Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 21 Mar 2024 : 15:08:24 Gov’t generates over D1B from sales of 36 Jammeh properties

Te Point: Mar 21, 2024

Article By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-generates-over-d1b-from-sales-of-36-jammeh-properties



The Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dawda A.A. Jallow has told deputies that The Gambia government generated over D1 billion from the sales of 36 properties of the former President Yahya Jammeh.



Responding to questions from deputies on Wednesday at the National Assembly, Minister Jallow said a sale 36 properties was conducted in three separate phases.



He further revealed that “the Commission did not deal with sale of rice, cattle and sheep. These were sold by the Sheriff, under the instruction of the Janneh Commission and the total amount from the sale was about D8 million.”





He added the tractors were sold by the Janneh Commission and the proceeds were paid into the assets recovery account at the Central Bank of the Gambia. “The furniture is at the former president’s residence in Kanilai and there was no gold acquired.”



The minister also informed that in July 2019, Alpha Capital Advisory – a reputable local chartered accountant firm took over from Augustus Prom as the receivership of the Jammeh properties. He said Alpha Capital Advisory was retained to repudiate properties identified for sale by the inter-ministerial task force.



“The properties earmarked for sale included 44 belonging to former president, 15 forfeited to the state from Baba K. Jobe and 7 properties from General Saul Badjie. Additionally, eleven properties were considered and reserved for potential government use.



To facilitate transparency and wider participation, he said that a website



“The auction was conducted in phases. Phase one was on the 4th of September 2019. Phase 2 was on the 7th of October 2019 and phase 3 was on the 18th of November 2019.”



"To encourage participation, auction details were available online and bidding forms were accessible at designated office. Successful bidders received formal letters detailing the property bid amount and seven days payment deadline," the Minister explained.





Denmark

Posted - 15 Jul 2025 : 10:41:32



Following The Republic



Following The Republic

The National Assembly Special Select Committee begins its public hearings into the sale of former president Yahya Jammeh's assets.Following The Republic investigations in April , which caused protests and arrests, parliament set up a 7-member committee to look into how the former leader's assets were disposed of.





Denmark

Posted - 16 Jul 2025 : 09:14:53 Former chair says Janneh Commission had no budget or specific Act to execute mandate

By Awa Macalo



By Awa Macalo

Sourahata B. Semega-Janneh, the former chairperson of the Janneh Commission, appeared as the second witness before the National Assembly special committee investigating the sale and disposal of former president Yahya Jammeh's assets.



During his testimony yesterday, Mr. Janneh stated that the Janneh Commission operated without a specific supporting Act, unlike the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). Instead, it relied on the 1997 Constitution, its Terms of Reference, and the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1903 to guide its work.



He also revealed that his role as chair was similar to that of the other commissioners, with all members receiving the same Terms of Reference. “My role as chair of the commission is no different from that of other commissioners, except when it gets to voting, but we have never gotten to that stage.”



Mr. Janneh further disclosed that prior to his appointment, he had a discussion with the former Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou about his willingness to take the job.



He also confirmed that the lawsuit between the Government of The Gambia and former president Yahya Jammeh, which led to an interim order and the freezing of Jammeh’s assets through the High Court of The Gambia, laid the foundation for the commission to successfully execute its work. He said Augustus Prom was appointed as the receiver of the property by the Ministry of Justice.



During the operational period of the Commission, Mr. Janneh recalled a team visit to Jarra Soma, where they discovered large properties. According to residents, the properties belonged to Mr. Baba Jobe. The Commission inquired about the ownership of the properties and later took charge of them.



“We went to Soma for a different purpose but somebody discovered these shops and told us. We got confirmation from the residents who all agreed and told us some of them were paying D3000 as rent. That was when we (the commission) appointed Prom (well not his first appointment) to be the receiver and collect all the money and deposit it in our account. Our fallout with him was because he wanted 10 percent and we told him we can only give 3 percent and he disagreed. That was what separated us.”



The Commission’s work spanned 18 months. He told the committee that the Janneh Commission operated without a budget. “There was this man who was working for the Ministry of Justice. I can't recall his name but he was also liaising with the Accountant General. We addressed everything concerning money to the Ministry of Justice, so they must have liaised with the Ministry of Finance. We never took money from what was being collected, none of us were signatories to the accounts. The signatories were the Accountant General.



So at the end of the day, all money went to the Ministry of Justice. But one thing I heard, I didn’t see it in a piece of paper, was that initially, the TRRC–which came just after the Janneh Commission– the money that they used for the set up of the TRRC, I understand, was collected from the money we got,” he explained to the committee.



Source: The Republic





Denmark

Posted - 16 Jul 2025 : 10:31:51 From Chairperson to Witness: Surahata Janneh Before National Assembly Special Committee on Sales and Disposal of Assets Identified by the 'Janneh Commission'.

By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx News)



By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx News)



Retired lawyer and donyen of The Gambian Bar, Surahata Janneh, former chairperson of the Janneh Commission of Inquiry, appeared before the Special Commission tasked to inquire into the sales and disposal of assets identified by the former Janneh Commission he headed



Before he commenced his testimony, Mr. Janneh took an oath before the Special Select Committee and confirmed receipt of a summons, and also provided a statement and additional information. He was, however, quick to indicate that his initial understanding was that his “additional statement” was not meant to be tendered, but he took no objection to it being tendered.



