Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

UNBELIEVABLE !! New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11169 Posts Posted - 09 May 2018 : 09:01:27



======================================================



Tuesday, May 08, 2018



Three Senegalese nationals are in police custody for robbery with violence.



Abdoulie Saine, aged, 25, Modou Faye, aged, 27, and Ousman Sarraged, 27, were arrested after they robbed a police officer at the SerreKunda market during the hours of 01:30 to 02:00 am.



According to the victim, Corporal Lamin Darboe, a traffic officer attached at the SerreKunda Traffic Annex, he was on night duty and a brother of his had come to pay him a visit at the station where they chatted until around 01:15am when his brother wanted to go home. Cpl. Darboe saw him off to the car park where he boarded a taxi (town trip) to go home.



“I was walking back to the police station. When I passed the baobab tree near the Trust Bank building, I noticed three men following closely behind me. One of them walked past me and I noticed that he was holding a beer bottle which he broke and stood facing me, blocking my way. I asked him to allow me to go on but he refused and instead made to strike me with the broken bottle. I tried to seal off the blow with my left arm and sustained a cut on the thumb, while I struck him in the face with my right hand. Then another held me around the neck from behind and the third one joined in and they wrestled me to the ground. Knowing that I was overpowered, I stopped struggling and let them robbed me of D1750, 00 and a simple TECNO mobile phone. They then kicked me several times before they left,” Cpl. Darboe narrated.



He furthered narrated that after they left him, he got up and rushed to the PIU officers on night patrol duty around the Serrekunda black market where he reported his ordeal. He was assigned personnel and they hired a taxi and pursued the assailants and arrested two of them somewhere around Dippa Kunda. These were brought back to the police station and the task force was dispatched in search of the third suspect who was subsequently arrested around Jaiteh Kunda Street. His mobile phone and D650,00 was recovered from them.

Author: David Kujabi



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/3-senegalese-arrested-for-robbery No comment.======================================================Tuesday, May 08, 2018Three Senegalese nationals are in police custody for robbery with violence.Abdoulie Saine, aged, 25, Modou Faye, aged, 27, and Ousman Sarraged, 27, were arrested after they robbed a police officer at the SerreKunda market during the hours of 01:30 to 02:00 am.According to the victim, Corporal Lamin Darboe, a traffic officer attached at the SerreKunda Traffic Annex, he was on night duty and a brother of his had come to pay him a visit at the station where they chatted until around 01:15am when his brother wanted to go home. Cpl. Darboe saw him off to the car park where he boarded a taxi (town trip) to go home.“I was walking back to the police station. When I passed the baobab tree near the Trust Bank building, I noticed three men following closely behind me. One of them walked past me and I noticed that he was holding a beer bottle which he broke and stood facing me, blocking my way. I asked him to allow me to go on but he refused and instead made to strike me with the broken bottle. I tried to seal off the blow with my left arm and sustained a cut on the thumb, while I struck him in the face with my right hand. Then another held me around the neck from behind and the third one joined in and they wrestled me to the ground. Knowing that I was overpowered, I stopped struggling and let them robbed me of D1750, 00 and a simple TECNO mobile phone. They then kicked me several times before they left,” Cpl. Darboe narrated.He furthered narrated that after they left him, he got up and rushed to the PIU officers on night patrol duty around the Serrekunda black market where he reported his ordeal. He was assigned personnel and they hired a taxi and pursued the assailants and arrested two of them somewhere around Dippa Kunda. These were brought back to the police station and the task force was dispatched in search of the third suspect who was subsequently arrested around Jaiteh Kunda Street. His mobile phone and D650,00 was recovered from them.Author: David Kujabi Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 May 2018 19:20:17 toubab1020





11169 Posts Posted - 09 May 2018 : 19:08:00

A very big plus point is that evedential paperwork has to be prepared for those suspects who appear on the evidence gathered by the police to have a case to answer before a court and those suspects who are found NOT to have a case to answer are released without charge as soon as possible .

In my opinion enquiries are likely to be protracted and will take some time.



http://standard.gm/site/2018/05/09/police-arrest-51-suspects-in-night-raids/

=====================================================================================================

Police arrest 51 suspects in night raids





By Omar Bah



The Gambia Police Force Anti-Crime Unit on Sunday arrested 51 suspected criminals, the Public Relation Officer, David Kujabi told journalists yesterday.

