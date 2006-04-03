Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Momodou

Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2022 : 22:05:13





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2022 : 22:05:13 By Sulayman Ben Suwareh



Government in the process to burying the Gampetroleum and Oil Marketing Company Corruptions Scandal!



Please read the message below send from an insider, I am sharing the message as received.



So at the moment they do not know what they doing at the moment now the board of directors of Gampetroleum will try to invite Gassama and Drammeh for a disciplinary hearing l, why don’t they just do this in the beginning before going to the police, we have 3 camps in the Gampetroleum saga….the minister of trade and his business elites, the executive and the board who is way trying to save their jobs….what is happening you have investigated the boys for 3 months this are assets of this country they control the sea which has all the fuel business in this country!

End of message!



I reported from the begging that the scandal will be bury after the elections of Barrow was re-elected, by reading this message it indicates that the process is still going and the government isn’t interested in accountability as the entire system is complicit in corruptions scandal.



Abubacarr Jawara did start a legal action to recovery money he claimed to be owe to him and the accuse Kadijatou Kebbeh has fired back with counter claims. We will be watching what that case will reveal, if it ever proceeds in the courts.



Gambia will continue to lose out in tune of millions of dollars or billions of Dalasis from the sector alone until it collapsed and we completely be dependant from Senegalese imports, which we are using at the moment as a emergency stop gap.



Why are they getting away with this huge corruptions scandal? Where is the press? Where are the opposition and civil society organisation? Do we only care about elections and gossip politics?



Where is the government task force that was constituted to investigate the scandal?



Who is paying for the compensation to petroleum importers and marketer?



How much is it in economic lost and lost of tax revenue due to the duty waver on the imported stock from Senegal?



Can the government task force lead by the trade minister give us update on the saga? Which media house or politician is going to take up the task in seeking for accountability? A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 23 Jan 2022 : 15:19:28 PRESS RELEASE: PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE UNCOVERS FRAUD, MASSIVE PROCEDURIAL ERRORS, DERELICTION OF DUTY, RECKLESSNESS AND LACK OF TRANSPARENCY AT GAM PETROLEUM FUEL DEPOT



By Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson



Banjul, The Gambia



Following a painful nationwide gasoline shortage during the week of 31st October, 2021, President Adama Barrow immediately instituted a Taskforce to investigate its causes and recommend measures to avoid future reoccurrences.



The Presidential Taskforce chaired by Trade & Employment Minister, Honourable Seedy Keita drew membership from the State Intelligence Service (SIS); Permanent Secretaries of Trade and Ministry of Petroleum (MOPE); Director General of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA); Managing Directors of The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) and The Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



After intense and comprehensive investigations, the Taskforce presented its preliminary report to President Barrow on Wednesday 9th January, 2021 at a session attended by the Vice President, a cross section of Cabinet and members of the Security Services.



Contrary to the reports and figures presented by Gam Petroleum(GP), The Taskforce found massive coverups and blatant disregard for established procedures.



Significantly, the Taskforce found four out that of the five gasoline tanks at the Gam Petroleum Depot in Mandinary were totally empty. The fifth tank, in fact, contained only 50,000 litresconsisting of a mixture of gas oil and water. The stock of petrol as of 1st November, 2021 was 910 metric tonnes and that of JET Fuel was 4,209 metric tonnes.



Stocks entrusted to the National Depot by International Traders (Addax, Trafigura and PSTV) and local Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were equally missing. The total volume of products missing was 10,753 metric tonnes of petrol and 20,245 metric tonnes of gas oil with a cumulative value of approximately USD20, 968,100.



The Taskforce found that the missing stocks were issued without any legitimate authorization and the value of the unaccounted stock at pump price (including duties and taxes) was USD31, 265,972. The projected tax and duties throughput attached to these stock values is approximately USD10,297,872, which needed to be ascertained if paid or not. The investigations revealed that the Management of Gam Petroleum illegally allowed some OMCs to take fuel without proper authorization.



Moreover, the Taskforce also discovered weak oversight of the Depot operations and poor compliance with the regulatory framework of the Petroleum Products Act of 2016.





In a crass disregard for supervisory instructions, the Management of Gam Petroleum provided fraudulent, dodgy and terribly misleading information and was equally, not forthcoming with reliable facts during the review by the Presidential Taskforce.



Consequently, the Taskforce recommends that PURA’s Management strengthens its regulatory oversight functions over GP and ensure that the National Strategic Reserve mechanism as stipulated in Section 25 of the Petroleum Products Act, 2016, be fully enforced.



In addition to PURA, the State Intelligence Service (SIS) and the Weights and Measures Department of the Trade Ministry should deploy staff at the Depot until the situation is adequately normalized.



The restructuring of Gam Petroleum should include the constitution of a new Board of Directors, immediate appointment of an interim management, rustication of the current management with subsequent legal processing for wrongdoings, formation of an Audit Committee, implementation of appropriate modern software for stock management and prosecution of all persons and entities directly and indirectly responsible for the stock theft and national gasoline shortage. Lost stock must be legally recovered.



Crucially, The Presidential Taskforce recommends that the current practice of elevating the Second Layer of Management to oversee the operations of Gam Petroleum and the Depot be immediately halted as it is inconsistent with standards of best practice and a recipe for unabated malpractice and or corporate fraud.



Further, the National Audit Office (NAO) should review the audit reports by PKF to ascertain the position of GP at the time of the takeover from Euro Africa Group. This NAO exercise should be followed by forensic audit of Gam Petroleum by an independent firm to determine the full extent of the losses including any taxes that may be due to the State.



Accordingly, H.E. President Adama Barrow strongly assures Gambians and partners of his Government’s unwavering commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring that fair and transparent business practices are upheld with equal opportunities for all in the country.



Signed:



Ebrima G Sankareh



The Gambia Government A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 23 Jan 2022 : 17:35:21 What kind of press release is this?

By Madi Jobarteh



Seriously, this document attached here is not the kind of press release required on this matter at this stage. This document is just a news item as it is just giving an information.



What we really need to hear is what is the decision or actions of Pres. Barrow after the report was presented to him. In other words, has Pres. Barrow accepted the recommendations or not? If he had accepted the recommendations, then when is the implementation taking place? This is what we need to hear, and not what was in the report.



The report was submitted on January 9. Why was this so-called press release not issued at that time? Thus, to wait for 2 weeks only to tell us what was in the report is not the way. Today, January 23, which is a non-official working day in fact, why tell us what was presented 2 weeks ago?



Since January 9, what has been happening? We didn’t see any arrests, prosecutions, or change of board or management take place? Practically none of the measures recommended by the Taskforce was implemented since January 9.



We do know however that since November 2021, GamPetroleum officials were arrested, detained and charged? How does that fit with this press release?



Therefore, what then is the value of this so-called press release today, January 23?



Now, can the Spokesman tell us if the President has accepted all the recommendations and when is implementation going to start? This is what citizens need to know.



Meantime, let the Spokesperson use simply, understandable and everyday English language in his so-called press releases!!!



What the hell is ‘rustication’? Can’t he just say, ‘suspend’ or ‘expel’? In that case, is the recommendation to suspend or expel the management? Sankareh, please clarify!



For The Gambia Our Homeland



By Madi Jobarteh

Getting to see that in fact the so-called press release said the Taskforce’s report was presented to the President on 9 January 2021.



9 January 2021 - This means the alleged crime was not even committed yet!!! This case first emerged in November 2021, that is 11 months later!!!!



What a messy press release indeed! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 11 May 2022 : 14:03:12 State witness says Gam-petroleum lost half of its revenue

The Point: May 11, 2022

By: Adama Time & Ali Jaw

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/state-witness-says-gam-petroleum-lost-half-of-its-revenue



The first prosecution witness in the alleged Gam-Petroleum corruption scandal and alleged missing US$20 million said on Tuesday that the liquidation that occurred as a result of the scandal led to a loss of over 50% of revenue; millions of dalasis and hard currencies, by Gam-Petroleum.

Testifying before Justice Haddy C. Roche at the High Court in Banjul, the witness, Amadou Keita, senior finance manager, also said that this has soiled the reputation of the country to some of their Malian customers, who weren't provided with stock after spending some time at the Gam-Petroleum depot.



The defendants in the case are former director of Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility Depot at Mandinary, Saihou Drammeh, and former Operations manager, Lamin Gassama.







The duo is currently facing three charges of economic crime and five other counts of corruption allegations at the High Court.



The two former Gampetroleum officials are alleged to involved in corruption malpractices leading to missing US$20 million at the depot at Lamin Mandinary.



During their maiden court appearance at the High Court on Wednesday, Lawyer M.D. Mballow represented the State, while lawyers B. S. Conteh, and S. Akimbo represented the 1st accused (Saihou Drammeh), and 2nd accused (Lamin Gassama) respectively in the hearing.



On particulars, count 1 alleged that Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama conspired to commit economic crimes, contrary to section 368 of the Criminal Code. Cap 10:01 vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009 but they both pleaded not guilty on the counts.



Additionally, the particulars of the offence pointed out that between January 2021 and October 2021 at the depot, the accused acted together with a common purpose to commit felony and caused economic loss to The Gambia through an unauthorised disposal of petroleum products of international traders.



The duo on count two is alleged of stealing by clerk or servant, contrary to Section 245 (1) of the Criminal Code, and punishable under Section 258 of the Criminal Code. Cap 10:01, Vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009.



However, the particulars of the offence said that Mr. Drammeh, on or about the 16 September 2021 as general manager of the depot, stole US$235, 032.00 paid by GACH Global for the supply of petroleum product, the property of International traders in trust of Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility Ltd; thereby committing an offence.



Count three accused the directors and officials of corporations or companies of fraudulently appropriating property, or keeping fraudulent accounts, contrary to section 301 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01 vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009.







The particulars of the offence further stated that the 1st and 2nd accused, sometime between January 2021 and October 2021, fraudulently appropriated 5,919. 60 metric tons of Gasoil, valued at USD 4,695,189.94



The particulars continued that they stored at the depot 721.90 Metric tons of Gasoil, valued at USD 692, 323.76, being the property of ADDAX ENERGY SA, an International Oil Trader, in trust for Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility Ltd.



It further stated that the accused acted with intent to defraud, omitted to make a full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts of the Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility depot; thereby committed an offence.



Count 4 alleged that directors and officers of corporations or companies fraudulently appropriating property, or keeping fraudulent accounts, contrary to section 301(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01 Vol. Ill Laws of The Gambia 2009.



The particulars of the offence further said Drammeh, and Gassama, sometime between January 2021 and October 2021, at the depot fraudulently appropriated 6250.813 metric tons of Gasoil, and 5180.843 metric tons of Gasoline, valued at US$9, 930, 021, 86.



However, on Thursday, day two of the trial, the state lawyer, M. D. Mballow filed a counter affidavit before the court for the accused persons to remain in custody pending the determination of the case.



He said both the 1st accused person (Saihou Drammeh) and the 2nd accused person (Lamin Gassama) do not have strong family background in The Gambia and can easily jump bail, if granted.



In his submission, Lawyer S. Akimbo for the accused persons said the children and wives of the accused persons are not in The Gambia, but their brothers, sisters, uncles, fathers and mothers are in the country.



Justice Haddy C. Roche, ruling on the application for the court to grant the accused persons bail, pending the determination of the case said the there is no evidence that the accused persons have either attempted to interfere with witnesses or jump bail during the six months on police bail.



Justice Roche ordered that each of the accused persons be admitted to bail upon providing security in the sum of US US$10, 000, 000 with two Gambian sureties each in like sum of US$10, 000, 000.



She further ordered that each of the accused persons and sureties must deposit with the court, the original title deeds to their property confirmed to be valued in like sum of US $10, 000, 000.



12061 Posts Posted - 29 Jul 2022 : 16:21:17



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/court-acquits-discharges-ex-gam-petroleum-managers

==========



#Headlines



Court acquits, discharges ex-Gam-Petroleum managers



Jul 29, 2022, 11:02 AM | Article By: Adama Tine

Following the Gam-Petroleum alleged corruption scandal and malpractices, Justice Haddy Roche of the High Court of The Gambia has acquitted and discharged Saihou Drammeh, 1st accused and Lamin Gassama, the 2nd accused on all charges against them by the State.



The judge (Haddy Roche) said the prosecution (the state) failed to establish evidence to indicate the accused persons indeed committed the alleged crimes pressed against them.



Saihou Drammeh was the managing director of Gam-Petroleum Company Limited, while Lamin Gassama was Operations managers at the company’s depot at Mandinary in the West Coast Region.



The two accused persons were charged with eight (8) counts including three (3) counts of economic crimes and five (5) others on alleged corruption.



The eight counts were leveled against the duo in their maiden court appearances at the High Court in Banjul on April 4th 2022 presided by Justice Haddy Roche.



The duo’s appearance in court followed their arrest regarding their alleged involvement in the alleged corruption, malpractices and the loss of fuel products worth US$20 million at the GP Depot



On particulars, count 1 alleged that Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama conspired to commit economic crimes, contrary to section 368 of the Criminal Code. Cap 10:01 vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009 but the duo pleaded not guilty on the count.



Additionally, the particulars of the offence pointed out that between January 2021 and October 2021 at the depot, the accused acted together with a common purpose to commit felony and caused economic loss to The Gambia through an unauthorised disposal of petroleum products of international traders.



The duo on count two were alleged of stealing by clerk or servant, contrary to Section 245 (1) of the Criminal Code, and punishable under Section 258 of the Criminal Code. Cap 10:01, Vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009.



However, the particulars of the offence said that Mr. Drammeh, on or about the 16 September 2021 as general manager of the depot, stole US$235, 032.00 paid by GACH Global for the supply of petroleum product, the property of International traders in trust of Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility Ltd thereby committing an offence.



Count three accused the directors and officials of corporations or companies of fraudulently appropriating property, or keeping fraudulent accounts, contrary to section 301 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01 vol. iii Laws of The Gambia 2009.



The particulars of the offence further stated that the 1st and 2nd accused, sometime between January 2021 and October 2021, fraudulently appropriated 5,919. 60 metric tons of Gasoil, valued at USD 4,695,189.94



The particulars continued that they stored 721.90 Metric tons of Gasoil, valued at USD 692, 323.76, being the property of ADDAX ENERGY SA, an International Oil Trader, in trust for Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility Ltd at the depot.



It further stated that the accused acted with intent to defraud, omitted to make a full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts of the Gambia Petroleum Storage Facility depot; thereby committing an offence.



Count 4 alleged that directors and officers of corporations or companies fraudulently appropriated property, or kept fraudulent accounts, contrary to section 301(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01 Vol. Ill Laws of The Gambia 2009.



The particulars of the offence further said Drammeh, and Gassama, sometime between January 2021 and October 2021, at the depot fraudulently appropriated 6250.813 metric tons of Gasoil, and 5180.843 metric tons of Gasoline, valued at US$9, 930, 021, 86.

toubab1020





12061 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2022 : 15:00:18



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-says-investigation-into-ex-gampertoleum-managers-continues-amid-court-acquittal-discharge

==========



#Headlines

Gov’t says investigation into ex-Gampertoleum managers continues amid court acquittal, discharge



Aug 1, 2022, 11:57 AM

Banjul, The Gambia — The Gambia Government wishes to inform the public that its investigations into allegations of economic crimes and or financial impropriety by former Gam-Petroleum employees, Messrs. Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama are progressing.



It can be recalled that on the 28 of July 2022, Her Lordship, Justice Haddy Roche of The Banjul High Court acquitted and discharged both Drammeh and Gassama of charges of economic crimes and related offenses.



While The Gambia Government fully acknowledges the High Court’s ruling, the verdict does not in itself, preclude further charges being brought against Drammeh and Gassama for suspected financial crimes committed at Gam-Petroleum.



As the allegations of crimes committed are widespread, the scope of the investigations are (is) equally broad and time consuming.



The public is therefore, informed that investigations into Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama’s alleged financial activities are continuing and the Government will take appropriate action at the conclusion of these investigations.



Signed



Ebrima G. Sankareh



The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 29 Mar 2023 : 18:51:37 A near-crisis situation at Gampetroleum as OMCs are demanding explanations about missing stocks from the failed Cartel Management Team.



Herein lies a lesson: The Economic cartel disarray policies of taking over every potential thriving sector of our Economy and the Barrow Administration’s dysfunctional politics have pushed Gampetroleum into an ongoing crisis.



But wait! Where is the “ Vessel that got delayed due to weather-related issues? So, what happened? Now, to be sure that press release seemed calculated to mislead Gambians and downplay the crisis.



Meanwhile, there’s something else going on here: After all, the current handpicked Cartel management team got caught red-handed eliding countervailing information about petroleum stock. The red flags were endless. And yet the scam continued. They will never be arrested and taken to Court.



Seriously, the Barrow Administration has boxed itself into a corner. Right now, two reasons are obvious. The first: The Barrow Administration is downplaying the crisis, and OMC companies are worried about their missing stocks.



