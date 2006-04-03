Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Janneh Commission of inquiry on Y. Jammeh's assets		  New Topic  Topic Locked
 Printer Friendly
| More
Previous Page
Author  Topic Next Topic
Page: of 17

Momodou



Denmark
11772 Posts
Posted - 10 Sep 2025 :  10:16:34  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message
Ms. Ramatoulie Sarr the Secretary to the ‘Janneh Commission’ appeared for the third time before the Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the ‘Janneh Commission’ belonging to former President Jammeh.

Appearing before the committee, Ms. Sarr was questioned on several issues relating to the work of the ‘Janneh Commission’.

During her testimonies, the Committee seek clarify on the identification and valuation of the tractors, the process leading to the sale, and the meetings of the commission.

Ms. Sarr is set to appear before the Special Select Committee on a later date due to her health condition.

Source: National Assembly
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page
Page: of 17  Topic Next Topic  
Previous Page
 New Topic  Topic Locked
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06