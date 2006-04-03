Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10260 Posts Posted - 17 Apr 2019 : 23:49:17 SOME of the drivers would say "THIS IS BUSINESS" RUBBISH, IT IS PURE GREED !



______________________________________________________________________







Wednesday, April 17, 2019



Some Gambians within the Greater Banjul Area and Brikama, mainly civil servants who commute to and from work every day, yesterday raised concerns on transportation issues, saying they are not satisfied with the latest behavior of drivers toward them.



“I am disappointed by the behavior of some of the drivers toward passengers on the roads, particularly during rush hours,” one of the commuters, Baba Jobe told our reporter on Tuesday.



He said sometimes passengers have to pay triple fares before reaching home. “In fact, some of the drivers would tell those coming from Westfield going to Brikama that they can only stop at Tallinding or Latrikunda. After Latrikunda, they will decide to take Toboko and then to Brikama which I believe is undone.”



Mr. Jobe suggest that the government should intervene and tell the drivers to stop such ‘bad’ practice, while equally stressing the need for government to help improve car parks and register cars that should run from one car park to the other without malpractice. “I spend 50 dalasis everyday as transport fare which in total is close to my monthly salary.”



Samba Fosseh, a driver blamed their actions on what he called the increment of petrol and taking three fares from Westfield to Brikama was the only way they can sustain themselves and their bosses. “Well, I cannot take Brikama direct because I’m a businessman and I have right to decide how to control my business without any interference by anyone,” Mr. Fosseh said.

Author: Pa Modou Cham



Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Apr 2019 23:55:18 Momodou

Denmark





Denmark

9529 Posts Posted - 18 Apr 2019 : 11:46:41







toubab1020





Posted - 18 Apr 2019 : 12:48:55 That's what they would tell you,





Denmark

9529 Posts Posted - 18 Apr 2019 : 12:54:20 Fuel prices only goes up in Gambia and never fluctuate like other countries according to the world market situation.



The price of bread was increased the past days and every one of the distribution chain are blaming the increase of fuel oil price.



toubab1020





10260 Posts Posted - 17 Oct 2019 : 17:28:30

MOST Gambians live in the main centres of residential accomodation,Brikama. Serekunda etc. therefore they are FORCED to travel by minivan or ‘Gele Gele’ double fares IMPACT GREATLY on family survial.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Musa Colley, a ‘Gele Gele’ driver:

“I appeal to Government to put a stop to the double fares. It is as if no Government exists in the country to control fares,” he said.



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



By Kebba Secka October 17, 2019





Some of the commercial drivers who ply between West Field and Brikama and from Serekunda to the Coastal Road areas, say the double fares they ask from passengers have significantly improved their earnings.



Some of them regret the challenges it poses to travelers, but put the blame on the lack of good road networks.



Samba Ndow, a driver who plies between Serekunda and Coastal Road, said before he started charging passengers double fares for a trip, he was dismissed many times by his previous employers for falling short of the financial requirements of his contract; that vehicles do not consume water but fuel and their employers do not compromise any financial shortage from them. He said with double fares, they can save some money to give vehicle owners. Ndow said fuel increment is usually announced, but that this never favored them when it comes to the amount of fuel their vehicles consume just to reach their destinations.



Another driver Alhagie Ceesay who also plies between Serekunda and Coastal Road, said people call them all sort of names for charging double fares. But said people will not blame Government for failure to provide accessible roads. Ceesay said sometimes they spend two hours just to run for ten kilometres. On how the double fares benefit them, Ceesay said they are able to meet their financial contract requirements, pay rents and save some money, thanks to the double fares they charge.



Musa Colley, a ‘Gele Gele’ driver who plies between West Field and Brikama, distances himself from charging double fares. He said he had never done it and will never do; that whenever traffic becomes congested in the morning and evening, he avoids the highway by diverting to the Coastal Highway and Brusibi round about. Commenting on financial improvement before and now, Colley said his earnings still remain the same; that he would not make an unclean service.



“I have been driving for fifteen years. It is from this service that I upkeep my family. I would want to continue to upkeep my family with lawfully gained money because the government has already set out the tariff for each distance,” he said; that his financial earnings have remained the same even though he does not charge double fares for a trip.



Ebrima Camara, an employee of GPA lamented on the challenges travelers face when going to or returning from their work. He said he usually join taxis and pay fifty dalasi just to reach his workplace on time; that not everyone can afford to pay one hundred dalasi (D100) to and from work every day and urge drivers to stick to the set tariff.



Kebba Jallow, a commuter who travels to Lamin complained of challenges that drivers pose to them both in the morning and evening; that during these rush hours, most drivers will not pick passengers to Lamin, but Farato and Brikama only.



“I appeal to Government to put a stop to the double fares. It is as if no Government exists in the country to control fares,” he said.



Aminata Faal, a vendor at Serekunda market recounted some of the challenges they face particularly during the evenings. She said she sometimes reaches home at nine o’clock in the evenings and always finds her kids asleep. Faal said she cannot afford to maintain the double fares that drivers ask from passengers; that this is why she arrives late.



The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure was visited by this reporter in order for them to shed light on some of the challenge’s commuters face during rush hours, due to the poor road network and other traffic related matters.



toubab1020





Posted - 31 Jan 2020 : 12:34:58



