that such water does not splash on the vendors produce ?

Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Jul 2019 16:41:30





10199 Posts Posted - 14 Sep 2019 : 21:55:16



Youth advocacy organisation; 3ppleB, Wednesday embarked on a cleaning exercise at the Brikama market.



Chief executive officer Muhammed Darboe said they believe that for people to live a healthy life, they must live within a clean environment and that was why they conducted the cleansing exercise. “Our aim is to go beyond cleansing the streets of Brikama but also contribute in national development initiatives. After the cleansing exercise, we plan to visit the hospital and orphanages.”



Public relations officer, Bakary Cham said after their fundraising events, they decided to give back to their community by cleaning the Brikama market, saying during rainy seasons, the market is always dirty and that is not healthy. “We should not leave everything to government to do, rather we the youths should also come out and do something to help in nation development.”



Sarjo Joof, a phone credit seller at the Brikama market said they are thankful to the group for coming out in their large numbers to clean the market.



Alagie Jabbi, a tailor said if such youth groups are many, the future will be bright because it is rare to see youths doing such amazing work. “I’m encouraging all the youths to start something because The Gambia belongs to us and we should develop it for ourselves.”

Author: Marie Louise N Sanyang



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/3ppleb-cleans-brikama-market Friday, September 13, 2019Youth advocacy organisation; 3ppleB, Wednesday embarked on a cleaning exercise at the Brikama market.Chief executive officer Muhammed Darboe said they believe that for people to live a healthy life, they must live within a clean environment and that was why they conducted the cleansing exercise. “Our aim is to go beyond cleansing the streets of Brikama but also contribute in national development initiatives. After the cleansing exercise, we plan to visit the hospital and orphanages.”Public relations officer, Bakary Cham said after their fundraising events, they decided to give back to their community by cleaning the Brikama market, saying during rainy seasons, the market is always dirty and that is not healthy. “We should not leave everything to government to do, rather we the youths should also come out and do something to help in nation development.”Sarjo Joof, a phone credit seller at the Brikama market said they are thankful to the group for coming out in their large numbers to clean the market.Alagie Jabbi, a tailor said if such youth groups are many, the future will be bright because it is rare to see youths doing such amazing work. “I’m encouraging all the youths to start something because The Gambia belongs to us and we should develop it for ourselves.”Author: Marie Louise N Sanyang "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 14 Sep 2019 21:56:18





10199 Posts Posted - 07 Jan 2020 : 23:26:15



The management of Brikama Fish Market has yesterday called on the government to provide them with a septic tank to facilitate the management of wastewater.



According to them, the fish market has existed for about ten years and the management of the market has been grappling with the problem of waste management.



Abdoulie Touray, the supervisor of the fish market said there is no septic tank in the fish market in Brikama.



“Every week we have to hire a private septic tank to remove the wastewater from the market which is expensive. We spend D3500 for a trip and this is not helping the market,” he said.



The supervisor of the fish market said they have been engaging Brikama Area Council for the Council to assist them with a septic tank but up till now it did not materialize.



“The funds we generate from the sales of the ice cubes and the monies collected from the daily duties are what we use to run the fish market,” he said.



Mr. Touray said even if the Government cannot subvent the market, they should at least provide them with some materials to ease their functions.



Lamin Jobe a staff of the market said they spend D10,000 every day on cash power and this comes from the revenue they get in the market.



He said the wastewater comes from toilet water which has foul odour. Mr. Jobe said they were invited by the government and they discussed the situation but nothing has been done yet.



“We also engaged the Area Council but they still have not responded to our request. Now we want the central government to come to our assistance,” he said.

Mr. Jobe said their salaries are poor because they spend a lot of revenue in draining the wastewater.



“If I tell you how much we are paid you will not believe it. This is because we spend all the revenue we get here to keep the market fit for its purpose,” he noted.



Mariama Camara a vendor in the market said the management of the market is doing well because the sanitation problem has been improved.



“In those days we sometimes find it difficult to sit in the market for the whole day, but now it has really improved,” she said.



Madam Camara called for government’s interventions. saying the wastewater from the surrounding shops flow into the fish market, and management therefore finds it difficult to take care of it.



“The government should provide at least one septic tank for the market in order to ease the management of wastewater,” she concludes.



Efforts were made to reach the management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) to shed light on the matter, but officials were in a meeting when this reporter got there. Foroyaa will continue to make a follow up with the BAC in order to hear their side of the story.



Display of vegetables in the in a filthy environment



https://foroyaa.gm/brikama-fish-market-in-a-sorry-state/ By Nelson Manneh January 3, 2020The management of Brikama Fish Market has yesterday called on the government to provide them with a septic tank to facilitate the management of wastewater.According to them, the fish market has existed for about ten years and the management of the market has been grappling with the problem of waste management.Abdoulie Touray, the supervisor of the fish market said there is no septic tank in the fish market in Brikama.“Every week we have to hire a private septic tank to remove the wastewater from the market which is expensive. We spend D3500 for a trip and this is not helping the market,” he said.The supervisor of the fish market said they have been engaging Brikama Area Council for the Council to assist them with a septic tank but up till now it did not materialize.“The funds we generate from the sales of the ice cubes and the monies collected from the daily duties are what we use to run the fish market,” he said.Mr. Touray said even if the Government cannot subvent the market, they should at least provide them with some materials to ease their functions.Lamin Jobe a staff of the market said they spend D10,000 every day on cash power and this comes from the revenue they get in the market.He said the wastewater comes from toilet water which has foul odour. Mr. Jobe said they were invited by the government and they discussed the situation but nothing has been done yet.“We also engaged the Area Council but they still have not responded to our request. Now we want the central government to come to our assistance,” he said.Mr. Jobe said their salaries are poor because they spend a lot of revenue in draining the wastewater.“If I tell you how much we are paid you will not believe it. This is because we spend all the revenue we get here to keep the market fit for its purpose,” he noted.Mariama Camara a vendor in the market said the management of the market is doing well because the sanitation problem has been improved.“In those days we sometimes find it difficult to sit in the market for the whole day, but now it has really improved,” she said.Madam Camara called for government’s interventions. saying the wastewater from the surrounding shops flow into the fish market, and management therefore finds it difficult to take care of it.“The government should provide at least one septic tank for the market in order to ease the management of wastewater,” she concludes.Efforts were made to reach the management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) to shed light on the matter, but officials were in a meeting when this reporter got there. Foroyaa will continue to make a follow up with the BAC in order to hear their side of the story.Display of vegetables in the in a filthy environment "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

