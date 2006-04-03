Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 11 Jan 2019 : 22:05:47 “These are arms shipments reportedly intercepted by the authorities at the Banjul ports on Thursday 10th January 2019 is designated for GACH security company.

As you all may recall this is the same GACH company currently mining our Black sand at Sanyang, for export to China, Owned by one Abubacarr Jawara.

The same man also owns the GACH tomato paste factory.

Now he’s apparently into security, with these weapons addressed to the named security company.”



Source: FB



PRESS RELEASE



11th January 2019



The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to inform the general public that GACH SECURITY LIMITED situated at Fatou’s Gold Plaza, Bertil Harding Highway, Kanifing, The Gambia, applied for Gun Importation License in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act to enable them import single barrel rifles for hunting and recreational purposes in The Gambia.



On arrival at the Banjul Seaport on Wednesday the 9th January, the shipment was subjected to routine security checks for the purpose of verification by security agents stationed at the Seaport. It was discovered that 38 of the guns were not the type authorised for importation as indicated on the packing list.



These guns are impounded by the Police and an investigation panel, consisting of personnel of the Gambia Police Force, State Intelligence Service and Gambia Armed Forces have been instituted to look into the circumstances surrounding the matter as to whether these are categories of hunting guns as claimed by the importer.



As the State Authority responsible for the granting of license under Arms and Ammunitions Act of the Gambia, the Office of the Inspector General of Police assures the general public that it will ensure national security is not compromised.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Inspector General of Police thanks the security agents for their diligence and professionalism.



ASP LAMIN NJIE

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 11 Jan 2019 : 22:10:49



http://fatunetwork.net/breaking-gambia-police-open-investigation-into-1263-seized-rifles/





BREAKING: Gambia Police Open Investigation into 1,263 Seized Rifles A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





10516 Posts Posted - 11 Jan 2019 : 22:58:58

Personally I am certain that the GAMBIAN POLICE will investigate this matter with the greatest of care.



======================================================================



quote: Originally posted by Momodou



BREAKING: Gambia Police Open Investigation into 1,263 Seized Rifles



http://fatunetwork.net/breaking-gambia-police-open-investigation-into-1263-seized-rifles/



ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY THREE RIFLES,seems to me to be a great many FIREARMS to be in the hands of ONE MAN.Personally I am certain that the GAMBIAN POLICE will investigate this matter with the greatest of care.

Momodou





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 13 Jan 2019 : 21:12:50



GACH Security Sheds Light On Importation Of Guns, Says They Are Cooperating Fully with Authorities

By A Correspondent - January 12, 2019



http://fatunetwork.net/gach-security-sheds-light-on-importation-of-guns-says-they-are-cooperating-fully-with-authorities/

Only a fool will believe this press release from this company, see below:





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 13 Jan 2019 : 21:21:47



Read the rest here:

Sunday, January 13, 2019

The consignment of arms imported by Abubacarr Jawara are deadly semi-automatic rifles, the pistols are real, not "blanks", as claimed



The recent shipment of deadly arms and ammunition into the country has raised alarms in the country, as well as the sub-region and other agencies whose work it is to monitor the trafficking in arms and humans, regionally and across the globe.





10516 Posts Posted - 14 Jan 2019 : 16:44:47



toubab1020





10516 Posts Posted - 15 Jan 2019 : 16:55:47

Momodou





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 22 Mar 2019 : 10:44:12 DEPUTIES INQUIRE ABOUT ILLEGAL IMPORTED GUNS BY GACH GROUP

by KEXX Sanneh



Members of the National Assembly have on Thursday 21st March, 2019 engaged the Minister of Interior, Honourable Ebrima Mballow about the issue of illegally imported guns by GACH.



GACH has some time in January this year imported guns illegally into the country which prompted the police to mount investigation about the whole issue. The report by the government indicated that it was 38 guns that the GACH imported but Hon. Bakary Camara told the Minister that from source, it was 264 guns that were imported by the GACH.



During the question and answer session in the Assembly, Honourable Bakary Camara asked the Minister of Interior to explain to the parliament the issue of guns which were imported into the country by the GACH.



