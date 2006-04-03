Windstorm kills 3 in URR, displaces 1248

Author Topic Momodou





The Point: Thursday, June 20, 2019



A heavy windstorm has claimed the lives of three people in the country’s farthest region of Upper River Region (URR), The Point has been informed. ...



11275 Posts Posted - 20 Jun 2019 : 20:56:52 "The regional disaster management coordinator in URR, Hudul Colley, confirmed the development to The Point, describing the incident as ‘unfortunate.’"



VERY VERY POOR choice of words,I hope that someone tells him that and he apologises for using such wording after such an horific incident.!! "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

I wonder if their per diems is more important than assisting victims. Its indeed "horrific" for the victims. I don't really see what the Disaster Management team is doing. Our experience in Kuntaur is that they have 1.1 million USD laying in a bank account meant for the flood disaster that happened nearly two years ago and nothing is being done to prevent another flood during the rainy season.I wonder if their per diems is more important than assisting victims. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11275 Posts Posted - 21 Jun 2019 : 12:31:05 From your posting above Momodou this is really a prime example where the Barrow administration should take SWIFT ACTION to do 3 things,(IN MY OPINION )firstly take total control of the situation on the ground using the 1.1 MILLION $s in the bank.Secondly SUSPEND the Disaster Management team,thirdly set up an enquiry headed by a judge to report his/her findings with the least possible delay.It would also be helpful to keep the pressure up if weekly updates eminated from the Ministry of information MINISTER.



President Barrow extends solidarity with the disaster Victims in CRR, URR



His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has learned with shock the effects of the heavy windstorm that occurred on Tuesday, 18th June 2019, around 11pm.



A detailed assessment of the affected households by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) volunteers is currently ongoing across the region.



The storm lasted for about an hour. As a result, many communities in both regions suffered damages. In URR, three have been confirmed dead. Total persons affected in the URR is estimated to be more than 3, 600. About 500 households are also affected whilst electricity infrastructure is equally down.

In CRR, 1500 people and 300 compounds have been affected.



President Barrow expresses condolence to the family of the victims and pray for a quick recovery and safety.



The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) said on Wednesday that the typical and most urgent need created by the Tuesday night wind storm surge in the Upper and Central River Regions is shelter, and the Society hopes that the wind surge disaster will not be different.



“It is vital to note that the needs on the ground vary and huge, thus the support of all is solicited to address the needs of these vulnerable families. The Gambia Red Cross Society as the leading humanitarian institution in The Gambia has been in the forefront in providing humanitarian services in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Red Cross to the affected families,” the Society said in a release.



They said the communities affected so far within URR are Taibatou, Kerewan, Madina, Sutukonding, Bajankoto, Darselameh, Jenda, Nyankui, Tuba Wuli, Chamoi wuli and Baja Kunda and there are reports of 2 confirmed deaths, households destroyed and some injured persons in CRR who are currently seeking medical attention. “The exact numbers of how many people have been injured is currently not available.”



The Gambia Red Cross Society has mobilised and deployed 20 volunteers and 2 regional staff on the ground to support and provide affected families with Psychosocial support. “While conducting the initial rapid assessment, the volunteers and staff are providing basic relief materials to victims of the windstorm surge. Two staff from the Headquarters will also be deployed to reinforce the regional teams currently on the ground while the management will liaise with partners (NDMA, Governor’s Office etc.) to provide support to the affected families.



Maybe but the established way of cooking has been by firewood or charcole,this being the only option for those living in rural communities who have little or no money and no paid employment.

Supplies of LPG cylinders & cooking equipment ARE available in the towns as are Sun Stoves and stoves from India that are fueled by cow pats.



Monday, July 08, 2019



The data entry clerk at the National Disaster Management Agency’s (NDMA) regional head office in the Upper River Region, Pa Touray Jaiteh, has stated that his office has so far registered over 300 destroyed compounds with 10,000 people displaced as a result of the June heavy windstorm that affected parts of URR.



Speaking in an interview with The Point at URR governor’s office during the presentation of relief materials to victims of the windstorm, Mr. Jaiteh said his office is still on the collection of data in relation to the disaster.



The relief materials were donated by a Spanish charitable organisation, AmiGos De Gambia last week.



He added that the region for the past five years has never witnessed such a level of devastation caused by windstorm.



“The storm occurred on 18 June 2019 at night and has caused a serious damage to individual houses,” he said. “so the magnitude I can say is very severe compared with previous years because we have been facing such disasters.”



He then advised the people of the region to avoid cutting down trees without replacements, adding that windstorms are always difficult to avert when trees that could have served as wind breakers are felled by the people living in that particular community.



According to him, such disasters can be avoided when more trees are planted and people also stop cutting trees.

Author: Yusupha Jobe



https://foroyaa.net/how-many-victims-of-the-storm-have-received-support/

QUESTION OF THE DAY August 5, 2021



The severe storm had caused a lot of destruction all over the country. The gathering of the facts is almost complete but there is still feedback that many are yet to receive any assistance. The Government needs to prepare coupons with the name of the victims and the type of aid granted. The NDMA should inform the media of the state of development of the aid programme to help the needy.





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ndma-director-hails-barrow-for-d40m-support-to-disaster-victims

NDMA director hails Barrow for D40M support to disaster victims



Aug 5, 2021, 12:28 PM | Article By: Adama Tine

The executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Sanna Dahaba in an interview with this reporter yesterday revealed that the government of The Gambia under the leadership of Adama Barrow through the Ministry of Finance, Wednesday 4 August 2021, has transferred a sum of D40 million to the NDMA account to support disaster victims across the country.



“The government of The Gambia is not taking the welfare of its citizens lightly, they put high premium on the welfare of the citizens which is why the National Assembly and the Ministry of Finance took it as priority during the Supplementary Appreciation Bill (SAB), to allocate significant amount of money to NDMA for disaster victims across the country,” he explained.



According to Mr. Dahaba, the D40 million given to the NDMA yesterday is to support the disaster victims in addition to the D10 million which was transferred to them previously about two weeks ago by the government. “The government of The Gambia should be highly commendable for the tremendous support they’ve been giving to its people,” he said.



“We have just completed a cash transfer of eight million, thirty two thousand five hundred dalasis (D8,32,500), to one thousand and seventy one (1071) beneficiaries across the country,” he disclosed.



He said that money was originally transferred before the disastrous windstorm that happened some weeks ago to take care of some disasters and operational issues, while the government also transferred D10 million to the NDMA account before the windstorm.



According to him, as soon as the windstorm happened, the money was immediately used as the first phase of the agency’s intervention. “I want to take this opportunity to thank President Barrow and the Ministry of Finance for the D40 million to respond and support to the windstorm victims and also thank the National Assembly who just concluded the SAB in which a significant amount of money was allocated for the NDMA,” he noted.



Mr. Dahaba further said that Barrow’s government places high premium on disaster governance in this country as “The Gambia is the only country in the whole world during the peak of the Covid-19 that supported 84% on emergency food support to its population.”



The NDMA director disclosed that disaster is an indispensable part of human life as even the most advanced countries in the world are going through the same disaster but what’s important is how much support government gives to assist its people; which Barrow has always been doing for the Gambia’s populace, he said.



“The biggest challenge when it comes to disaster management in this country is attitudinal change, as well as compliance and enforcement. These are also a big problem that my office faces because many people are settling at unregulated housings when most of them built on waterways and indiscriminate dumping of waste which induces floods,” he highlighted.

