10868 Posts Posted - 29 May 2019 : 14:47:22



This problem is another facet of "Entrenched culture" I am sorry to say.

======================================================================

Monday, May 27, 2019



Mr. President, it is time to put an end to the row on land disputes and put good mechanism to avoid them. There are many cases involving land at the courts.



Mr. President, members of the lands commission should be given the opportunity to solve these land problems forever.



The Ministries of Lands and Justice, GTB, Local authorities in West Coast Region, existing tenants and the Chiefs/ Alkalolu of land dispute areas should come together and discuss the issue to determine what is right and equitable in the interest of all.



To avoid taking decisions and actions that would create problems, it would be important for all the stakeholders to be involved.



Mr. President, it may be even necessary to set up an inquiry to determine what is equitable once and for all. The policy that designates TDAs, specifies that 800 meters from the coast line is designated as the reserved land for the TDA. But the questions to ask here are:



1. Has the policy specified from what point to what point along the coast?



2. Has the Tourism authority obtained a master lease for the designated areas?



3. Where customary land is involved at the time of the policy, what was the compensation?



4. Is there a communication breakdown between the GT Board, the Ministry of Lands and the local Government authorities because it is alleged that some people have obtained lease for properties that are alleged to be in the TDA land.



5. What about the “State Land Policy”?



Mr. President, Government should clearly demarcate what is designated to TDA and reserved lands for other purposes. After doing so, it will be necessary to issue a white paper and to issue a lease to the relevant agencies in whose name the reserved land is made; for example -TDA Land should be leased to GT Board.



Reserved lands for schools should be leased to Ministry of Education etc. In this regard, the need for proper planning cannot be over-emphasized.



Mr. President, Land is one of the pillars of identity, therefore it is a sensitive issue and Government must handle it carefully and equitably.



In 2002, when an area of land was reserved near the airport and at Kuloro for investment purposes, The Gambia Investment Promotion and Free Zone Agency (GIPZA) obtained a lease for the properties. And later when some people in Kuloro claimed that the land was theirs’, they had no grounds because GIPZA had a leased titled of the said land.



Finally, Mr. President, it is important for GT Board to obtain lease for their lands within the TDA to avoid future problems.



Good day!



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/the-row-on-land-disputes ACTION is needed,great credibility would be bistowed on the Adama Barrow's administration if a speedy resolution involving ALL stakeholders could be found and agreed by all.

toubab1020





10868 Posts Posted - 05 Jun 2019 : 12:51:35

Madi M.K. Ceesay -

May 27, 2019



Land dispute is an every district issue and that is why government must take such disputes very seriously and come up with lasting solutions otherwise it can be very catastrophic. Almost every district or constituency has land problems; not long ago we have seen the Brending Gunjur land dispute. That was a very expensive experience as it costed the community a life.

The same problems is in the Sandus, the Wulis and of recent there was a similar case between the people of Perai and Waliba Kunda in the Tumana constituency. This particular land dispute is now going to more than 15 year without it being resolved. Like many of the land disputes the district heads, called the Chiefs normally sit over these cases but yet the problems remain unsolved.

Since the land case of the Perai /Waliba came up more than three sittings took place over it and in each of these sittings more than one Chief will sit over it and anytime such a sitting took place the people of Perai have the judgements in their favour. But again anytime the rains are close the problem seem never resolved as the community of Waliba will come up and claim that the lands belong to them.

The piece of land that stretches between the two communities is said to belong to Perai village and the people of Waliba were only allowed to do some farming on parts of the land for several years.

This relationship has been going on between the two early settlers of both communities until recent when there came a real struggle resulting into a fight a few years ago. That fight had resulted into injuries though not serious ones.

But the first case of the dispute was when the People of Waliba who are cattle owners claimed that their animals do not have a path either on their way home after gracing or on their way to feed. This was resolved a few years ago.

Government must take firm posture on such cases and make sure whoever is given the right of ownership keeps the ownership and the other respects the judgements. Otherwise what had happen between the communities of Brednding and Gunjur can also happen in this case.

It is said a stich in tine can save nine; in order words the local government and lands ministry should take firm positions and see to it that land problems in our country is adequately addressed.

On Wednesday the 22 May a number of district chiefs were at the site between the two villages that is Peria and Waliba Kunda but the judges could not make any heads way and the case is deferred until after the holy month of Ramadan.