So, what happened? Simply put, the Economic Cartel group's incompetent management and the toxic policies of pricing structure from the Ministry of Finance have failed Gampetroleum.



Thus, this week, among other things, Angry OMC Companies have written to Cartel intermittent Group Management at Gampetroleum, demanding their missing stocks be replenished. The language here is crucial because it is revealing.



Secondly, instead of acknowledging mistakes and an overblown narrative of getting rid of the previous competent Management and Chairman Manjang, The Barrow Administration has created two new problems for Gampetroleum.



Supposedly, If there is a potential political downside to this Administration, it is the continuing appeasement course for the cartel group. Gampetroleum is a perfect example. This a fatal error.



And unfortunately, the continuation of failed policies — has caused a severe petrol shortage. Deeper problems lie ahead as they are bent on distracting Gambians from the border crisis of national security threats and the economy.



Clearly, these sets of letters allude to their incapacity to perform their most basic daily functions. They have failed repeatedly at handling issues that implicate core competency. The infrastructure isn’t taken care of very well. It underpins why their boilers are always catching fire.



And that is precisely what has been occurring since they took over Gampetroleum. The Slippery Slope Never Ends. But the fact is: “Petroleum Stock Lay or Kodou Lay? “



If you are still reading this, you must have found it interesting, and please visit the Facebook Page “Open Gambia” Gambian Platform for National Dialogue. Like, follow and share our stories.

Article contributed by AN INSIDER AT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE 24/03/2023! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 29 Mar 2023 : 18:52:26 Every strategic economic infrastructure is collapsing, and the government isn’t holding the people responsible accountable due to the president's complicity in the dealing! Read the latest allegations!



Another Brewing Crisis: Interim Board of Directors of GP Dissolved. Wake up, Gambia!



I doubt you will hear about this on the evening news or read it in your local paper. I’ll say this: It’s a national scandal that warrants consequences of the highest considerations. In response to this energy crisis, The President is going in the opposite direction of doing the right thing.



Speaking Of what’s wrong with GP … Shouldn’t we also assume the incompetent General manager would get fired by now? All the Board said was GM report was inaccurate, incomplete, or missing. This was the least of their concerns. The GM takes his marching orders directly from the top. I overheard the Cartel Group asking and even some people here in GP: “Who is this “unnamed official” at Minister of Finance feeding Open Gambia with bombshell reports and information!” On that point, as we speak, authorities are trying to figure out who that person is. My Boss was even getting emotionally hysterical and asking some people if they knew the whistleblower from the finance ministry.



Any way! Assalamualaikum with all respectful protocols duly observed. My friends and fellow Gambian Kols. And here’s a disturbing thought: The gampetroleum scandal is largely ignored by this Government … for now at least. Facing severe challenges, the Cartel General Manager and a very close associate of The President refused to comply with OMC's request for accountability and transparency. This is not normal behaviour. That says something!



I couldn’t help but notice the irony. These gangs of Managers at GP lecture us endlessly about individual responsibility. It seems they need the advice primarily for themselves. Many people, myself included, raised loud objections at the time about inadequate vetting. I got demoted for voicing GP is not a dumpster and cash cow for Cartel and President. Honestly, these folks were not properly cleared thoroughly to work at the security post here.



As we have pointed out repeatedly, this mad rush taking over and filling every institution with novice leadership(s) has failed our prestigious institutions. Adding insult to injury, this snubbing of concerns OMC Group by the Finance Minister ( a wannabe dictator) and The President does not sit well with OMC Managers and their trading partners. There is no mountain of evidence against “ Close Associates of The President” they cannot climb out of. Sadly, it seems that we have come to such a time. (Imagine that!)



Meanwhile, all is not well inside the Gampetroleum premises. The Interim Board of Directors got dissolved by the President dissatisfied with their performance. Incompetent General Manager Yerro is running GP without a Board. The hypocrisy is disgusting! However, they are least concerned because It’s a good bet that the Corridors of Power will quell the controversy, and nothing will come out of it. The list goes on and on. I spoke to a Cartel member after he returned from their usual “ Q Voo” gathering. I was almost physically ill yesterday when he explained: “We have zero confidence in him, and we are contemplating instructing the President to support negotiations to settle OMC's missing products “.



Then he said: “ I don’t understand how Yerro stumbled into another unimaginable situation”. We have given him a chance. Think about this scenario: Yoro was a staff at Elton but was fired by Cartel Member Edi Jobe because he was incompetent. That’s bad enough. But it gets worse. He then moved to Equa energy and was fired by Mr Saye. He worked for Taf Nigeria for some time and was let go. Ndeysan was almost fired at GNPC. My point, my friends, is — his qualification as GP GM is just a good friend to the president and a very close associate”.



Nonetheless, I quizzed him about whether The President would do something. Another Cartel member joined our Conversation. I repeated my question! They all say, “Oh, he won’t do that.” They all say, “Oh, he won’t do that.”

Really? What’s their plan? I asked with a quizzical look on my face. He insists the President refuses to go down in history humiliated because he conspired with their group to remove the Manjang-led Management team.



Sadly, I doubt “Mr Dark glasses Petroleum Minister” will even respond. He is too Scared to Speak Out! This is no laughing matter, my friends. If he does, it will be a non-answer that explains nothing. Gambian Kol! But scores of crises hit Gampetroleum under Yerro’s leadership.



But, once again, we see how the law is being used to target only people they dislike. But for now, at least, Yerro can’t escape such a career-ending move that often happens before people are fired. Gampetroleum is veering at an alarming rate toward failure under a leadership

that has no clear sense of direction, except for their bizarre behaviour of greed, abuse of Company resources and selfish interest.



Tensions are flaring between Cartel groups because they don’t feel like their handpicked Management hasn’t “risen to the occasion.” I met with another Cartel member this evening. By his admission, Gampetroleum is at a tipping point because of its incompetent management. (Imagine that!)



He continued: “I do, however, believe they are worth bringing to your attention. How can this Company thrive under the current Management: Yerro Jallow, Lamin Cham and Amadou Keita?”. I also know this: These trios are bad news for the Company. Not long ago, they celebrated the lies and deceit that helped them take over Gampetroleum.



They spend all company resources travelling. GM Yerro, Lamin Gaye ( a Dangerous Dogo Dogo man ) and the unhinged Amadou Keita ( Who should face a Public Commission for his role with Seedy Keita in 2021 and Jail time at Mile 2 after this Government) have a travel calendar for the whole year with all the loses we are making. (Imagine that!)



But wait… There’s more! This is the same Amadou Keita fired at G4S security for embezzling Staff bonuses. Let me repeat: How do you expect Gampetroleum to thrive under such people? Evil is real. Now that’s TRUTH!



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community!

Article contributed by ANON GAMPETROLEUM Staff @28/03/2023! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11241 Posts Posted - 29 Mar 2023 : 18:52:51 Ministry of Finance Insider: The Cartel-led Management can’t explain yet another 3000 metric tonnes of Diesel is missing at Gampetroleum Depot.



Now we have learned something else since my last publication about GP struggling with a major energy crisis. A lot of things have raised eyebrows in the previous 24 hours. There is another upcoming shortage issue yet at play here. And what about this: The last few days have provided additional evidence — of 3000 metric tonnes of Diesel missing from Gampetroleum Storage Tanks. And there’s no reasonable explanation for it. That’s a big reason why it is so controversial. Two related serious issues caught my attention. Once again, my concern is that novice Management with no expert or a functional lab at GP to test for products could allow the wrong fuel such as Marine Gasoline — a volatile energy that isn’t good for vulnerable pipelines, Storage Tanks and our vehicles.



So, my brief moment of encouragement was tempered after the GP board was dissolved and dismissed for asking the tough questions and repeatedly pressing this shortage issue. Oh well. But this much we can say with certainty: We must draw a clear line about the recent developments at GP. The truth is around October 2021. There were deliberate acts of sabotage and a series of suspicious incidents affecting energy supplies that led to the shortage of petroleum products. We will re-visit the Court testimony of specific individuals. It all fell apart in court.



To understand what’s at stake: Time and again, as I previously noted, the delusional Cartel Management team has been busy taking turns washing their bodies several times lately with “ Safarah” or “ Spiritual “ by the beachside outside GP premises. I’m not surprised. But I think there is something much more severe and outrageous here. They can take as many safaras dry baths and manipulate figures and statistics all they want. But that doesn’t change the reality of the physical stocks on the Storage Tanks, nor will it distract us from their many failures. Well, here you go. The paranoid Cartel GM of Gampetroleum recently upgraded his office door to a Glassdoor for reasons best known to him. Specific vulnerable staff are on his radar screen to get dismissed.