Kujabi said 18 out of the 51 arrestees are Senegalese while the rest are from The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.



He said the men and women were arrested by the newly established anti-crime unit commanded by Chief Superintendant Gorgy Mboob in response to the public outcry over an increase in crime rate around the country.



Spt Kujabi said the arrestees are suspected of engaging in criminal activities ranging from robbery, attempted robbery to theft.

“We have people who are believed to be involved in hypnotizing or Marabout fraud, others found idling at places where they could not give enough reasons why they were there as well as young ladies whom we believed are involved in collecting information to share with criminals who eventually go out and carry out crimes,” David told journalists.

Kujabi said they have also arrested people who are known for breaking into people’s cars and stealing valuables.



“We also have 12 people who we believed are buyers of stolen items. I must also add that we have 18 people who are Senegalese found in an abandoned place and they could not explain why they were there neither could they produce any documents to verify their nationality. They have been handed over to the immigration officers so that they can screen them,” he said.



Kujabi said the police are themselves surprised by the sudden increase of crime in the Gambia because nothing has changed given the status quo within the police.

Asked when they are going to be taken to court, PRO Kujabi said: “We have to build a case for every single one of them, statements would have to be taken, investigations would have to be made; we have to gather enough evidence to be able to prefer the appropriate charges….This is not child’s play.” ACTION !!!,it makes me wonder if this very good prompt action has been taken in response to the above news report published only YESTERDAY which would have had very bad consequences on the Gambian economy which would have turn the lights out of President Barrow's efforts to mould a NEW GAMBIA fit for the 21st Century a place of Peace and tranquility which can be enjoyed by all.A very big plus point is that evedential paperwork has to be prepared for those suspects who appear on the evidence gathered by the police to have a case to answer before a court and those suspects who are found NOT to have a case to answer are released without charge as soon as possible .In my opinion enquiries are likely to be protracted and will take some time.=====================================================================================================Police arrest 51 suspects in night raidsBy Omar BahThe Gambia Police Force Anti-Crime Unit on Sunday arrested 51 suspected criminals, the Public Relation Officer, David Kujabi told journalists yesterday.Kujabi said 18 out of the 51 arrestees are Senegalese while the rest are from The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.He said the men and women were arrested by the newly established anti-crime unit commanded by Chief Superintendant Gorgy Mboob in response to the public outcry over an increase in crime rate around the country.Spt Kujabi said the arrestees are suspected of engaging in criminal activities ranging from robbery, attempted robbery to theft.“We have people who are believed to be involved in hypnotizing or Marabout fraud, others found idling at places where they could not give enough reasons why they were there as well as young ladies whom we believed are involved in collecting information to share with criminals who eventually go out and carry out crimes,” David told journalists.Kujabi said they have also arrested people who are known for breaking into people’s cars and stealing valuables.“We also have 12 people who we believed are buyers of stolen items. I must also add that we have 18 people who are Senegalese found in an abandoned place and they could not explain why they were there neither could they produce any documents to verify their nationality. They have been handed over to the immigration officers so that they can screen them,” he said.Kujabi said the police are themselves surprised by the sudden increase of crime in the Gambia because nothing has changed given the status quo within the police.Asked when they are going to be taken to court, PRO Kujabi said: “We have to build a case for every single one of them, statements would have to be taken, investigations would have to be made; we have to gather enough evidence to be able to prefer the appropriate charges….This is not child’s play.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 09 May 2018 19:20:58 toubab1020





11169 Posts Posted - 10 May 2018 : 12:21:22



The newly setup Anti Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) headed by Chief Spt. Gorgie Mboob, has arrested 51 suspected criminals within the Kanifing Division.



The suspected criminals were arrested on the 6th of May 2018, by personnel of the ACU who were on their routine patrol within the Kanifing Division. The accused are held in custody in connection with robbery, hypnotizing, drugs, buying stolen items from criminals, idol and disorderly, among host of others. They are currently being detained at the Serrekunda Police Station as investigation into the matter continuous.



Out of the 51 arrested, 18 of them were identified as Senegalese and are believed to be from Kabada in the southern Casamance. The suspects were handed over to Gambia Immigration Department (GID) for screening. They were arrested in an abandon building by the ACU personnel without any documents, the police say.



Among the 51 suspected criminals arrested by the ACU personnel were two young girls. Twelve of the arrestees were nabbed in connection with buying stolen items from the criminals particularly around the ‘Black Market.’



