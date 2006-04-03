Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Health and Nutrition Forum

Health and Nutrition

Disabled and Beggers. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





10992 Posts Posted - 31 May 2019 : 12:16:04 By Amadou Jadama May 31, 2019



The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia, Baba Trawally, called on Muslims, especially the rich, to assist people with physical disabilities and beggars. He said the vulnerable members of our society should not be discriminated against and that their rights should be protected.



Amir made this remark on Tuesday while presenting food items and cash to 27 disaster victim families and the Organisation for Social Development and Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities (OSDIVI) at a ceremony at the Jama’at’s head office in Tallinding.

He stated: “Islam is the religion of peace. Assisting poor and the needy is not a privilege but it is the right of those people especially in this holy month of Ramadan. The poor and needy should be assisted throughout the year, most especially during this period when we know that the eid is coming.



“We should pay our attention to the disabled and the beggars in the streets and in our homes. When we see beggars in the streets and at our homes, let us pay attention and assist them. The poor and the needy people are our brothers and therefore, we should always be ready to assist anybody as far as Islam is concerned.

” Islam means peace and justice. So let us try and establish that between us and our neighbours, other Muslims, Christians… Let us try to help and say good words to each other.”

- Advertisement -



He reminded that all the days of Ramadan are important, but the last ten days are of special significance as it was within the period that the Holy Qur’an started to be revealed to the founder of Islam, Holy Prophet Muhammad(pbuh).

Karamo Ceesay, councillor of Tallinding ward, thanked the Jama’at for the gesture reminding that it was not the first time the Jama’at extended help to the poor and the needy. “This is an ongoing thing and we pray that God continues to protect the Jama’at.”, he exhorted.



Ebrima Colley, the nominated council member representing persons with physical disability applauded the Jama’at for coming to their aid.

The items donated included 40 bags of rice, 10 bags of onion, 20 five-litre drums of oil, 5 bags of sugar and D5,000 cash. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





10992 Posts Posted - 16 Feb 2021 : 17:35:00

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/plight-of-disabilities-mentally-imbalanced-gambias-forgotten-category-amid-covid-19



==========



Feb 12, 2021, 10:56 AM | Article By: Sheriff Saidykhan

Amid the outbreak of the Novel coronavirus in the country, many people are compelled to stay at home for their safety, but the vulnerable physically challenged and mentally imbalanced persons are left in marginalised situations in the street corners.



This reporter was out and about to look into the plight of persons with disabilities at Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Able in Brikama, West Coast Region.



The rights activist and founder of Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Abled, Kaddy Jadama, said many persons living with disabilities are reeling with mental disorders and totally left abandoned without proper care by their families, and even the society.



She indicated that the disability issue is one of the main problems facing the country.



“Society needs to view disability issue with realistic lenses, and increase its tentacles in order to tackle the marginalisation trend of persons living with disability. Many disable people are living under vulnerable conditions in the streets without decent living. We help the mentally imbalanced who are abandoned by their families or the ones without family. We also pick them in the streets and take them to Tanka Tanka because every human needs a home and a right to life and good living." she posited.



Jadama recounted her encounter with a homeless, mentally imbalanced disabled person eating rotten food in the street, describing that deplorable condition as intolerable.



This, among other issues forced her to render humanitarian support. "I was coming from the village, and I saw the man eating from the dustbin. Every day, he slept in the Brikama car park. I was able to get him to the mentally imbalanced hysterical hospital where he is currently living now." she said.



The welfare of disabled homeless persons, she said, has for the past decades, been ignored and abandoned by the society and the authorities.



She thus argued that the question on plight of persons with disability and mentally challenged persons still remains unanswered.



“I observed that, person living with disabilities contribute significantly to the socio-economic drive of the country. I therefore challenged the government and relevant stakeholders to corporate their responsibility, imbued with collective action from society geared towards addressing the plight of mentally imbalanced, and persons living with disability in the country. Mental health deserves attention from the government, and society to collectively make it a priority." she said.



The government through the National Assembly, she said, should approve the disability bill into Act, to ensure the prevalence of their safety conditions.



"The government has a bigger role to play to alleviate the lives of people living with disability. The government should concentrate on the Differently Abled bill and approve it. The government should make health a right and not a privilege. Because every human being deserves a decent living" she concluded.

====================Feb 12, 2021, 10:56 AM | Article By: Sheriff SaidykhanAmid the outbreak of the Novel coronavirus in the country, many people are compelled to stay at home for their safety, but the vulnerable physically challenged and mentally imbalanced persons are left in marginalised situations in the street corners.This reporter was out and about to look into the plight of persons with disabilities at Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Able in Brikama, West Coast Region.The rights activist and founder of Kaddy's Foundation for Differently Abled, Kaddy Jadama, said many persons living with disabilities are reeling with mental disorders and totally left abandoned without proper care by their families, and even the society.She indicated that the disability issue is one of the main problems facing the country.“Society needs to view disability issue with realistic lenses, and increase its tentacles in order to tackle the marginalisation trend of persons living with disability. Many disable people are living under vulnerable conditions in the streets without decent living. We help the mentally imbalanced who are abandoned by their families or the ones without family. We also pick them in the streets and take them to Tanka Tanka because every human needs a home and a right to life and good living." she posited.Jadama recounted her encounter with a homeless, mentally imbalanced disabled person eating rotten food in the street, describing that deplorable condition as intolerable.This, among other issues forced her to render humanitarian support. "I was coming from the village, and I saw the man eating from the dustbin. Every day, he slept in the Brikama car park. I was able to get him to the mentally imbalanced hysterical hospital where he is currently living now." she said.The welfare of disabled homeless persons, she said, has for the past decades, been ignored and abandoned by the society and the authorities.She thus argued that the question on plight of persons with disability and mentally challenged persons still remains unanswered.“I observed that, person living with disabilities contribute significantly to the socio-economic drive of the country. I therefore challenged the government and relevant stakeholders to corporate their responsibility, imbued with collective action from society geared towards addressing the plight of mentally imbalanced, and persons living with disability in the country. Mental health deserves attention from the government, and society to collectively make it a priority." she said.The government through the National Assembly, she said, should approve the disability bill into Act, to ensure the prevalence of their safety conditions."The government has a bigger role to play to alleviate the lives of people living with disability. The government should concentrate on the Differently Abled bill and approve it. The government should make health a right and not a privilege. Because every human being deserves a decent living" she concluded. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |