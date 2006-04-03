Author Topic Page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 of 17 Momodou





11772 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2025 : 10:16:34 Ms. Ramatoulie Sarr the Secretary to the ‘Janneh Commission’ appeared for the third time before the Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the ‘Janneh Commission’ belonging to former President Jammeh.



Appearing before the committee, Ms. Sarr was questioned on several issues relating to the work of the ‘Janneh Commission’.



During her testimonies, the Committee seek clarify on the identification and valuation of the tractors, the process leading to the sale, and the meetings of the commission.



Ms. Sarr is set to appear before the Special Select Committee on a later date due to her health condition.