If the local government and lands ministry is not serious about these land issues then such small issues can turn into bigger issues. How can more than three district Chiefs not able to resolve such a land issues/ especially when we are going into the rains. All of these communities need land to cultivate their crops to feed their families. So the earlier the problem is solved the beter.



http://dailynewsgm.com/peria-waliba-land-dispute-needs-an-immediate-attention/

toubab1020





10868 Posts Posted - 18 Oct 2019 : 19:53:45



(Wednesday 16th October 2019 Issue)



The people of Sukuta in Kombo North District have claimed what they called their ownership of a land from the Ministry of Lands, Lands and Survey Department of the Physical Planning, saying it was an unlawful act for these institutions to the take the land from them.



At a press conference on Sunday, the ‘Sukutarians’ said the mentioned institutions are selling lands in Salagi that belong to the community, a practice they said must cease before it creates a problem.



Kebba Nfarama Darboe said the lands ministry during the former government unlawfully took their land on the claims that it was going to be used as a layout for the government.



He said that didn’t turn to be the case because they are now selling the land among themselves and their close relatives.



Lamin Laboy Jola Cham, another resident of Sukuta said Sukuta has faced a lot of land confrontations with the government, but said this one is a different case because the former president Yahya Jammeh did not even know the existence of Salagi and even once made that clear to them in one of his Sukuta meetings.



Mr. Cham said the former president Yahya Jammeh established the Lands Commission in The Gambia and when the issue of Salagi came, he sent his Justice Minister at the time; Basirou Mahoney to come and see the said areas.



“And what he told us was that the said areas were not part of the government layout.”



According to him, most of the areas like Brusubi and Nemasu are all part of Sukuta and they never called them Sukuta layout.



He noted that seven communities in Sukuta Sabiji are the owners of the land and there are more than 2000 young people in those communities who are now ready to take their land because lands ministry and physical planning are selling them.



He warned the government to look into the issue before it gets out of hands, saying if the youth build their fence to protect their land, the physical planning will send their officials to demolish them.

Author: Ismaila Sonko



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/sukuta-claims-land-from-lands-ministry-physical-planning Friday, October 18, 2019

toubab1020





10868 Posts Posted - 17 Dec 2020 : 17:49:24









https://foroyaa.net/bamboo-forest-bulldozed-yet-again/







By Madiba Singhateh on December 17, 2020



Another area of the Bamboo forest measuring 150m × 80m, has been bulldozed yet again by the same land dealer called Modou Jammeh.



This is another extension to the previous area earlier bulldozed by the same land dealer.



When contacted to shed light on this new destruction of an area of the bamboo forest by Modou Jammeh, Mr. Kebba Jammeh, the Principal Forestry Officer and head of the Technical Unit of the Department of Forestry, said Modou was found with a hired bulldozer eagerly razing to the ground every plant that stood in his way including the dense young bamboo plants which were planted last year; that this particular issue has once again been reported to the Farato Police where statements were heard between the Technical Unit and the Plantation Section Head of the Forestry Department on one side, and Modou Jammeh the claimant, on the other.



According to the Principal Forestry Officer, Modou said he bought the land from the Jamburr Kabilo of Bojang Kunda and that this was endorsed by the Lands and Physical Planning Departments, with sketches of the land shown as evidence; that Modou said the sketches were drawn by one Mr. Chorr of the Physical Planning Department.



According to the Principal Forestry Officer, the Police Officers who handled the case have visited the site.



Mr. Jammeh said the Station Officer of Farato Police Station advised them to lodge their complaints regarding the illegally bulldozed Bamboo plants, with the Lands Commission at the Governor’s Office; that as Officers of the Forestry Department, they were able to speak to one member of the Commission at the Governor’s Office to brief him about the continued destruction of the only Bamboo forest. He said the matter was also conveyed to the Director of Forestry and the Permanent Secretary of the MECCNAR project at the Ministry, regarding the unexpected destruction once again, of the only bamboo forest reserved land of the State; that they now await the convergence of the Lands Commission of the Governor’s office for further hearing.



The Principal Forestry Officer and head of the Technical Unit said all former Directors of Forestry who are more conversant with the country’s forest lands and have contributed to the management of the bamboo forest area, know what he is talking about and should add their voice to stop this illegal destruction of the country’s unique heritage; that it is time for all former forest officers and Directors to descend into this crucial situation to deter Modou Jammeh from gaining State property for his interest.



He said CBOs and local authorities have potential roles to play in obstructing Modou Jammeh from any transaction of documents on this particular forest land owned by the State, in claiming ownership; that the Bamboo forest plantation is located within the Department’s Farato Administrative Zone and the Alkalo of Farato, has categorically refused Modou’s request by telling him that the area is a State forest reserved land.



https://foroyaa.net/bamboo-forest-bulldozed-yet-again/