A point of contention arose early in the session regarding the tendering of documents provided to him by Counsel Dibba, "Supplement A", being the Gazette Notice establishing the former Commission. Witness Janneh highlighted his observations before tendering the document. However, Counsel Dibba insisted on the document being tendered first, indicating that once tendered, it would become part of witness Janneh’s evidence.



Counsel Dibba’s line of questioning then delved into the establishment of the Janneh Commission. Witness Janneh recounted initial discussions with the President and later the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and he expressed his willingness to accept the role. He attributed the "initiation" of the commission to former Attorney General Ba Tambedou.



He went on to state that several briefings were held with the Minister of Justice as preliminary discussions. He further highlighted the difference between the Janneh Commission and the TRRC (Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission), noting that the TRRC was established with its own Act detailing its mandate, whereas the Janneh Commission had to work with the Solicitor General to define its terms.



Witness Janneh highlighted the budgetary challenge of the Janneh Commission. According to Janneh, there was a lack of a dedicated budget for the Janneh Commission, forcing them to rely solely on government funding. When asked if there were discussions on the commission's scope beyond Legal Notice 5, he replied negatively.



While explaining his role as chairperson, witness Janneh referred to SBs1 (Terms of Reference), stating that it only indicated the Chairperson would chair the commission, with no special role beyond being a commissioner.



He explained that as a lawyer with over 50 years of experience, he worked alongside a banker and an accountant on the commission. In discussions, the relevant expert would lead (e.g., the accountant for accounting matters, the banker for banking, and himself for legal issues). He asserted his role did not differ from other commissioners, except in voting. He added disagreements over issues raised, they discussed further, and sometimes the other party will submit to the submission of the other, and an agreement will come into place.



Counsel Dibba presented witness Janneh’s appointment letter alongside those of the other two commissioners to highlight the difference in the appointment letters. After a careful review, witness Janneh acknowledged both letters, signed by then-Solicitor General Cherno Marena.



Counsel Dibba drew his attention to a phrase in his (witness Janneh) letter on the last page stating "Kindly familiarise yourself with the ToR of your appointment," noting a distinction as the other commissioners' letters had an attached "ToK" (Terms of Reference), while his did not. Witness Janneh responded that the only difference was the reference to a general understanding of the commission's work.



The hearing then shifted to the legal suit before the commission's full establishment, a legal suit between the State and Yahya Jammeh meant to protect certain assets of the former President. Witness Janneh initially denied awareness of the lawsuit but acknowledged seeing an order using (using "maybe") regarding lands and accounts controlled by Jammeh, describing it as a "whole schedule."



Counsel Dibba explained that the lawsuit was meant to obtain an order to "prepare the ground" for the commission, Mr. Janneh then acknowledged an injunction on May 22, 2017, related to freezing orders, as contained in MoJ 3 before him.



Regarding MoJ 2, a legal notice from the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Janneh read "Land owned by Yahya Jammeh," dated July 12, 2017, but would not confirm President Adama Barrow's signature.



Counsel Dibba stated that it was the core mandate of the commission, witness Janneh disagreed with the term "Code Mandate" for the Janneh Commission, stating there was "nothing like Code Mandate." He asserted that the commission derived its mandate from Sections 202, 204, and 205 of the 1997 Constitution, which he read aloud, and explained that the constitution allows for the enactment of other acts regarding commissions of inquiry. He acknowledged Section 201's requirement for an impartial investigation and report.



When Counsel Dibba inquired about the commission's relationship with institutions like the Livestock Market Agency (mentioned in MoJ 5 for asset management), witness Janneh stated he did not recall any such specific relationship. He admitted the commission engaged with many institutions, but could not remember.



On the commission's budget and institutional structure, witness Janneh explained that the Janneh Commission's draft budget was discussed and likely incorporated into the national budget through various government channels, although he was not directly privy to the exact process. He confirmed that the initial three-month budget was indeed consulted with the commissioners, lead counsel, and secretary.



Regarding the commission's institutional structure, witness Janneh highlighted the government's role in seconding personnel, particularly judicial officers from the judiciary. He stressed their experience in taking evidence, stating the commission "would have been impossible... to proceed without their assistance."



He stated that the seconded officers likely received their allowance, though he could not confirm the precise payment structure, adding that specialised professionals, such as accountants, were also brought in under Section 4.



On the measures to safeguard the commission's institutional independence, Witness Janneh stated that he was never contacted by the Ministry of Justice during the process, believing the same applied to other commissioners. He emphasised his independence, recounting an incident where he publicly rejected a letter from the Secretary General outlining a Cabinet decision the commission was expected to follow. He stated he would have resigned if they had insisted, asserting, "I am a very independent person."



When asked about the role of the secretary and staff reporting lines, Mr. Janneh explained that commissioners had "very little to do with the administration of the commission," with primary responsibility falling to the secretary assigned by the committee. He stated that the secretary served as the "depository... of the documents of the Commission," managing files and records, and acting as a "court clerk" during proceedings, providing "lessons" and managing numerous exhibits.



He added that the secretary also managed a large team of support staff, including technicians, drivers, and consultants, who all reported to the secretary. Investigators, however, reported to the lead counsel. Witness Janneh noted that most commission staff, apart from the specially appointed secretary, were government employees whose salaries were covered by the government, with allowances.



On the Commission's authority and Commissioner affiliations, witness Janneh explained that while the commission generally had authority over its staff, receiving reports from both counsel and the secretary, Mr. Janneh clarified this authority wasn't absolute due to separate contracts for some consultants. He emphasised the "immense workload" of commissioners, who were "extremely busy" with thousands of exhibits, often working long hours and holding frequent meetings.



Regarding the declaration of prior professional or institutional affiliations that might create conflicts of interest, witness Janneh stated he was not required by the appointing authority to disclose any such affiliations. He alluded to his extensive background as a lawyer, civil servant (including Master and Registrar of the High Court), and previous involvement with the National Consultative Committee.



He further outlined the workflow between the three main units: the Commissioners, the Lead Counsel and Investigative Unit, and the Secretariat, emphasising consultation despite independent operations.



He explained that the Lead Counsel was responsible for all court cases related to the commission, personally appearing in court and briefing commissioners on decisions. She frequently consulted commissioners, especially on "very elaborate matters" or unusual investigative findings, and that while consultation was almost daily, she did not attend all commission meetings.



The Lead Counsel also played a role in formally entering exhibits, preparing affidavits, and seeking commissioner permission for documents to be accepted as evidence, as he (witness Janneh) was the only legally qualified commissioner, and information for exhibits came from investigators and other sources.



He further stated that the Investigative Unit, comprising personnel from the Inspectorate of Police, focused on general investigations, similar to a CID. He emphasised a deliberate decision to avoid direct contact between commissioners and investigators to prevent prejudice and maintain impartiality. He proceeded to explain that investigators supplied findings to the Lead Counsel, who would present material information publicly, often involving cross-examination. Direct access to documents from investigators by commissioners was "very rare," except for video evidence.



He continued to state that the Secretariat managed administration, acted as the custodian of documents, managed files, and served as a clerk. Support staff generally reported to the secretary, and he clarified that "security" in paragraph 10 of SBS1 should be substituted with "investigators," as security personnel were not involved in evaluation reports, but investigators were. He confirmed that the lead Counsel headed both the legal and investigative teams.



On the commission's power to make interim orders. Counsel Dibba drew witness Janneh's attention to paragraph 7 of his second statement (SBS1A) and paragraph C of SBS1, both alluding to interim orders. Witness Janneh provided a legal distinction: an "order" is a directive that "you must do it," while a "recommendation" offers a choice.



He described "interim orders" as temporary directives made to prevent harm to property during proceedings, comparing them to court-issued interim orders to prevent "perishing" or damage. He differentiated between immovable landed property, rarely subject to interim orders, and movable chattels (e.g., cars, tables), which are vulnerable to theft, sabotage, or spoilage.



Counsel Dibba then referred to Section 202 of the 1997 Constitution, stating that a commission of inquiry shall make a "full and impartial investigation" and report findings. He then referred witness Janneh to Section 221, which grants a commission "all the powers, rights, and privileges... of a judge of the high court" regarding "enforcing the attendance of witnesses... compelling the production of documents... and making interim orders."



Witness Janneh agreed that the two sections "must be read together". He clarified that a commission of inquiry is empowered to make both orders and interim orders, including "final orders in the sense that it goes to the finality of a particular issue, not in respect of a whole case or a whole matter."



He cited an example from Volume 1 and 2, page 25, concerning SSHFC versus Augustus Prompt, where the commission ruled against SSHFC, asserting its jurisdiction. Mr. Janneh emphasised that it was an "order by us," not an interim order. He further asserted that, based on the case of Pap Cheyassin Secka v. Attorney General, a Commission of Inquiry has co-extensive jurisdiction with the High Court, meaning neither is superior. Appeals from a Commission of Inquiry go directly to the Court of Appeal, not the High Court.



The relationship between constitutional provisions and the commission's powers. Counsel Dibba stated that Section 202 of the Constitution outlines general functions, and Section 202 outlines general powers, and that the two sections must be read together, with powers being necessary for functions.



Witness Janneh largely agreed, stating, "I would say, yes, but more is added." He highlighted Section 206 of the Constitution, which allows an "Act of the National Assembly [to] make further provision for the purposes of the chapter." He argued the provision, coupled with similar wording in the Historical Commission of Enquiry Act of 1903, indicates the constitutional provisions are not exhaustive, and the Commission had to use its discretion to formulate its own rules in the absence of specific legislative action.



He asserted that the Commission of Enquiry Act was amended to adapt to Section 202, but when Counsel Dibba stated that the amendment verbatim mirrored 202 and did not go beyond it, witness Janneh was "not aware of that" and noted it "doesn't make any difference" to his point about the need for detailed rules from the National Assembly.



Counsel Dibba highlighted a recent 2018 Supreme Court judgment on similar issues to the Pap Cheyassin Secka case, suggesting it might present a "slight disagreement" by restricting the commission's powers to what is explicitly stated in Section 202, to which witness Janneh expressed unfamiliarity with the 2018 judgment but maintained his stance based on established co-extensive jurisdiction.



A brief exchange regarding witness Janneh's CV clarified that Counsel Dibba's question was to ascertain if the appointing authority had vetted for conflicts of interest, not to question competence. Mr. Janneh then sought to tender a document related to his professional board membership, which Counsel Dibba confirmed was already submitted to Parliament and would be marked as SBS 1 B.



At the end of the session, Counsel Dibba thanked witness Janneh and informed him that it was just the first hearing, and handed him over to the members of the committee.





Denmark

Posted - 17 Jul 2025 : 22:35:16 Kurang explains why Janneh Commission began tagging, valuation of Jammeh's livestock before court order

By Awa Macalo



By Awa Macalo

The former Secretary to the Janneh Commission, Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, has told the National Assembly Special Committee that tagging and valuation of former president Jammeh’s livestock began before the Commission secured the high court approval. He said the commission ordered the tagging and sales of the livestock to prevent further losses.



Mr Kurang said the urgency on the tagging, valuation and sale of the livestock followed a report from the Registrar General alleging that 400 cattle had been slaughtered for unknown purposes by a military officer Major Gibril Jammeh. “Yes, I remember coming across a report from the Registrar General,” he said.



The Janneh Commission made an order for the livestock to be transferred under the care of the Gambia Livestock Management Agency, GLMA. Kurang said the Director General of GLMA did not take control of the livestock.



Pressed by lawmakers on why the sale began before the High Court issued an order, Mr Kurang responded: “This order actually came at the end of the tagging and the valuation.”



He said the court ordered the sales of the livestock to be transferred to the Sheriff’s Division as the authority. “Before we could move to the next step, which was the sales, the lead counsel called me and said that the sales should not take place. She said because the order of the Commission is going to be referred to the High Court,” he said.



Regarding the valuation of other assets, Mr Kurang noted that the livestock were valued by Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency officials but for vehicles and tractors, an individual was selected.



“The vehicles, specifically the tractors, were valued by one Mr Njie, I think. He was the former Managing Director of the Kotu Workshop. I believe that suggestion came from the office of the lead counsel.”



Mr Kurang continues his testimony today.



Source: The Republic





Denmark

Posted - 23 Jul 2025 : 20:45:55 Over 2,800 heads of cattle went missing from Jammeh's ranches in a year

The Republic: 23rd July 2025

By Awa Macalo

The Republic: 23rd July 2025

By Awa Macalo



The last two witnesses before the National Assembly committee investigating Yahya Jammeh’s assets have provided relevant details about the livestock left behind by the former Gambian leader after years of conflicting information.



The directors of Parks and Wildlife, and Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency have both admitted their failures to implement a court order in the management of the animals.



The court order, issued in 2017, appointed the institutions to be responsible for both the cattle and the wildlife, including hyenas and zebras as the Janneh Commission investigations progressed.



Momodou Darboe, the director general at GLMA, told the committee on Tuesday that his agency could not take charge of the livestock due to missing a court order.



“We received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture requesting us to take charge of former President Jammeh’s livestock, citing a court order. However, the letter did not contain a copy of the said order,” Darboe said.



He said GLMA responded by requesting “a copy of the court order, clarification on the modalities and the implementation conditions, and defined the logistical principles for transparency and accountability.”



Despite not receiving the court order, a follow-up letter from the Janneh Commission’s Lead Counsel dated 6 October 2017 asked GLMA to submit an interim report. Darboe said the agency responded on 11 October 2017.



“We cited our inability to comply with the court order due to the absence of Terms of Reference, logistical modalities and the actual court order,” he stated.



Darboe revealed GLMA later joined a joint inventory and valuation with the Janneh Commission.



“The total number of cattle documented on 18 August 2016 was 3,456. A follow-up joint count with the Janneh Commission in December 2017 revealed only 638 cattle,” he disclosed.



That means 2,818 heads of cattle have disappeared from Jammeh’s ranches in 16 months.



However, the Sheriff’s Division ended up selling 724 heads of cattle amounting to D8,302,000.



The Republic investigations in March 2024 revealed that the livestock were sold at least D2.4 million below the valuation done by the Commission.



Darboe revealed the valuation was done by a known livestock dealer Buba Konta “presumably to pricing guidance, given the familiarity with livestock markets.”



Parks and Wildlife director, Momodou L. Kassama also said his department never took custody of the animals despite a court order.

Kassama said his office was unaware of the court order until recently and that no official communication had ever reached the department regarding the directive.



“I was made aware of the order on Wednesday when I met the investigation team. They told me an order had been issued, but unfortunately, we were never given this order, nor were we informed about it,” Kassama said.



“I checked our records at the department, and there was no mail from the Ministry or the Attorney General’s Chambers to that effect.”



Kassama clarified that the wildlife in Kanilai remain under the supervision of the military to date. In an attempt to protect the animals, his office sought a collaborative approach with the soldiers.



“We tried to find an amicable way of working with them so that we could look after the species there. Sometimes, when we have dead animals that need to be transported, we seek assistance from Araba Jammeh, the elder brother of former president Jammeh, who lives in the Kanilai Game Park,” he added.



Kassama said his department had not received any formal notification but said they had taken voluntary steps to intervene due to alarming reports.



“We saw many social media reports that the animals in Kanilai were starving and dying. As someone responsible for wildlife, that concerned me. Animals are like my own children.



If you hear your kids are dying somewhere, you’ll be concerned. That’s why we went to the game park, to see what was really happening. In our view, it was a smart move because I believe it helped save many of the animals,” he said.



He added that his department had partnered with the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust to train individuals in wildlife management. These individuals, initially volunteers during Jammeh’s time and referred to as "rangers," were later recruited as professional staff.



Mr. Kassama further disclosed that the department was aware of the types of wildlife present in Kanilai even before Jammeh’s departure.



These included zebras, elands, foreign crocodiles, ostriches, hyenas, and pythons. However, it was difficult to establish the exact number of animals due to restricted access at the time.



“After Jammeh left, we went to Kanilai to physically count the animals. We found 12 zebras, now increased to 16, two Dabi elands, three hyenas, two pythons, and hundreds of crocodiles,” he said.



There is no record so far of what happened to these species.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 29 Jul 2025 : 14:28:01 SECRETARY TO CABINET DENIES CONCEALING DOCUMENTS OF JAMMEH’S ASSETS Handed 72 hrs to provide files

The Standard: July 29, 2025



By Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/secretary-to-cabinet-denies-concealing-documents-of-jammehs-assets-handed-72-hrs-to-provide-files/



The National Assembly’s Special Select Committee investigating the disposal of former president Jammeh’s assets, yesterday issued at least a 72- hour ultimatum to the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of Civil Service Alieu Njie to provide all cabinet documents relating to the sale of the assets for inspection by the committee’s investigators.



Njie, who took office in 2023, informed the committee that when he was taking over he did not find any specific files on the Janneh Commission in his handing over note from his predecessor, adding that the cabinet office too does not maintain a specific record regarding the sales and disposal of the assets in question.

The secretary to cabinet also claimed that he did not witness any discussion on any file relating to the government’s White paper on the Janneh Commission since his appointment.



However, Lead Counsel Lamin M Dibba of the parliamentary inquiry committee accused Njie of wasting the committee’s time when he initially denied knowledge of documents he was asked to provide in his first statement to the committee, only to acknowledge the existence of some documents after the committee’s chief investigator confronted him with some reference numbers of letters either sent to or from the Office of the President regarding the Janneh Commission.



Njie responded that there were three levels of files at the Office of the President including a “confidential file” which is only accessible by senior officials and that the two documents he was able to see after their references were provided to him by the committee’s investigators, were extracted from that confidential file.



At this point, Lead Counsel Dibba told the witness that the committee is not happy that he only acknowledged the existence of these documents much later and not from the beginning. “Can you explain why were they not disclosed from the onset?”, Counsel Dibba asked.



Njie responded: “You can only disclose something that you have seen. I only received these files after getting the references”.

Counsel Dibba reminded the witness that the reference numbers of the letters are actually from his own office- the office of the secretary general and secretary to cabinet. Njie argued that there is a main file for the entire Office of the President and another for the cabinet office. “So if letters like these are addressed to the secretary to the cabinet, the main office will just send it to me. But these ones I saw are from the confidential file and I only saw them later,” he explained.



Njie was tasked to explain whether he had made a thorough search of all files before making his first response to the committee. He replied that he did not search for all the files and when he was reminded that it is illegal to conceal documents from the committee, Njie replied: “I don’t like lying and nobody can take me to that route. This information is important to me and to the Gambian people, so I will continue looking for it.”



The secretary to cabinet also rejected any suggestion that he was put under pressure to conceal documents from the inquiry.

Asked to clarify his statement that he spoke with two of his predecessors including the current vice president Muhammed BS Jallow about his involvement in the ministerial taskforce, Njie replied that he only consulted VP Jallow about the report.



At this point Njie attempted to submit the few documents he provided but he was overruled by committee chairman Abdoulie Ceesay who said the committee will not accept them until the full file is provided.

Other lawmakers including Sheriff Sarr and Alagie Mbow expressed dissatisfaction with Njie’s testimony with Mbow accusing him of “not taking the committee seriously,” which he denied.



Chairman Ceesay also asked Njie to explain why documents relating to the Janneh Commission, which was a matter of transparency and public concern, are kept in a confidential file. Njie responded: "It is for proper record keeping so that it would not be misplaced."





Denmark

Posted - 01 Aug 2025 : 14:34:55 Sheriff of the High Court Testifies Before National Assembly Inquiry

The Sheriff of the High Court, Mr. Omar Jabang, on Thursday appeared before the National Assembly Special Select Committee to testify on the functions of his office, the procedure for enforcing judgments and/or court orders, among other matters.



His testimony forms part of the ongoing inquiry into the sale and disposal of assets belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh, as identified by the Janneh Commission.



During the public hearing, the committee examined documents submitted by the Office of the Sheriff regarding the sale of livestock and other transactions involving the Janneh Commission and the Attorney General’s Chambers.



Mr. Jabang also provided insights into the processes and procedures followed during the sale of assets, as well as the coordination between relevant stakeholders involved in managing former President Jammeh’s properties.



On the same day, the committee also heard from the Former Sheriff of the High Court, Justice Sheriff B. Tabally on his account of the operations and decisions undertaken during his tenure.





Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 05 Aug 2025 : 22:06:53

The Point: Aug 5, 2025

By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ex-justice-minister-implicated-in-na-select-committee-hearing



In a dramatic testimony before the National Assembly’s Special Select Committee on the Sale and Disposal of Assets Identified by the Janneh Commission, Mr Louis Prom, Advisory Partner at Augustus Prom Firm, revealed a storm of financial and legal claims that engulfed his firm after it was appointed receiver for companies linked to former President Yahya Jammeh particularly Kanilai Group International (KGI) and Kanilai Family Farms (KFF).







“Now that the former president is not here, everybody is brave. Go and see Prom. Tell Prom to pay you,” Prom remarked, describing the deluge of claims against the once-dominant business entities as opportunistic and overwhelming.



His testimony, marked by legal drama and institutional finger-pointing, offered a rare glimpse into the post-Jammeh landscape, where frozen assets, multimillion-dollar debts, and mounting lawsuits have created a bureaucratic minefield for state-appointed receivers.





Prom disclosed that claims began surfacing almost immediately after Augustus Prom Firm assumed receivership in June 2017. These, he said, included a D53 million claim from NAWEC, 10 million dalasis plus interest from the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, over 75 million dalasis in tax arrears owed to the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).



“There was basically a pipeline of claims coming in. "Estimated total corporate assets worth two billion dalasis,” Prom told the committee’s counsel. “We defended what we could.”





He accused the former Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice of indifference to the growing legal crisis, adding: “We met the AG to share our concerns, but he wasn’t helpful. He kept fussing about legal fees,” Prom said. “So, we went to the Chief Justice instead.”



That decision, Prom claimed, angered the AG, who reportedly chastised the receivers for bypassing his office.



“He told us, ‘You should have come to me.’ But we already did, and he didn’t help. So, what do you want us to do? Just fold our hands and let people claim billions behind our back?”





Faced with mounting pressure and legal deadlines, Prom said the firm had no choice but to engage its own legal representation.



“There were weekends where I sat with our lawyer drafting legal defense motions to avoid being found negligent as a receiver,” he recounted. “One missed deadline and we could have lost control over major assets.”



He defended the legal fees, which he said were modest given the complexity of the cases.



“The AG and the Commission made a fuss about the lawyers’ fees. But they were reasonably too low, if you ask me considering the kind of cases we were dealing with at the High Court,” he claimed.



Prom described the receiver’s role as having become an “open target” for unresolved debts both legitimate and questionable.



“We settled what we could based on cash flow. But these companies were already financially crippled. And many of the debts came after receivership began,” he said.



He maintained that bills incurred during their management were paid, but pre-receivership debts remained largely unsettled due to lack of funds.



Prom also revealed that AMRC successfully reclaimed a warehouse from KFF, asserting ownership that the receivership could not contest due to missing lease records.



“We even wrote to the Registrar General but couldn’t access the leases. AMRC showed proof of ownership, so the warehouse went back to them,” Prom explained.



"The AG was a party to the case. The Commission knew. Yet we were left on our own," he lamented.





Denmark

Posted - 06 Aug 2025 : 22:29:01 Prom Blames Commission of Inquiry for Attempt to Devalue Receiver Fee

By Kexx Sanneh

By Kexx Sanneh



Louis Prom, the Advisory Partner of Augustus Prom, testified before the special select committee on the sale and disposal of assets identified by the 'Janneh Commission'. During his testimony, Prom accused the Commission of Inquiry of attempting to devalue his firm's receiver fee.



A High Court order from May 22, 2017, appointed Augustus Prom as the receiver for all companies listed in Annexure 3, stating that “Augustus Prom a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia be and hereby appoint the receiver and consequently the custody and control and is hereby granted to them of all companies listed in annexure 3 tied to this order for a proper administration. Thereof, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Attorney General”.



Prom explained to the committee that there are interested parties that wanted the hotels, some wanted to buy, some wanted them via Social Security, and they were told that they have received new offers that are more lucrative, and “I think that initial request was to terminate the lease”.



He said that they did due diligence and “we got back to them that we cannot terminate the lease it is at the High Court, and also the Janneh Commission has also frozen these hotels, so there are two legal barriers”.



He said that the came back and say that we going to terminate the lease, and to be honest “I felt that at that point they were trying to misguide us, but we were more mentally alert, and we explained to them the whole structure, then they came back and said they wanted management contract, so that these new operators could take over the hotels”.



He said that there was no legal option to hand over the hotels, if there had been, “we would have because it came to a point where we were thinking of resigning as well”.



Counsel Kah pressed, but you eventually changed your mind when it came to resigning, he said that because they made consultations and that is what they wanted, because it could taint a national process, “taking into account the First Commission’s Secretary resigned in under very controversial circumstances”.



He said that they kept patient while they were negotiating, and the AG at the time was not responding to them, because he was not happy with the hotels because there were issues such as fee and transfer matters, and did not respond, “all he said was transfer and that is where we concluded”.