Speaking to journalists at the Serrekunda Police Station where the suspected criminals were paraded, Police Spokesperson, David Kujabi, said this was a move taken by the newly setup ACU personnel, adding that this came as a result of the public outcry of crime going up in the country.



“The sudden rise of crime in The Gambia is something we, ourselves, keep asking because nothing has changed, given the status quo within the police. We are operating the way we were doing before and we are gathering intelligence report and patrolling the streets.”



Spt. Kujabi affirmed that the suspects include Senegalese, Gambians, Guineans, a SereLeone and Ivorians. “Most of them are young people. Therefore, it is a question that everyone should ask, and unless we find the roots cause of why young people are involved in crime, it will be difficult to arrest the menace.”



PRO Kujabi said arresting them and taking them to court and even convicting them and putting them to jail is not enough. “We want our young people to engage in viable venture that will help in propelling the development of this country. It is not ideal for our young people to be involved in crime and its related issues. We want a society where everybody maintains law and order, and are engaged in activities that are meaningful to national development.”



He urged Gambians and Non-Gambians residing in country to continue maintaining law and order, adding that it should be our collective responsibility in ensuring that people continue to leave in peace and harmony. The police PRO further told journalists that the boyfriend of one of the girls arrested by the ACU personnel is also apprehended. According to him, the boyfriend, living in a lodge and paying D400 per night. Where did he get that money from? he inquired?



David Kujabi, urged parents to take the lead role in upbringing their children to become responsible people in the society. “Maslaha” syndrome is damaging The Gambia. Let us stop the blame game and take responsibility now,” he said.

Author: Momodou Jawo



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/police-arrest-51-suspected-criminals Wednesday, May 09, 2018The newly setup Anti Crime Unit (ACU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) headed by Chief Spt. Gorgie Mboob, has arrested 51 suspected criminals within the Kanifing Division.The suspected criminals were arrested on the 6th of May 2018, by personnel of the ACU who were on their routine patrol within the Kanifing Division. The accused are held in custody in connection with robbery, hypnotizing, drugs, buying stolen items from criminals, idol and disorderly, among host of others. They are currently being detained at the Serrekunda Police Station as investigation into the matter continuous.Out of the 51 arrested, 18 of them were identified as Senegalese and are believed to be from Kabada in the southern Casamance. The suspects were handed over to Gambia Immigration Department (GID) for screening. They were arrested in an abandon building by the ACU personnel without any documents, the police say.Among the 51 suspected criminals arrested by the ACU personnel were two young girls. Twelve of the arrestees were nabbed in connection with buying stolen items from the criminals particularly around the ‘Black Market.’Speaking to journalists at the Serrekunda Police Station where the suspected criminals were paraded, Police Spokesperson, David Kujabi, said this was a move taken by the newly setup ACU personnel, adding that this came as a result of the public outcry of crime going up in the country.“The sudden rise of crime in The Gambia is something we, ourselves, keep asking because nothing has changed, given the status quo within the police. We are operating the way we were doing before and we are gathering intelligence report and patrolling the streets.”Spt. Kujabi affirmed that the suspects include Senegalese, Gambians, Guineans, a SereLeone and Ivorians. “Most of them are young people. Therefore, it is a question that everyone should ask, and unless we find the roots cause of why young people are involved in crime, it will be difficult to arrest the menace.”PRO Kujabi said arresting them and taking them to court and even convicting them and putting them to jail is not enough. “We want our young people to engage in viable venture that will help in propelling the development of this country. It is not ideal for our young people to be involved in crime and its related issues. We want a society where everybody maintains law and order, and are engaged in activities that are meaningful to national development.”He urged Gambians and Non-Gambians residing in country to continue maintaining law and order, adding that it should be our collective responsibility in ensuring that people continue to leave in peace and harmony. The police PRO further told journalists that the boyfriend of one of the girls arrested by the ACU personnel is also apprehended. According to him, the boyfriend, living in a lodge and paying D400 per night. Where did he get that money from? he inquired?David Kujabi, urged parents to take the lead role in upbringing their children to become responsible people in the society. “Maslaha” syndrome is damaging The Gambia. Let us stop the blame game and take responsibility now,” he said.Author: Momodou Jawo "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 10 May 2018 12:22:41 toubab1020





11169 Posts Posted - 22 Apr 2021 : 17:47:30

"He acquitted and discharged Sarr and Faye on the robbery charge while he convicted Saine on same."





==========



https://foroyaa.net/court-convicts-man-for-robbing-policeman/

==========



By Yankuba Jallow on April 22, 2021



Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has convicted one Abdoulie Saine, a Senegalese national for robbing one Corporal Lamin Darboe of the Serrekunda Police Station.



Saine was charged together with Modou Faye and Ousman Sarr, (both Senegalese) on two criminal counts of conspiracy and aggravated robbery. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution called six witnesses, who all testified in the case and tendered eight exhibits.



Lamin Darboe, the victim of the robbery said the incident happened on the 5th May 2018 around the big baobab tree at the Serrekunda Market.



In explaining the incident, Darboe said he was on his way from conveying his cousin brother to get a taxi at the Jaiteh Kunda taxi park in Dippa Kunda. He said two of the accused persons- Modou Faye and Ousman Sarr – were following him from Dippa Kunda until they got to the baobab tree at the Serrekunda Market when Abdoulie Saine came out from the place he was hiding and was holding a broken glass bottle. He added that Saine stopped him and the two from his back held him from the back and brought him down. Darboe said Abdoulie Saine actually stabbed him and as a result, he sustained injury on his right thumb. He testified that the three took his mobile phone and cash amount of one thousand seven hundred and fifty dalasis from him.



He detailed that he reported the matter to Serrekunda Station and he was assigned with PIU personnel to go after the three accused persons. He said Saine and Faye were arrested at the City Pub around the Bakau Car Park in Dippa Kunda while Sarr was arrested later in Dippa Kunda in the same night.



The witness said he was able to identify the accused persons because the place was not dark – there were lights all over.



Prosecution witness 2, Ebrima Trawally said he was on duty when the complainant Lamin Darboe came to report his encounter with his assailants. He added that he escorted Darboe and they were able to arrest Saine and Faye around the Bakau Car Park in Dippa Kunda.



Corporal Ebou Sowe, a detective officer deployed at the Anti Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force, Corporal Dario Ceesay also from the Anti Crime Unit and Modou Loum, a guard at the Africell Office in Serrekunda all testified in the case as prosecution witnesses.



All the prosecution witnesses testified that a knife, pair of scissors, a cash amount of six hundred and ten dalasis and broken glass bottle was found in the bag of the first accused person – Abdoulie Saine.



In his Defence, Abdoulie Saine denied participating in the robbery of Lamin Darboe. He testified that on that night, he went to the ferry terminal at around 1 am and found the ferries already closed and decided to search for a hotel where he would spend the night. He said the police found him in the street and arrested him.



Saine said it was his first night in The Gambia and he was on his way to his mother’s funeral. He denied knowing anything about The Gambia.



Modou Faye, in his Defence said he was arrested at Tipper Garage at Bakoteh on his way to Tanji. He denied knowing any of the accused persons.



Ousman Sarr, in his Defence, said he is a resident of Mbour in Senegal and had an accident and was directed to come to a marabout in Kerr Sering in The Gambia. He said he was arrested at the Senegambia junction in Kololi by the police.



Defence lawyers argued that the charges were not proven beyond reasonable doubt as required by law. The Defence raised the issue of mistaken identity adding Faye and Sarr were not found with any of the items. The prosecution argued that they have discharged their burden to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.



Justice Jaiteh in his judgement said the prosecution succeed on strength of their evidence and not rely on the weakness of the Defence.



He asked what aggravated robbery is as contained in the amended information. The Judge said the laws of the Gambia do not have a charge called aggravated robbery.



“It is the imagination of the prosecution,” he said.



He presented that what is contained in the laws is robbery.



He adjudged that the prosecution has proven the robbery charge on Abdoulie Saine. However, they failed to prove the charge against Sarr and Faye. He acquitted and discharged Sarr and Faye on the robbery charge while he convicted Saine on same.



The Judge acquitted and discharged all of the three accused persons on the conspiracy charge as the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.



Jaiteh said the first accused person was involved in the robbery of Lamin Darboe. He held that this is supported by the testimony of the complainant and all other prosecution witnesses as well as the exhibits tendered by the prosecution.



He adjourned the case to Friday, 21st April 2021 for sentencing. The Judge has already signed a discharged warrant for Sarr and Faye which was handed to the authorities at the Prisons for their release. SNIPPET:"He acquitted and discharged Sarr and Faye on the robbery charge while he convicted Saine on same."====================By Yankuba Jallow on April 22, 2021Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has convicted one Abdoulie Saine, a Senegalese national for robbing one Corporal Lamin Darboe of the Serrekunda Police Station.Saine was charged together with Modou Faye and Ousman Sarr, (both Senegalese) on two criminal counts of conspiracy and aggravated robbery. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution called six witnesses, who all testified in the case and tendered eight exhibits.Lamin Darboe, the victim of the robbery said the incident happened on the 5th May 2018 around the big baobab tree at the Serrekunda Market.In explaining the incident, Darboe said he was on his way from conveying his cousin brother to get a taxi at the Jaiteh Kunda taxi park in Dippa Kunda. He said two of the accused persons- Modou Faye and Ousman Sarr – were following him from Dippa Kunda until they got to the baobab tree at the Serrekunda Market when Abdoulie Saine came out from the place he was hiding and was holding a broken glass bottle. He added that Saine stopped him and the two from his back held him from the back and brought him down. Darboe said Abdoulie Saine actually stabbed him and as a result, he sustained injury on his right thumb. He testified that the three took his mobile phone and cash amount of one thousand seven hundred and fifty dalasis from him.He detailed that he reported the matter to Serrekunda Station and he was assigned with PIU personnel to go after the three accused persons. He said Saine and Faye were arrested at the City Pub around the Bakau Car Park in Dippa Kunda while Sarr was arrested later in Dippa Kunda in the same night.The witness said he was able to identify the accused persons because the place was not dark – there were lights all over.Prosecution witness 2, Ebrima Trawally said he was on duty when the complainant Lamin Darboe came to report his encounter with his assailants. He added that he escorted Darboe and they were able to arrest Saine and Faye around the Bakau Car Park in Dippa Kunda.Corporal Ebou Sowe, a detective officer deployed at the Anti Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force, Corporal Dario Ceesay also from the Anti Crime Unit and Modou Loum, a guard at the Africell Office in Serrekunda all testified in the case as prosecution witnesses.All the prosecution witnesses testified that a knife, pair of scissors, a cash amount of six hundred and ten dalasis and broken glass bottle was found in the bag of the first accused person – Abdoulie Saine.In his Defence, Abdoulie Saine denied participating in the robbery of Lamin Darboe. He testified that on that night, he went to the ferry terminal at around 1 am and found the ferries already closed and decided to search for a hotel where he would spend the night. He said the police found him in the street and arrested him.Saine said it was his first night in The Gambia and he was on his way to his mother’s funeral. He denied knowing anything about The Gambia.Modou Faye, in his Defence said he was arrested at Tipper Garage at Bakoteh on his way to Tanji. He denied knowing any of the accused persons.Ousman Sarr, in his Defence, said he is a resident of Mbour in Senegal and had an accident and was directed to come to a marabout in Kerr Sering in The Gambia. He said he was arrested at the Senegambia junction in Kololi by the police.Defence lawyers argued that the charges were not proven beyond reasonable doubt as required by law. The Defence raised the issue of mistaken identity adding Faye and Sarr were not found with any of the items. The prosecution argued that they have discharged their burden to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.Justice Jaiteh in his judgement said the prosecution succeed on strength of their evidence and not rely on the weakness of the Defence.He asked what aggravated robbery is as contained in the amended information. The Judge said the laws of the Gambia do not have a charge called aggravated robbery.“It is the imagination of the prosecution,” he said.He presented that what is contained in the laws is robbery.He adjudged that the prosecution has proven the robbery charge on Abdoulie Saine. However, they failed to prove the charge against Sarr and Faye. He acquitted and discharged Sarr and Faye on the robbery charge while he convicted Saine on same.The Judge acquitted and discharged all of the three accused persons on the conspiracy charge as the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.Jaiteh said the first accused person was involved in the robbery of Lamin Darboe. He held that this is supported by the testimony of the complainant and all other prosecution witnesses as well as the exhibits tendered by the prosecution.He adjourned the case to Friday, 21st April 2021 for sentencing. The Judge has already signed a discharged warrant for Sarr and Faye which was handed to the authorities at the Prisons for their release. Edited by - toubab1020 on 22 Apr 2021 17:48:37 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.07 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |