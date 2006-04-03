Author Topic Page: 1 2 of 2

There have been postings before about this very problem





http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/waste-management-3 This is all very accurate but will Gambians change their way of doing things?There have been postings before about this very problem

Thanks KOBO I know you like tracking things down.

NEA's APO calls for mass mobilisation in waste management





Monday, February 03, 2014



The assistant programme officer (APO) of the Environmental Education and Communication at the National Environment Agency (NEA) has solicited the kind intervention of all stakeholders, collaborators and the general public to ensure mass mobilisation in the management of waste.



The assistant programme officer (APO) of the Environmental Education and Communication at the National Environment Agency (NEA) has solicited the kind intervention of all stakeholders, collaborators and the general public to ensure mass mobilisation in the management of waste.



Source: Daily Observer News & more full report Monday, February 03, 2014The assistant programme officer (APO) of the Environmental Education and Communication at the National Environment Agency (NEA) has solicited the kind intervention of all stakeholders, collaborators and the general public to ensure mass mobilisation in the management of waste.

Community celebrates open defecation free



Friday, April 25, 2014



Community-led Total Sanitation is a concept introduced in communities to control their own sanitation and hygiene with no cost or subsidy from the government and other NGOs.



This was facilitated and motivated by extension workers on the approach by guiding the communities on the benefits of sanitation and hygiene and the negative impact of open defecation to the environment....... THE POINT NEWSFriday, April 25, 2014Community-led Total Sanitation is a concept introduced in communities to control their own sanitation and hygiene with no cost or subsidy from the government and other NGOs.This was facilitated and motivated by extension workers on the approach by guiding the communities on the benefits of sanitation and hygiene and the negative impact of open defecation to the environment.

Posted - 27 Apr 2014



(Some readers may notice a touch of toubab humour here )





"As of now 118 communities in The Gambia have been certified ODF in April 2014 and this number would continue to grow."



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/community-celebrates-open-defecation-free Thanks KOBO,such sensitisation to communities is vital if development is to continue,it is very important to start at the "bottom" and work upwards,(Some readers may notice a touch of toubab humour here"As of now 118 communities in The Gambia have been certified ODF in April 2014 and this number would continue to grow."

Posted - 01 Aug 2014





The D.O. is still keen on this (See the posting with the D.O. link above of 13th February this year) of course NO MONEY the usual problem,so unless some other country or UN organisation comes along and gives a lot of money to get this up and running,the idea is going nowhere,I think that its very unlikely that any significant overseas business will set up and organise an effective Waste Management system in Gambia,as there is NO PROFIT to be made,let's face it Gambians are Excellent recyclers, NOTHING goes to waste everything is utilised to the fullest extent.



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/waste-management-5 The D.O. is still keen on this of course NO MONEY the usual problem,so unless some other country or UN organisation comes along and gives a lot of money to get this up and running,the idea is going nowhere,I think that its very unlikely that any significant overseas business will set up and organise an effective Waste Management system in Gambia,as there is NO PROFIT to be made,let's face it Gambians are Excellent recyclers, NOTHING goes to waste everything is utilised to the fullest extent.



Posted - 07 Aug 2014



.... "we also urge our health authorities to improve the hygienic conditions in our environment.

Author: Daily Observer "









http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/gambia-and-ebola-prevention Even at a time when the world is trying to deal with the horrors of Ebola the D.O. cannot resist publicising their favorite topic at the moment,.... "we also urge our health authorities to improve the hygienic conditions in our environment.Author: Daily Observer "

Posted - 18 Sep 2014





http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/plastic-waste-recycling-machine-secured-to-enhance-sanitation-in-gambia Now here is a business man who has seen that there is money to be made from waste,I only hope that he has managed to secure a contract for his collected waste that he will probably send to maybe Senegal get paid in Dalasi or goods that he can resell to the Gambian population,waste plastic is only worth anything if handled in bulk quantities,a tiered collection industry MAY grow up using small collectors who resell to bigger and bigger collectors who will then be able to EXPORT recycled plastic waste in BULK.



Posted - 26 Sep 2014



Great, a PRIVATE company who has the interests of the Gambian population at heart and has organised this worthwhile exercise itself (?) and somehow managed to "recruit" organisations like Kanifing Municipal Council, the West Coast Region, the Gambia Tourism Board, to join in,probably quite difficult to do they must know some infuential people ! Tourism is a MAJOR foreign exchange earner for The Gambia,tourists want to enjoy the country and not see piles and piles of plastic bags and rotting rubbish on the coastline,much of it not dumped by locals but brought in by the tides.



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/hg-gambia-cleans-coastal-areas



RELATED TOPIC:

http://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13914&SearchTerms=waste,management,KMC,style HG-Gambia cleans coastal areas.Great, a PRIVATE company who has the interests of the Gambian population at heart and has organised this worthwhile exercise itself (?) and somehow managed to "recruit" organisations like Kanifing Municipal Council, the West Coast Region, the Gambia Tourism Board, to join in,probably quite difficult to do they must know some infuential people ! Tourism is a MAJOR foreign exchange earner for The Gambia,tourists want to enjoy the country and not see piles and piles of plastic bags and rotting rubbish on the coastline,much of it not dumped by locals but brought in by the tides.RELATED TOPIC:

Posted - 27 Sep 2014







quote: Originally posted by toubab1020



Now here is a business man who has seen that there is money to be made from waste,I only hope that he has managed to secure a contract for his collected waste that he will probably send to maybe Senegal get paid in Dalasi or goods that he can resell to the Gambian population,waste plastic is only worth anything if handled in bulk quantities,a tiered collection industry MAY grow up using small collectors who resell to bigger and bigger collectors who will then be able to EXPORT recycled plastic waste in BULK.





http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/plastic-waste-recycling-machine-secured-to-enhance-sanitation-in-gambia

I wonder if the plastic and rubbish collected along the coastal area(organised by H G Gambia Ltd.) is going to be exported after it has been baled and sorted to a company who will BUY this bulk plastic

Posted - 01 Oct 2014





SNIPPET:





Waste management is a central issue in urbanisation. As in many other countries, this is one of the problems The Gambia is facing currently. Waste management remains the most pressing challenge confronting our municipal councils particularly in the urban centres.





The significance of waste management cannot be overemphasised. It promotes a healthy community as it improves the environmental condition of the areas whose level of environmental degradation hitherto made them to a great degree unfit for human habitation. People are also saved from the burden of having to put up with the discomfort of dirt, and unpleasant odor that emanates from encroaching dumpsites.





Yet waste management remains an issue confronting the development process of the country. It is not uncommon to see huge waste dumps scattered around some neighborhoods, highways and even public places like markets. Even during the monthly 'Operation clean the nation', it is disheartening to see waste gathered on the streets for days without being collected by the municipal authorities



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/waste-management-6





quote: Originally posted by toubab1020









The D.O. is still keen on this of course NO MONEY the usual problem,so unless some other country or UN organisation comes along and gives a lot of money to get this up and running,the idea is going nowhere,I think that its very unlikely that any significant overseas business will set up and organise an effective Waste Management system in Gambia,as there is NO PROFIT to be made,let's face it Gambians are Excellent recyclers, NOTHING goes to waste everything is utilised to the fullest extent.



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/waste-management-5

8 months on still a favorite with the D.O.SNIPPET:Waste management is a central issue in urbanisation. As in many other countries, this is one of the problems The Gambia is facing currently. Waste management remains the most pressing challenge confronting our municipal councils particularly in the urban centres.The significance of waste management cannot be overemphasised. It promotes a healthy community as it improves the environmental condition of the areas whose level of environmental degradation hitherto made them to a great degree unfit for human habitation. People are also saved from the burden of having to put up with the discomfort of dirt, and unpleasant odor that emanates from encroaching dumpsites.Yet waste management remains an issue confronting the development process of the country. It is not uncommon to see huge waste dumps scattered around some neighborhoods, highways and even public places like markets. Even during the monthly 'Operation clean the nation', it is disheartening to see waste gathered on the streets for days without being collected by the municipal authorities

Posted - 02 Oct 2014



Thursday, October 02, 2014



Young Volunteers for the Environment the Gambia YVE, in collaboration with the ministry of Forestry and Environment and Regional Education Directorate on Wednesday held a panel discussion forum on school gardening, forest and waste management during a daylong session convened at the Gambia Collage main hall in Brikama.





The panel discussion was part of the YVP clean-up week 2014 exercise, entitled "Our Place, our planet, our Responsibility."





The Young Volunteers for the Environment (YVE-the Gambia) clean-up exercise is a community-based environmental programme of the Keep It Clean (KIC) project, among other activities, that inspires and empowers individuals and communities in the country to clean andconserve their environment.





The campaign also seeks to bring together businesses, community groups, schools, government and individuals in a range of activities and programmes that positively improve local environments as part of the Keep It Clean (KIC) project said to be launched in 2015.





In his opening remarks at the panel discussion, Joe Bongay, the executive director of YVE The Gambia, said it is a concern for their organisation that the MDGs were silent on issues of equality, etc.





The Executive Director disclosed that, the African continent faces unique challenges and opportunities that require specific policy interventions and distinct goals for both economic and social development, further disclosing that it is in this regard that the recent policy discussions among leading regional institutions had proposed "African Development Goals".





He assured that YVE The Gambia will do everything possible to promote the process of designing and developing initiatives in schools and local regions countrywide, in partnership with concerned stakeholders.





He stressed the need for agriculture, forestry, policy and waste management to be revolutionized, noting that youths need to be leaders of that revolution.





The forum, according to him, is aimed at addressing strategies and approaches to deal with widespread poverty, within the context of sustainable development. He revealed that forests cover 31% of the land area of the earth and as mentioned beforehand it provides shelter for man and wildlife.





The population growth, he noted, has an impact on forest, revealing that in 1998 and 2010 the Gambia National Forest Assessment was conducted and it indicated that The Gambia has loss over 700, 000 hectares of forest to other land uses.





He stressed the need for swift actions to be taken to address the escalating rate of the depletion of the forest, emphasising that the world's population is depending on the forest for the preservation and conservation of wildlife soil and water cycle.

Author: Modou Lamin Sanneh



http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/yve-dialogue-on-forest-and-waste-management



And the D.O. again ,no clear mention of government involvement in this article though:Thursday, October 02, 2014Young Volunteers for the Environment the Gambia YVE, in collaboration with the ministry of Forestry and Environment and Regional Education Directorate on Wednesday held a panel discussion forum on school gardening, forest and waste management during a daylong session convened at the Gambia Collage main hall in Brikama.The panel discussion was part of the YVP clean-up week 2014 exercise, entitled "Our Place, our planet, our Responsibility."The Young Volunteers for the Environment (YVE-the Gambia) clean-up exercise is a community-based environmental programme of the Keep It Clean (KIC) project,



10946 Posts Posted - 13 Nov 2014 : 21:29:26



SNIPPET:

“This is the reason why the President who also doubles as the chairman of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) initiated the monthly national cleansing exercise and the introduction of the Anti-Littering Regulation, in order to increase awareness of the importance of a healthy and clean environment,”





http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/nea-boss-says-govt-committed-to-address-waste-management Quite a lot of talk about waste management,as usual NO CONCRETE ACTION has been taken despite an anti litter court with its own magistrate at KMC magistrates court,( http://observer.gm/africa/gambia/article/nea-boss-says-govt-committed-to-address-waste-management ) "attitudinal change" H.E.s long held goal is a long way off in The Gambia.SNIPPET:“This is the reason why the President who also doubles as the chairman of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) initiated the monthly national cleansing exercise and the introduction of the Anti-Littering Regulation, in order to increase awareness of the importance of a healthy and clean environment,” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

10946 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2015 : 12:29:44



More Attaya Mod ? it's second,can you go & buy more sugar,I have no more now



======================================================================





africa » gambia

Tuesday, January 27, 2015

As part of their efforts to minimize plastic waste within the northern part of Central River Region North, a volunteer women’s organization called “Women Initiative The Gambia”, over the weekend began a weeklong waste plastic bags collection in the community of Panchang Upper Saloum District, a provincial capital and its catchment villages.



A similar exercise is also expected to take place in the Nianija district.



The exercise brought together men, women, and youths from the catchment villages to participate in the collection, which lasted for hours accompanied by traditional dancing led by Kanyeleng kafo members.



Speaking shortly after the end of the day one exercise, Khaddy Sowe, entrepreneurship skill trainer at WIG, spoke at length on the importance of the exercise, adding that this was one of the best ways to control waste plastic in our environment.



These collected heaps of plastic bags would be recycled into finish products, such as wallets, bags, doormats, table clothes etc, which are sold to generate income and improved living conditions of the poor and disadvantage, she said.



She also stated that despite the tremendous achievements realized by the organization over the past years, the organization is determine to do more to supportthe local communities through skills development, beekeeping and forest conservation techniques.



Ms Sowe commended and urged the people of the two districts, particularly the women and youths to make best use of the opportunity to maximize the chances available.



Demba Sey, a youth activist, thanked the participants for actively participating in the exercise, adding that collecting waste plastic bags and recycling them into marketable and usable products requires expertise and skills, which are available for all and sundry to acquire at the WIG training centre in Njau.



He urged women and youths to enroll and be trained to improve their living standard.



Mr Sey described the exercise as the most effective way of preventing diseases such as malaria.



Hawa I. Manneh of WIG encouraged the community to keep cleaning their environment, while she expressed satisfaction with the high turnout for the exercise.



She underscored the importance of keeping the environment clean, since a clean environment is a healthy environment.



Eliman Ceesay, a community-based facilitator, advised the people of the district to change their attitude on waste management and control, and to avoid indiscriminate dumping.



He reminded them about the anti-littering law, and stressed that the community should be sensitized about it.



Other speakers included Isatou Ceesay the WIG project coordinator, Chief Malick Mbye, Nyumu Njie of Njau and Mariama Tunkara, who all echoed similar sentiments while commending UNDP-GEF/SGP for providing support.

Author: Abdou Rahman Sallah just from CRR

Source: Picture: Heap of collected plastic bags





http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/plastic-recycling-waste-plastic-bags-collection-underway-in-crr-north Super idea by the women involved,and excellent way of cleaning up and selling on the plastic that you have collected for the benefit of others less fortunate than yourself.More Attaya Mod ? it's second,can you go & buy more sugar,I have no more now======================================================================africa » gambiaTuesday, January 27, 2015As part of their efforts to minimize plastic waste within the northern part of Central River Region North, a volunteer women’s organization called “Women Initiative The Gambia”, over the weekend began a weeklong waste plastic bags collection in the community of Panchang Upper Saloum District, a provincial capital and its catchment villages.A similar exercise is also expected to take place in the Nianija district.The exercise brought together men, women, and youths from the catchment villages to participate in the collection, which lasted for hours accompanied by traditional dancing led by Kanyeleng kafo members.Speaking shortly after the end of the day one exercise, Khaddy Sowe, entrepreneurship skill trainer at WIG, spoke at length on the importance of the exercise, adding that this was one of the best ways to control waste plastic in our environment.These collected heaps of plastic bags would be recycled into finish products, such as wallets, bags, doormats, table clothes etc, which are sold to generate income and improved living conditions of the poor and disadvantage, she said.She also stated that despite the tremendous achievements realized by the organization over the past years, the organization is determine to do more to supportthe local communities through skills development, beekeeping and forest conservation techniques.Ms Sowe commended and urged the people of the two districts, particularly the women and youths to make best use of the opportunity to maximize the chances available.Demba Sey, a youth activist, thanked the participants for actively participating in the exercise, adding that collecting waste plastic bags and recycling them into marketable and usable products requires expertise and skills, which are available for all and sundry to acquire at the WIG training centre in Njau.He urged women and youths to enroll and be trained to improve their living standard.Mr Sey described the exercise as the most effective way of preventing diseases such as malaria.Hawa I. Manneh of WIG encouraged the community to keep cleaning their environment, while she expressed satisfaction with the high turnout for the exercise.She underscored the importance of keeping the environment clean, since a clean environment is a healthy environment.Eliman Ceesay, a community-based facilitator, advised the people of the district to change their attitude on waste management and control, and to avoid indiscriminate dumping.He reminded them about the anti-littering law, and stressed that the community should be sensitized about it.Other speakers included Isatou Ceesay the WIG project coordinator, Chief Malick Mbye, Nyumu Njie of Njau and Mariama Tunkara, who all echoed similar sentiments while commending UNDP-GEF/SGP for providing support.Author: Abdou Rahman Sallah just from CRRSource: Picture: Heap of collected plastic bags "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

10946 Posts Posted - 02 Mar 2016 : 00:07:42





Monday, February 29, 2016

Operation Clean the Nation commonly known as Set-setal, which is conducted every two weeks, is a welcome move.

This is actually essential because even the religions, such as Islam and Christianity, recommend cleanliness.



The operation, introduced in 2007, has contributed greatly to the health sector performance and impacted positively on the lives of the people.



Therefore, residents should always keep their houses and environments clean.



While we are calling for this trend to continue and the usual notification or announcement of operation clean the nation maintained, it is essential that some provision is made for the roads or traffic to be open to vehicles, as well as commercial business to go on. This aids the country’s economic advancement.



The last Saturday pattern of Operation Clean the Nation should actually be maintained, wherein whilst the cleaning is observed, business is allowed to flow.



The Gambia being the hub of business transactions in the sub-region, where especially Senegalese, Guineans, Bissau Guineans, and Sierra Leoneans visit regularly to trade or buy goods, maintaining the cleansing exercise in the above-mentioned fashion will augur well for our economy.



This is because the pattern before the Saturday cleansing exercise, though it had a strong positive side in respect of our health was, however, affecting us economically, as it continued to hamperbusiness activities, especially so when shops, banks, schools and the traffic are closed from 9am to 1pm.



This adversely affects the livelihood of many people, especially those who depend on their daily earnings to survive each day of their lives.



Also, to some extent, the closedown between these hours, affects lives as well, since for instance the sick could hardly be transported from their houses to the health facilities for timely treatment to save their lives and keep them safe.



While we are raising this issue, we would also like the government authorities to continue to enforce Operation Clean the Nation, with penalties administered on defaulters.The Municipalities should also continue to provide transport, as usual, to collect garbage from dumpsites.



We are also suggesting that the National Environment Agency be steadfast in monitoring the exercise to ensure the general public comply with the rules.



“Clean your environment to protect yourself from health hazard .“



The Point



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/strategic-way-of-operation-clean-the-nation-should-be-maintained A bit of modification being proposed here,is money & economics overtaking cleanleness ? surely not.Monday, February 29, 2016Operation Clean the Nation commonly known as Set-setal, which is conducted every two weeks, is a welcome move.This is actually essential because even the religions, such as Islam and Christianity, recommend cleanliness.The operation, introduced in 2007, has contributed greatly to the health sector performance and impacted positively on the lives of the people.Therefore, residents should always keep their houses and environments clean.While we are calling for this trend to continue and the usual notification or announcement of operation clean the nation maintained, it is essential that some provision is made for the roads or traffic to be open to vehicles, as well as commercial business to go on. This aids the country’s economic advancement.The last Saturday pattern of Operation Clean the Nation should actually be maintained, wherein whilst the cleaning is observed, business is allowed to flow.The Gambia being the hub of business transactions in the sub-region, where especially Senegalese, Guineans, Bissau Guineans, and Sierra Leoneans visit regularly to trade or buy goods, maintaining the cleansing exercise in the above-mentioned fashion will augur well for our economy.This is because the pattern before the Saturday cleansing exercise, though it had a strong positive side in respect of our health was, however, affecting us economically, as it continued to hamperbusiness activities, especially so when shops, banks, schools and the traffic are closed from 9am to 1pm.This adversely affects the livelihood of many people, especially those who depend on their daily earnings to survive each day of their lives.Also, to some extent, the closedown between these hours, affects lives as well, since for instance the sick could hardly be transported from their houses to the health facilities for timely treatment to save their lives and keep them safe.While we are raising this issue, we would also like the government authorities to continue to enforce Operation Clean the Nation, with penalties administered on defaulters.The Municipalities should also continue to provide transport, as usual, to collect garbage from dumpsites.We are also suggesting that the National Environment Agency be steadfast in monitoring the exercise to ensure the general public comply with the rules.“Clean your environment to protect yourself from health hazard .“The Point "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