In his view, he said the Commission could have negotiated with them, adding they could have negotiated fairly, as the hotels were profitable, stable, and they were improving the hotels, but “the timing was also suspicious, it was around the time we had no legal option to hand over the hotels”.



He said that if they had options, they would have released the hotels, “but it was too much at the time, and we were disappointed how certain parts were behaving”.



Kah asked “Who do you mean by certain parties?



He said “Social Security, the former Attorney General, their lawyers, telling the Janneh Commission to compel the receiver to release the hotels when you know that is illegal”.



At this point, Kah put it to him that they would eventually receive a letter from the commission, and he responded to the letter, to which he said yes.



The Commission, he said, claimed not to know about the 10 per cent they initially agreed upon, and the commission was proposing 3 per cent on net profit, and “that was an indication that these people are not trying to negotiate. Something is cooking”.



Referencing the letter to the Janneh Commission, the Counsel stated that the firm elaborated on the issue in the letter and one of them was “comments on my role as the receiver”.



Kah asked “Why did the firm feel there was really a need to highlight this and put it in writing”



Prom explained that the commission came back and said 3 percent on net profit, which after they realized was a mistake, and there were even correspondences “they tied to cover it and say 3 percent on net profit not on revenue, but we were not going to accept that because of the status of the hotels at the time”.



To devalue the receiver fee, he said “they came and said the firm should have been receiver, not receiver-manager, so basically, they were trying to justify the low fee they were quoting, but when they did that, they contradicted their own DPI tourism order, which mentioned receiver-manager”.



He said the point is to put it to the attention of the commission that their position on bringing down the fee is not valid.



He said, “They were trying to legally justify or devalue the, but it was not on solid grounds”.



He said that if the commission had come up with a reasonable basis, they could have accepted, but “the way it was started, it was harsh. It was as if they wanted to intimidate us”.



He added, “We did not accept the 3 per cent, they came back D300,000, we turned it down… that’s where it concluded, and they brought another receiver, Foresight Accountants, to take over, and we just exited”.



Another issue highlighted in the letter was centred on the fees for receivership. He said this was to make reference that the issue of the fee was already discussed and approved at 10 per cent, and the DPI Tourism order did not mention anything about the fee.



Another was the 10 per cent being applied to the funds generated from the sales at Duanes Hotel. He said the fee was not an issue, but the Commission wanted to make it an issue.



He said that during their meeting the commissioners were mostly quiet, but it was chaired by the Lead Counsel, “so, she was throwing things at us and we were countering, but it was a very cold meeting”.



He said, “We felt that on one hand, we have nothing against her, but let’s be fair and transparent. Your firm is helping Social Security get the hotels, and then on the other hand, you are trying to devalue and make an issue of our receiver fees on those hotels. So, we felt it was a conflict of interest and to be honest, if those fees were going to their practices, the Lead Counsel and the Commissioners, it would not have been an issue”.



So, he added, “We felt it was a conflict of interest and it was not fair”.



Source: Kexx Sanneh FB page





Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 11 Aug 2025 : 13:01:32 Ex-registrar general says Jammeh’s sheep died, not sold

The Standard: August 8, 2025



By Tabora Bojang

https://standard.gm/ex-registrar-general-says-jammehs-sheep-died-not-sold/



Former registrar general Alieu Jallow yesterday told the parliamentary committee probing the sale of assets frozen from former president Jammeh that the 37 sheep found in Kanilai were not sold, and that the animals actually died.



During his previous testimony, Jallow had informed the inquiry that his team that visited Kanilai following Jammeh’s departure found 37 sheep at his farm.

However, since these sheep were not included in the sales report, Jallow was asked to explain what happened to them and he replied that he was informed by the farm manager, one Mr Sanyang, that all the sheep had died.

He said the farm manager did not provide him any written records but communicated through a message about the death of the sheep.



Cattle sale

The former registrar also disagreed with lawmakers’ criticisms that the record of the cattle sales by the Sheriff Division and Ministry of Justice was a sham, incorrect and misleading.

Jallow argued that out of the total 725 cattle sold, none was sold for less than D10,000 which related to the D8.3 million generated.

According to Jallow the discrepancy noticed in the record of sales may be owing to a mistake during the tabulation.



“I think the person may have plenty of cash and did not know how to categorise the cash in respect of the individual buyers and so he decided to fix it and may have missed the numbers in the process. So when I looked at the numbers, put everything together and divided it, I realised that no one cattle was sold for less than D10,000. So there was a mistake in the tabulation,” the former registrar said.





Amadou Kora

Mr Jallow also told the committee that he was assigned by the former Justice Minister to serve as an observer during the cattle sales in Kanilai, and it was there that he met Amadou Kora and introduced him to the Sheriff who was conducting the sale to help them do the valuation of prices.



At this point Counsel Kah put it to Jallow that he had overstepped his observer role by introducing Mr Kora to the Sheriff.

“I did not overstep my bounds and I came to know that Mr Kora was someone who knows a lot about cattle sales and as soon as he emerged on the ground everybody knew him and they started calling him everywhere and he was very helpful to us. Mr Kora is well known, and was involved in many livestock projects,” Jallow replied.

He said he never met Mr Kora prior to their meeting in Kanilai after which he did not see him until the recent noise on social media about his participation in the cattle sales

“I called him and met with him to assure him not to worry because he was not the one doing the sales,” Jallow said.



Asked why he felt the need to reassure Mr Kora who was not supposed to be part of the sale, Jallow replied: "Because he may worry. And I am a considerate person. If you assist me and I feel your name could be misrepresented, I will calm you down. That is my nature and I will not run from that responsibility. I told Mr Kora not to worry himself because he was not the one who conducted the sale. He came, assisted and left and was not paid. So people would not help me and I abandon them."





Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 14 Aug 2025 : 15:15:10 Lawyer faults Janneh Commission over sale of Jammeh’s assets

The Standard; August 14, 2025

By Omar Bah





https://standard.gm/lawyer-faults-janneh-commission-over-sale-of-jammehs-assets/



Prominent Gambian lawyer Lamin J Darbo has publicly criticised the actions of the now defunct Janneh Commission of Inquiry over the disposal of assets frozen from former President Yahya Jammeh.



According to Darbo, the Commission acted without lawful authority when it sanctioned the sale and disposal of the assets while the inquiry was still on, and in doing so, contributed to tremendous economic loss for the country.



Darbo told The Standard on Tuesday that while the Janneh Commission had constitutional power to issue interim orders to preserve the assets under investigation, it overstepped its legal mandate by selling or dissipating these assets before concluding its work and submitting its report.



He emphasised that this disposal of assets is a power exclusively reserved for the President and can only be exercised after the Commission has finalised its investigation.

“The Commission sanctioned the disposal of the assets during the pendency of its inquiry and contributed to tremendous economic loss to the country by the undervaluation of seized properties,” he said.



He added: “Over time, there were demands for a publication of the items sold, to whom, and for how much, a simple request the Government refused to comply with for years on end. By its current primary legal adviser, it stonewalled and interposed the ridiculous argument of protecting the privacy of the buyers, an argument that must have crashed the gates of No. 1 Marina into the presidential offices through the medium of newspapers like The Standard.”



Responding to a Standard Newspaper question on whether it is normal to institute a Commission of Inquiry into a former Commission of Inquiry and whether it is normal to investigate those that investigated stolen public assets that were later stolen, J Darbo argued: “I note from the onset that the National Assembly’s intervention in Jammeh’s assets is not a Commission of Inquiry.”



He said the National Assembly is merely discharging its mandate under section 109 (2) (b) of the Constitution to investigate any matter of Public importance.

“Issues of public importance don’t come any bigger than the mis-governance triggered by the conduct of the Janneh Commission, and actively supported by the Ministry of Justice under former Attorney General in the person of Abubacarr Tambadou for premature disposal of assets during the pendency of its investigations.



"As a co-equal branch to the Executive, the National Assembly has a pivotal accountability mandate in investigating great corruption in the aftermath of the Janneh Commission. It is not reopening the Janneh Commission's work. Rather, it aims to understand the mismanagement of the aftermath of that process with a view to prevent future recurrence." In the circumstances, he added, "The remits are different. The Special Select Committee of the National Assembly is merely inquiring into the sale and disposal of the assets identified by The Janneh Commission and to disentangle the conflicts and utter corruption at the heart of the earlier process.





Denmark

11745 Posts Posted - 20 Aug 2025 : 15:07:42 ‘I can’t tell Jammeh’s vehicles from those of gov’t’

The Standard: August 20, 2025



By Tabora Bojang



https://standard.gm/i-cant-tell-jammehs-vehicles-from-those-of-govt/



The controller of government vehicles Famara Saidybah yesterday told the National Assembly’s Special Committee investigating the disposal of former president Jammeh’s assets that he cannot differentiate vehicles owned by former president Jammeh and those belonging to the government.



He said this in response to a question asking how he differentiated vehicles belonging to the former president from that of the state. He continued: “To be honest it would be very difficult for me to differentiate them since Jammeh would bring a number of vehicles to the presidency without involving my office, and I never recorded any vehicle Jammeh owned. I was not in charge of his vehicles.”

Saidybah revealed that vehicles of the former president were under the control of the State Guards and that he is only involved when they want to register a vehicle or to transfer ownership.



He accused the former president of taking government owned vehicles and transferring them to individuals or to the APRC party.

“People who have been given vehicles would call my attention to say they have a vehicle to be documented and I would document the vehicle the way they wanted me to, I would assign or transfer the ownership to that person based on the instructions given,” Saidybah further said.



33 govt vehicles given to APRC

He further claimed that in November 2016, some 33 vehicles purchased by the government were all given to the APRC and some regional governors.



“I only knew that these vehicles belonged to the government after Jammeh’s exit in 2017. In February of that year, TK Motors came and claimed ownership of those vehicles saying they were being supplied to the government, I was assigned to verify the ownership of those 33 pickups and it was during the verification that I knew those vehicles were purchased by the government, supplied by TK Motors but they were all labeled as APRC vehicles,” he said.

Mr Saidybah will continue his testimony on Wednesday.