“Hon. Speaker, can the Hon. Minister for Interior tell this August Assembly whether the Government intends to prosecute the owner of a company called GACH Group who imported guns into the country without any authorization”.



The Minister replied.



Minister Mballow explained that the office of the Inspector General of police granted Mr. Abubacarr Jawara, the CEO of GACH Group a license to import hunting gun and he has imported these guns in January 2019.



However, the Minister said Jawara included two(2) pieces magazine-fed, semi-automatic guns, three(3) cross-fire magazines-fed guns, and eight(8) pieces sentient F99T blank pistols that were not covered by the license. A ballistics expert did examine and confirmed that they are all hunting guns. After that question, the lawmakers made follow-up questions by asking the minister to provide a comprehensive explanation as it relates to the imported guns that were not part of the license.



The deputy speaker who was deputizing the speaker on the particular session, informed the members that the National Assembly Select Committee on Security has mounted an investigation into the matter, but they made to understand that the case is before the court and he advised the parliament to suspend the question and wait for the outcome of the court after which they will report back to the Assembly of the whole house on their investigation which was unanimously agreed.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





10516 Posts Posted - 22 Mar 2019 : 21:11:20 Do We have a date of hearing ?

I have seen no notification of any date !

Any one on Bantaba in Cyberspace seen such a notification ?



"the case is before the court and he advised the parliament to suspend the question and wait for the outcome of the court after which they will report back to the Assembly of the whole house on their investigation which was unanimously agreed."

Momodou





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 25 Mar 2019 : 20:16:09 Toubab, No hearing

———————-

THE GAMBIA POLICE FORCE CONCLUDES INVESTIGATIONS INTO GACH SECURITY COMPANY’S SUSPICIOUS WEAPONS AT BANJUL SEAPORT







Following an exhaustive investigation into the cache of suspicious guns discovered at the Banjul seaport on 9th January, 2019, belonging to GACH Security Company, the Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to inform the public that, the investigative panel comprising experts from the Gambia Police Force, the Army, and Intelligence Services has concluded its findings.



It can be recalled that in the wake of the discovery of 13 suspicious weapons out of a total of 1,263 pieces of firearms packed in 252 boxes, the Gambia Police Force immediately launched an investigative panel to make a definitive determination, if the said weapons were hunting guns as alleged by the importer Mr. AbubakaryJawara, or conventional weapons of warfare beyond the limits of his legally acquired hunting guns license, through the Office of the Inspector General of Police.



The office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to remind the public that importation of guns and ammunitions is regulated by the Arms and Ammunitions Act which was first promulgated by Act number 14/1924 and it went through a series of amendments culminating in Act number 12 of 2008, Cap 21:01, Revised Laws of the Gambia, 2009.



During the thorough investigation lasting almost two months, specimens of all the weapons were taken to a ballistics expert at the Gambia Armed Forces who upon comprehensive examination, concluded that all weapons are classified as hunting guns which can only use cartridges and not conventional ammunitions.



In view of the above circumstances, the prosecution of Mr. Abubakary Jawara, proprietor of GACH Security Company, on a charge of importation of non-hunting guns cannot be substantiated based on the findings of the ballistics expert and the legal advice that all guns submitted as specimen fall within the categories of hunting guns.



ASP LAMIN NJIE

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





10516 Posts Posted - 25 Mar 2019 : 21:56:20 THe Experts and the Lawyers have agreed and made their decision,therefore the matter is concluded.



There can be no critism of The Gambian Police in taking such prompt action if there is the slightest indication that firearms my have been imported for an unlawful use.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 25 Mar 2019 22:01:12 Momodou





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 25 Mar 2019 : 22:49:11 We don’t need any guns in a country where cutlasses were sold out just two years ago during the political impasse. It’s scary how irresponsible allowing this to happen.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





10516 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2019 : 09:23:43 "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.





Need I Write more !!!

