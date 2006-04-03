Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2025 : 10:16:34 Ms. Ramatoulie Sarr the Secretary to the ‘Janneh Commission’ appeared for the third time before the Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the ‘Janneh Commission’ belonging to former President Jammeh.



Appearing before the committee, Ms. Sarr was questioned on several issues relating to the work of the ‘Janneh Commission’.



During her testimonies, the Committee seek clarify on the identification and valuation of the tractors, the process leading to the sale, and the meetings of the commission.



Ms. Sarr is set to appear before the Special Select Committee on a later date due to her health condition.



Source: National Assembly A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2025 : 15:43:59 Janneh Commission Secretary grilled over cluelessness in tractor sales

The Point: Sep 10, 2025,

By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/janneh-commission-secretary-grilled-over-cluelessness-in-tractor-sales



The National Assembly’s inquiry into the disposal of former president Yahya Jammeh’s seized assets took another turn when Ms Ramou Sarr, Secretary to the Janneh Commission, admitted she had little or no knowledge of critical details surrounding the controversial sale of state tractors.



Her repeated insistence that she was “not part and parcel of the sales” provoked sharp rebukes from lawmakers, who openly questioned her competence and accused her of dodging responsibility.



Appearing before the Special Select Committee on the Sale and Disposal of Assets identified by the Janneh Commission on Tuesday, Ms Sarr faced a barrage of questions over the disposal of 186 tractors seized from Jammeh’s estates. Records showed that the first phase of auctions, conducted by Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, raised D10.5 million from just 43 tractors. But a second phase, involving more than double the number of tractors, yielded only D13 million, a discrepancy that lawmakers said “defied logic”.





When pressed to explain the shortfall, Ms Sarr distanced herself from the sales process, insisting she had only written letters and notices but did not directly monitor the auctions. “I was not part and parcel of the sales,” she repeated, adding that her focus was on other Commission tasks.



“From what I’m hearing, it seems like you’re not sure of anything,” Counsel snapped. “Except for sending notices which you don’t even know the contents of. You’re the head of the Secretariat, yet you claim you know nothing about the activities of your team. That is appalling.”



At one point, Counsel warned that her evasiveness could lead to contempt charges. “Ms Sarr, as long as you are okay and very healthy today, you will be cited for contempt,” he cautioned.



Despite being the custodian of Commission files and the officer who authorised allowances for the auction teams, Ms Sarr maintained she was “not involved” and had not even read key reports until years later.



She admitted she never asked her team for clarification on why revenues from the auctions were so low, nor did she follow up on reports that tractors had been tampered with and stripped of parts under the Commission’s custody.



The committee was left grappling with a troubling picture: a senior official entrusted with safeguarding state assets but apparently unaware of or unwilling to account for the losses that occurred under her watch.



The National Assembly's inquiry into the disposal of former president Yahya Jammeh's seized assets took another turn when Ms Ramou Sarr, Secretary to the Janneh Commission, admitted she had little or no knowledge of critical details surrounding the controversial sale of state tractors.

Her repeated insistence that she was "not part and parcel of the sales" provoked sharp rebukes from lawmakers, who openly questioned her competence and accused her of dodging responsibility.

Appearing before the Special Select Committee on the Sale and Disposal of Assets identified by the Janneh Commission on Tuesday, Ms Sarr faced a barrage of questions over the disposal of 186 tractors seized from Jammeh's estates. Records showed that the first phase of auctions, conducted by Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, raised D10.5 million from just 43 tractors. But a second phase, involving more than double the number of tractors, yielded only D13 million, a discrepancy that lawmakers said "defied logic".

When pressed to explain the shortfall, Ms Sarr distanced herself from the sales process, insisting she had only written letters and notices but did not directly monitor the auctions. "I was not part and parcel of the sales," she repeated, adding that her focus was on other Commission tasks.

"From what I'm hearing, it seems like you're not sure of anything," Counsel snapped. "Except for sending notices which you don't even know the contents of. You're the head of the Secretariat, yet you claim you know nothing about the activities of your team. That is appalling."

At one point, Counsel warned that her evasiveness could lead to contempt charges. "Ms Sarr, as long as you are okay and very healthy today, you will be cited for contempt," he cautioned.

Despite being the custodian of Commission files and the officer who authorised allowances for the auction teams, Ms Sarr maintained she was "not involved" and had not even read key reports until years later.

