11493 Posts Posted - 21 Mar 2024 : 15:08:24 Gov’t generates over D1B from sales of 36 Jammeh properties

Te Point: Mar 21, 2024

Article By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-generates-over-d1b-from-sales-of-36-jammeh-properties



The Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dawda A.A. Jallow has told deputies that The Gambia government generated over D1 billion from the sales of 36 properties of the former President Yahya Jammeh.



Responding to questions from deputies on Wednesday at the National Assembly, Minister Jallow said a sale 36 properties was conducted in three separate phases.



He further revealed that “the Commission did not deal with sale of rice, cattle and sheep. These were sold by the Sheriff, under the instruction of the Janneh Commission and the total amount from the sale was about D8 million.”





He added the tractors were sold by the Janneh Commission and the proceeds were paid into the assets recovery account at the Central Bank of the Gambia. “The furniture is at the former president’s residence in Kanilai and there was no gold acquired.”



The minister also informed that in July 2019, Alpha Capital Advisory – a reputable local chartered accountant firm took over from Augustus Prom as the receivership of the Jammeh properties. He said Alpha Capital Advisory was retained to repudiate properties identified for sale by the inter-ministerial task force.



“The properties earmarked for sale included 44 belonging to former president, 15 forfeited to the state from Baba K. Jobe and 7 properties from General Saul Badjie. Additionally, eleven properties were considered and reserved for potential government use.



To facilitate transparency and wider participation, he said that a website



“The auction was conducted in phases. Phase one was on the 4th of September 2019. Phase 2 was on the 7th of October 2019 and phase 3 was on the 18th of November 2019.”