Momodou





Denmark

9729 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2019 : 21:42:29 By Sidi Sanneh

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

IGP exonerates Abubakar Jawara of GACH of all criminal liability.



https://sidisanneh.blogspot.com/2019/03/igp-exonerates-abubakar-jawara-of-gach.html



The Inspector General of Police of The Gambia has exonerated Mr. Abubakar Jawara, the proprietor of the Gambia Angola China (GACH) of all criminal liability after a consignment of rifles was interdicted at the Gambia Port Authority facility.

The imported guns were characterized as hunting guns at the port of entry and upon inspection, according to the account of the IGP, only 13 of the 1,200 guns, plus 60 pump action attachments, "were suspected of being conventional weapons of warfare beyond the limits of the legally acquired hunting gun license."



In short, 13 of the guns were found to be military grade, according to the IGP, after, he said, his office conducted a 2-month investigation employing the expertise of the various branches of the security establishment.



The press release issued by the IGP is silent on the End User Certificate (EUC) which is the official certification normally issued by the authorizing agency, in our case, the Gambia Police Force as provided for under the Guns and Ammunition Act of 1924. The IGP must authenticate the End User Certificate which has the stamp of the importer with a signature, assumed to be authentic.



This omission is significant because the EUC provides vital details such as the end user or importer (A. Jawara), exporter (Afrimex, Turkey), description of the goods (1,200 Br-32s and BR-33s and 50 pump action*). The purpose of these weapons, according to the EUC, is for commercial sale and 'distribution for the purpose of recreational hunting.



Mr. Jawara certify in the EUC that the rifles will be used for the purposes stated. The release did not mention the brand name of the 13 military-grade and how are they going to be disposed of, if at all. The general public would like to know from the IGP as part of the overall effort to allay the fears of a very nervous population.



The Inspector General of Police of The Gambia has exonerated Mr. Abubakar Jawara, the proprietor of the Gambia Angola China (GACH) of all criminal liability after a consignment of rifles was interdicted at the Gambia Port Authority facility.

The imported guns were characterized as hunting guns at the port of entry and upon inspection, according to the account of the IGP, only 13 of the 1,200 guns, plus 60 pump action attachments, "were suspected of being conventional weapons of warfare beyond the limits of the legally acquired hunting gun license."

In short, 13 of the guns were found to be military grade, according to the IGP, after, he said, his office conducted a 2-month investigation employing the expertise of the various branches of the security establishment.

The press release issued by the IGP is silent on the End User Certificate (EUC) which is the official certification normally issued by the authorizing agency, in our case, the Gambia Police Force as provided for under the Guns and Ammunition Act of 1924. The IGP must authenticate the End User Certificate which has the stamp of the importer with a signature, assumed to be authentic.

This omission is significant because the EUC provides vital details such as the end user or importer (A. Jawara), exporter (Afrimex, Turkey), description of the goods (1,200 Br-32s and BR-33s and 50 pump action*). The purpose of these weapons, according to the EUC, is for commercial sale and 'distribution for the purpose of recreational hunting.

Mr. Jawara certify in the EUC that the rifles will be used for the purposes stated. The release did not mention the brand name of the 13 military-grade and how are they going to be disposed of, if at all. The general public would like to know from the IGP as part of the overall effort to allay the fears of a very nervous population.

Since the stated purpose of these weapons is for commercial sale, there most be a method of accounting for them through documented sales receipts that will be subject to strict inspection by state authorities. The public must also be able to access this information. It is imperative that the IGP authenticate all of the articles that has been publicly displayed including but not limited to the End User Certificate, including the stamp of the Gambia Angola and China Company and the appended signature.





10516 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2019 : 21:49:27 Momodou you are really on the ball: (Highlights from the Posting above)



"In short, 13 of the guns were found to be military grade, according to the IGP, after, he said, his office conducted a 2-month investigation employing the expertise of the various branches of the security establishment."





"Mr. Jawara certify in the EUC that the rifles will be used for the purposes stated. The release did not mention the brand name of the 13 military-grade and how are they going to be disposed of, if at all. The general public would like to know from the IGP as part of the overall effort to allay the fears of a very nervous population."





"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