She admitted she never asked her team for clarification on why revenues from the auctions were so low, nor did she follow up on reports that tractors had been tampered with and stripped of parts under the Commission's custody.

The committee was left grappling with a troubling picture: a senior official entrusted with safeguarding state assets but apparently unaware of or unwilling to account for the losses that occurred under her watch.

For lawmakers, Ms Sarr's testimony raised as many questions as it answered. Was she deliberately sidelined by others in the Commission? Or was she, as one member bluntly put it, "nonchalant" in fulfilling her duties?

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 26 Sep 2025 : 15:45:53 Committee Gives Accountant General 24 Hours to Produce Jammeh-Linked Documents

Foroyaa: September 23, 2025114



By Kebba AF Touray

https://foroyaa.net/committee-gives-accountant-general-24-hours-to-produce-jammeh-linked-documents/



The special select committee probing the assets of former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh has given Accountant General Agnes Macaulay Jagne a 24-hour ultimatum to produce documents requested by lawmakers.



The decision came after what the committee described as repeated delays in her responses to its summons. As Accountant General, Jagne is the chief accounting officer of government, the paymaster and receiver general of revenues, and is responsible for ensuring that all monies collected are properly banked and accounted for.



She appeared before the committee with bank statements from Trust Bank, cover letters, dollar and dalasi accounts of the Janneh Commission, and payment slips, among other documents. But Counsel Aji Saine Kah pointed out that Jagne responded to a summons dated July 3, 2025 — with a reply deadline of July 14 — only on July 28, seven weeks after the deadline.





“It was to do with the collation. And the fact that these documents, we’ve been having requests from different sectors on them. And they were moving from one entity to the other, at any time the Justice Ministry requests documents, and then all of a sudden we had another request from the select committee. So the running around was a lot. And in essence it had a lot to do with the delay,” Jagne explained.



Kah pressed her on whether her office submitted originals or duplicates. Jagne replied, “In some instances we would give them, depending on what it is, for safe custody. Sometimes they would not want to have the duplicate copies, and we would give them originals.”



Kah asked what other reasons explained the delay. Jagne said collating the files was also an issue. “Some of these documents are not in one place, and some of them, they were involved to a certain extent and not in all of it. So before we even know where to get the documents, we have to sit and do some work, and then do some findings before we know exactly where to and can do in terms of looking for the documents,” she said.



Kah challenged her: “So essentially you’re saying that the accountant general does not do well with record keeping?” Jagne disagreed. “What I am saying is that if we were not involved in the matter and we were asked to produce, it would take a long time before we can produce the documents that are being requested.”



She acknowledged that in instances where her office was not part of the process, producing the documents could take longer.



The committee reminded her of the scope of the summons. Jagne read aloud: “You are hereby summoned to produce copies of all documents, records, correspondences, or any other material in your possession, custody or control relating to the subject matter of the inquiry, including but not limited to the receipts of the sale and disposal of vehicles of the former president, Yahya AJJ Jammeh.”



Kah noted that Jagne’s submission on August 20, 2022, did not include receipts. “So automatically, I know that that is not all that relates to this,” Jagne admitted.



Kah also pointed to a letter dated August 21, 2025, inviting her to meet investigators, which she ignored, followed by another on September 4 for a September 10 appearance. “You failed to do so,” Kah told her.



Jagne explained she was on vacation at the time of the first letter. Kah pressed further: “The committee had issued two invitations to appear before the investigative panel, and a delay of over ten weeks, and still, there is no sufficient information from your office in this committee. No letter to apologize for the delay, you did not try to correct your mistakes.”



Kah warned she might apply for contempt unless Jagne gave concrete reasons. “I ask, give me reasons why I should not make such an application to this committee?”



Jagne said it was the first time her office had dealt with such a process. “It’s lack of understanding of the procedure,” she said.



Committee chair Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay expressed frustration. “I think at some point I have to call and say, why is the actual letter not coming, and you haven’t even faced the investigators to give a statement. That is serious.”



He then issued the order. “I think this committee is going to conclude on one thing…we will order you to produce all the documents relating to the Janneh Commission within 24 hours.”



The special select committee probing the assets of former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh has given Accountant General Agnes Macaulay Jagne a 24-hour ultimatum to produce documents requested by lawmakers.

The decision came after what the committee described as repeated delays in her responses to its summons. As Accountant General, Jagne is the chief accounting officer of government, the paymaster and receiver general of revenues, and is responsible for ensuring that all monies collected are properly banked and accounted for.

She appeared before the committee with bank statements from Trust Bank, cover letters, dollar and dalasi accounts of the Janneh Commission, and payment slips, among other documents. But Counsel Aji Saine Kah pointed out that Jagne responded to a summons dated July 3, 2025 — with a reply deadline of July 14 — only on July 28, seven weeks after the deadline.

"It was to do with the collation. And the fact that these documents, we've been having requests from different sectors on them. And they were moving from one entity to the other, at any time the Justice Ministry requests documents, and then all of a sudden we had another request from the select committee. So the running around was a lot. And in essence it had a lot to do with the delay," Jagne explained.

Kah pressed her on whether her office submitted originals or duplicates. Jagne replied, "In some instances we would give them, depending on what it is, for safe custody. Sometimes they would not want to have the duplicate copies, and we would give them originals."

Kah asked what other reasons explained the delay. Jagne said collating the files was also an issue. "Some of these documents are not in one place, and some of them, they were involved to a certain extent and not in all of it. So before we even know where to get the documents, we have to sit and do some work, and then do some findings before we know exactly where to and can do in terms of looking for the documents," she said.

Kah challenged her: "So essentially you're saying that the accountant general does not do well with record keeping?" Jagne disagreed. "What I am saying is that if we were not involved in the matter and we were asked to produce, it would take a long time before we can produce the documents that are being requested."

She acknowledged that in instances where her office was not part of the process, producing the documents could take longer.

The committee reminded her of the scope of the summons. Jagne read aloud: "You are hereby summoned to produce copies of all documents, records, correspondences, or any other material in your possession, custody or control relating to the subject matter of the inquiry, including but not limited to the receipts of the sale and disposal of vehicles of the former president, Yahya AJJ Jammeh."

Kah noted that Jagne's submission on August 20, 2022, did not include receipts. "So automatically, I know that that is not all that relates to this," Jagne admitted.

Kah also pointed to a letter dated August 21, 2025, inviting her to meet investigators, which she ignored, followed by another on September 4 for a September 10 appearance. "You failed to do so," Kah told her.

Jagne explained she was on vacation at the time of the first letter. Kah pressed further: "The committee had issued two invitations to appear before the investigative panel, and a delay of over ten weeks, and still, there is no sufficient information from your office in this committee. No letter to apologize for the delay, you did not try to correct your mistakes."

Kah warned she might apply for contempt unless Jagne gave concrete reasons. "I ask, give me reasons why I should not make such an application to this committee?"

Jagne said it was the first time her office had dealt with such a process. "It's lack of understanding of the procedure," she said.

Committee chair Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay expressed frustration. "I think at some point I have to call and say, why is the actual letter not coming, and you haven't even faced the investigators to give a statement. That is serious."

He then issued the order. "I think this committee is going to conclude on one thing…we will order you to produce all the documents relating to the Janneh Commission within 24 hours."

The committee gave her until today to comply.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 30 Sep 2025 : 13:49:43 Dr. Sallah accuses Jammeh of seizing his properties without compensation

The Point: Sep 30, 2025

By: Jankey Ceesay





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/dr-sallah-accuses-jammeh-of-seizing-his-properties-without-compensation



Delivering his testimony before the Special Select Committee on the Sale and Disposal of Assets identified by the Janneh Commission, on Monday, Dr. Adama Sallah detailed how the former president allegedly seized multiple parcels of his land and properties – some developed and intended for his family without any form of compensation.



Dr. Sallah, who earned his medical degree from Sweden’s prestigious Karolinska Institute in 1976 and returned home in 1982 as Gambia’s first indigenous pediatrician, recounted how his early investments in property became a source of personal and professional turmoil under the previous administration.



“I had several properties, some acquired during my studies in Europe, others developed here in Gambia,” Dr. Sallah told the committee. “I had even bought land for my children, intending to entice them back home from studying abroad. But the former president, it seems, had other plans.”



According to Dr. Sallah, one of the first confrontations occurred over his property in Bato Kunku, where the former president allegedly erected fences encroaching on Dr. Sallah’s garden and home. Over time, the former president reportedly confiscated four fully developed properties and parts of his garden, leaving Dr. Sallah with no formal compensation.



“I had a weekend retreat, a garden, and a house,” Dr. Sallah said. “The president just took it, along with other surrounding properties I owned. These were all developed, and some were meant as gifts to my children. Yet none of this was recognised or compensated formally.”



He also recounted a violent encounter where a military officer attempted to intimidate him over land ownership, even visiting his clinic armed with a revolver. “Fortunately, I was not there, but the tension and threat to my life were real.”



The committee also heard about Dr. Sallah’s frustrations with the Janneh Commission’s handling of asset investigations. Despite submitting all relevant documentation regarding his properties, he claimed, he never received meaningful follow-up, leaving years of unresolved claims. “I feel it is crucial to distinguish what rightfully belonged to the former president and what was taken from others without compensation,” he emphasised.



Delivering his testimony before the Special Select Committee on the Sale and Disposal of Assets identified by the Janneh Commission, on Monday, Dr. Adama Sallah detailed how the former president allegedly seized multiple parcels of his land and properties – some developed and intended for his family without any form of compensation.

Dr. Sallah, who earned his medical degree from Sweden's prestigious Karolinska Institute in 1976 and returned home in 1982 as Gambia's first indigenous pediatrician, recounted how his early investments in property became a source of personal and professional turmoil under the previous administration.

"I had several properties, some acquired during my studies in Europe, others developed here in Gambia," Dr. Sallah told the committee. "I had even bought land for my children, intending to entice them back home from studying abroad. But the former president, it seems, had other plans."

According to Dr. Sallah, one of the first confrontations occurred over his property in Bato Kunku, where the former president allegedly erected fences encroaching on Dr. Sallah's garden and home. Over time, the former president reportedly confiscated four fully developed properties and parts of his garden, leaving Dr. Sallah with no formal compensation.

"I had a weekend retreat, a garden, and a house," Dr. Sallah said. "The president just took it, along with other surrounding properties I owned. These were all developed, and some were meant as gifts to my children. Yet none of this was recognised or compensated formally."

He also recounted a violent encounter where a military officer attempted to intimidate him over land ownership, even visiting his clinic armed with a revolver. "Fortunately, I was not there, but the tension and threat to my life were real."

The committee also heard about Dr. Sallah's frustrations with the Janneh Commission's handling of asset investigations. Despite submitting all relevant documentation regarding his properties, he claimed, he never received meaningful follow-up, leaving years of unresolved claims. "I feel it is crucial to distinguish what rightfully belonged to the former president and what was taken from others without compensation," he emphasised.

Dr. Sallah detailed his experiences at public auctions organised by the commission, where he purchased various vehicles and agricultural equipment. Many items, he said, were cannibalised and partially dismantled, reflecting a broader mismanagement of state assets. He described an ambulance formerly in the presidential convoy that required significant repair before it could even be moved, highlighting irregularities in how auctioned items were presented to buyers.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2025 : 21:37:59 Registrar of Companies Tells Committee Some Jammeh-Linked Firm Records Missing

Foroyaa: October 7, 202534



By Kebba AF Touray



https://foroyaa.net/registrar-of-companies-tells-committee-some-jammeh-linked-firm-records-missing/





Mrs. Marie Therese Gomez, Registrar of Companies, on Monday, 6th October 2025, reappeared before the National Assembly’s Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Janneh Commission as belonging to former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh.



The Committee continues to probe the management, sale, and disposal of assets seized from former President Jammeh and his associates, amid concerns over missing records, unaccounted proceeds, and the lack of transparency in how the companies were handled after the Janneh Commission’s findings.



Her reappearance followed an earlier testimony in which she promised to search for and produce documentation on 14 companies linked to Jammeh that were listed by the Committee. She was recalled to present those documents, give updates on the current status of the companies, and clarify whether any had undergone liquidation.



When questioned by Committee Counsel Aji Saine Kah on whether she had conducted the search, Mrs. Gomez replied, “Very well,” confirming she had. However, she admitted that despite extensive efforts, “some of the documentations could not be traced.”



Counsel Kah asked her to explain the concept of liquidation and the role of the Registrar of Companies in the process. In her response, Mrs. Gomez explained that liquidation is “a procedure to wind up a company” through the appointment of a liquidator, who takes control of the company’s assets, sells them, and settles outstanding debts.



She added that when a liquidator is appointed, “he or she notifies the Registrar of Companies and requests for copies of documents such as the incorporation certificate and records of ownership.” The liquidator may then call meetings of the company and its creditors to complete the process, which ends when the company is officially dissolved and removed from the register.



Counsel Kah pressed further, asking whether the Registrar’s records reflected information about the sale of some of these assets, which reportedly occurred between 2019 and 2020. Mrs. Gomez responded, “Basically, I have not come across anything in the database. In the current database we are using, there is no other filing besides the registration.”



Providing updates on individual companies, Mrs. Gomez said that Kora Media Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and last filed documents in 2017. Green Industry, incorporated under the 1955 Companies Act on 12th May 2007, “is still in the register.” Kanilai Worney Family Farms, she said, is also still registered but “has never filed a return.”



Regarding Sindola Safari, Mrs. Gomez stated that it was incorporated on 27th April 2010, but “there isn’t any information apart from the date of incorporation and name of the company.” For Westwood Gambia Limited and BP Investment Group, she reported that “the records cannot be traced.”



She noted that Atlantic Pelican Gambia Limited, Royal Africa Capital Holdings Limited, Africada Airways, and Africada Financial Services and Bureau D’Change Limited still exist in the Registrar’s records. Similarly, the West African Resource Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, incorporated in 2014, “still exists as per our records.”



Mrs. Marie Therese Gomez, Registrar of Companies, on Monday, 6th October 2025, reappeared before the National Assembly's Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Janneh Commission as belonging to former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh.

The Committee continues to probe the management, sale, and disposal of assets seized from former President Jammeh and his associates, amid concerns over missing records, unaccounted proceeds, and the lack of transparency in how the companies were handled after the Janneh Commission's findings.

Her reappearance followed an earlier testimony in which she promised to search for and produce documentation on 14 companies linked to Jammeh that were listed by the Committee. She was recalled to present those documents, give updates on the current status of the companies, and clarify whether any had undergone liquidation.

When questioned by Committee Counsel Aji Saine Kah on whether she had conducted the search, Mrs. Gomez replied, "Very well," confirming she had. However, she admitted that despite extensive efforts, "some of the documentations could not be traced."

Counsel Kah asked her to explain the concept of liquidation and the role of the Registrar of Companies in the process. In her response, Mrs. Gomez explained that liquidation is "a procedure to wind up a company" through the appointment of a liquidator, who takes control of the company's assets, sells them, and settles outstanding debts.

She added that when a liquidator is appointed, "he or she notifies the Registrar of Companies and requests for copies of documents such as the incorporation certificate and records of ownership." The liquidator may then call meetings of the company and its creditors to complete the process, which ends when the company is officially dissolved and removed from the register.

Counsel Kah pressed further, asking whether the Registrar's records reflected information about the sale of some of these assets, which reportedly occurred between 2019 and 2020. Mrs. Gomez responded, "Basically, I have not come across anything in the database. In the current database we are using, there is no other filing besides the registration."

Providing updates on individual companies, Mrs. Gomez said that Kora Media Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and last filed documents in 2017. Green Industry, incorporated under the 1955 Companies Act on 12th May 2007, "is still in the register." Kanilai Worney Family Farms, she said, is also still registered but "has never filed a return."

Regarding Sindola Safari, Mrs. Gomez stated that it was incorporated on 27th April 2010, but "there isn't any information apart from the date of incorporation and name of the company." For Westwood Gambia Limited and BP Investment Group, she reported that "the records cannot be traced."

She noted that Atlantic Pelican Gambia Limited, Royal Africa Capital Holdings Limited, Africada Airways, and Africada Financial Services and Bureau D'Change Limited still exist in the Registrar's records. Similarly, the West African Resource Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, incorporated in 2014, "still exists as per our records."

Counsel Kah then pointed out that many of the companies listed by the Committee are still on the register, despite testimony from former Attorney General Abubacarr Tambadou indicating that they had been liquidated and struck off. Mrs. Gomez acknowledged, "Yes," confirming that most of the companies remain active in the corporate register.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2025 : 14:48:48 Warrant Officer Susso Appears Before Special Select Committee Investigating Jammeh’s Assets



Mr. Lamin Susso, a Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) and senior State Guard, on Tuesday appeared before the National Assembly Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh’s assets identified by the Janneh Commission.



Mr. Susso was questioned about his assignment to the Mechanical Services Agency (MSA) and his role in handling vehicles recovered from former President Jammeh’s assets.



In his testimony, he detailed the process of recovery and inventory management of vehicles kept at the MSA. The Committee raised concerns over discrepancies in vehicle records and the lack of clear documentation and dates regarding their movement.



Mr. Susso admitted that he maintained two separate records, one listing vehicles stored at the MSA and another for those transferred to other locations.



He informed the Committee that he was assigned to the MSA primarily for record-keeping purposes. When asked whether he was aware of any incidents of theft at the agency, he replied that he was not.



Regarding reports of vehicle cannibalisation (removal of parts for reuse), Mr. Susso confirmed that such cases occurred but stated that he did not know who had authorised the practice.



Source: NA A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2025 : 15:31:27 Director of Lands and Surveys Testifies Before Special Select Committee



Mr. Dawda Fatty, Director of Lands and Surveys, on Monday appeared before the National Assembly Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh’s assets identified by the Janneh Commission.



In his testimony, Mr. Fatty explained the role of his department in handling properties linked to the former President. He noted that the process had not been without challenges, particularly in verifying ownership documents and ensuring transparency in the disposal of assets, as recommended by the Janneh Commission.



He further stated that while some property cancellations were executed based on ministerial directives, there were instances where instructions were issued verbally through channels outside the ministry, making it difficult to determine the proper source of authority.



The Committee expressed concern that, nearly ten years after former President Jammeh’s departure, several properties linked to him remain unaccounted for.



In response, Mr. Fatty said his department had acted on the instructions available to them but acknowledged that delays were due to incomplete records, unresolved financial matters, and ongoing efforts to locate missing files.



At the conclusion of his testimony, the Committee requested additional documents from the Department of Lands and Surveys and directed Mr. Fatty to submit them by Friday before the close of business.



Source: NA A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2025 : 17:18:08 Former acting registrar of companies arrested, charged with contempt of Assembly

By The Republic



For the second time in two days, the National Assembly special select committee investigating alleged wrongdoing in the disposal and management of the assets of the ex-president Yahya Jammeh, arrested and charged a witness with contempt of the National Assembly.



A former acting registrar of companies, Alieu Jallow, was charged on Thursday with contempt of the Assembly after he was found to have tampered with evidence, provided false and misleading testimony, and deleted relevant files from his laptop shortly before submitting to a forensic analysis by the Committee's investigation team.



A forensic analysis on his laptop showed files relevant to the inquiry were accessed, modified, and some deleted.



Jallow faces charges of perjury and contempt of the parliament. Jallow was involved in the sale of the livestock of ex-president Yahya Jammeh and also the recording of inventory of his assets while inquiries into the alleged financial wrongdoing of the former leader were ongoing. He denied any wrongdoing.



On Wednesday, Adama Jagne, a vehicle mechanic at the State-owned Kotu Garage and a sergeant in the Gambia National Army, was charged with a similar crime and arrested. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11804 Posts Posted - 27 Nov 2025 : 16:10:44 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



SPECIAL SELECT COMMITTEE CONCLUDES PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SALE AND DISPOSAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT JAMMEH’S ASSETS



The Office of the Clerk hereby informs the public that the Special Select Committee mandated to inquire into the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Commission of Inquiry into the financial activities of public bodies, enterprises, and offices in relation to former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh and related matters, has on Wednesday, 26th November 2025, officially concluded its public hearings.



Since its establishment, the Committee has undertaken its mandate with diligence, impartiality and a firm commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in the management and disposition of the former President’s estate. Throughout the course of its work, the Committee received sworn testimonies from a total of 35 witnesses, comprising government officials, private individuals, and other relevant stakeholders whose insights were instrumental to the inquiry.



With the completion of the public hearing phase, the Committee will now proceed to the crucial stage of analysing the evidence and compiling its findings. A comprehensive report, detailing its observations, the evidence gathered, and specific recommendations, will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and appropriate action.



The National Assembly reiterates its unwavering commitment to openness, due process, and public accountability, and assures the public that updates will continue to be provided as the process advances towards its conclusion.



END OF TEXT

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