Or, even more surprisingly, taking cell phones in his office is a dismissible offence now. I feel sorry for the poor staff. Many laments that all these are to avoid being exposed for their corrupt practices, backdoor deals and abuse ( personal consumption expenditures). Friends believed his tactics are excessive and abusive. So, I now believe we must assume that anything is possible to cover up themselves.



Here’s all you need to know: By now, you’ve heard the big news? As we reported last week, a controversy erupted recently about almost a million litres of PMS petroleum products missing at Gampetroleum. You may recall a couple of weeks back, the Barrow Administration attempted an oft-stated claim of a “Vessel being delayed “ to cover for the Economic Cartel Group Management team at Gampetroleum.



Just a reminder: In response to pressure from OMC Group, they are working hand-in-hand with the Cartel group and enticing discredited foreign business contacts to secure only 2000 litres of petrol from Addax Dakar desperately. What a joke! But here’s the bottom line: As I just noted above, I was reminded recently about a small vessel that is carrying leftover products, possibly docking within the next 48 hours. It was scheduled early this week.



Of course, that begs the question: Obviously, the Finance Minister and his Cartel Group would like this dynamic to change. Regrettably, they are struggling to deal with the impact of their highly chaotic totalitarian economic agenda, purely based on greed. They must open up now! National security demands it. So, this is a huge deal.



By the way, our Ministry was recently forced to release Statement by our “ Super Minister” — who is working very closely with Economic Cartel Group to shut down news stories about the Gam petroleum fuel crisis. This is part of the ongoing national effort to silence, mislead and marginalise people. This is insane!



This is evidence of the special treatment the Cartel group has received over the years. But as we see, an aggressive letter from the OMC group about their missing 900,000 litres of PMS petroleum stocks is still not addressed. Of Course, this is a sensitive matter. The Cartel Management group is in damage control mode because they are under extreme pressure because of their unethical activities and mishandling of petroleum stocks. Stay tuned!



And while we’re on the topic, needless to say, a shocking and consistent theme emerged. Our people must understand this: There were sorts of revival infighting by the group of opportunist establishment versus the Cartel Group — on which group — would lead the Finance Ministry at considerable risk. And that’s not surprising given that the Cartel group precisely banked on their destabilisation of Gampetroleum to promote their trade Minister or “Super Minister “ to Finance Minister. So, yes, this is a big deal.



Once again, not everyone was on board with this. Many people privately expressed how the Cartel Finance Minister wholesomely dredges up people under his radar with a deep personal grudge. Also, he abuses his power in such a way it undermines public trust. In addition to the gross dishonesty of how the Gampetroleum shortage of 2021 was handled, the relationship between the OMC group and our Minister soured.



Well, here’s how: It’s also quite revealing, given they were not smart enough this time because their evil plans were exposed at the High Court. As for Gamtel, they never took the Court route. The Telecom Giant was brought to its knees after its experts and executive board of Directors were forced out …. in preference of a novice leadership highly dependent on Marabout. Again, this is precisely what you would expect in a Company that is sinking due to poor leadership.



Keep in mind that not long after that, the cartel took the opportunity to enrich themselves through the use of considerable leverage called “ Sim Boxing “. As Gamtel lost revenue, they made millions. But year after year of the Takeover of Gamtel began, the Gambian people did not share the Economic Cartel's apparent enthusiasm for methodically dismantling thriving sectors for their Economic totalitarianism wishes.



Here’s the key point: That common thread of their success against Gamtel was also threaded through the doorsteps of Gampetroleum to meddle with the petroleum industry. This should’ve raised alarm bells with everyone. However, when Nawec Management realised they were the next scheduled victims, they made noise to grab attention where it mattered. The Cartel backed down. This group would not back down unless there were a serious and sustained effort to expose them.



Looking Ahead: For now, though, the Economic Cartel group made up of few players — playing both sides on a tiny gameboard, have indeed found themselves often forced into the exact position of a mismanaged petroleum stock shortage ….. their cartel colleagues strategically pushed the former Gampetroleum Young Management team lead by the able Chairman Muhammed Manjang.



Still: Thus far, they have found little success keeping the crisis off the mainstream news media, but they are having trouble convincing OMC Committee about the situation returning to normalcy soon. However, they still haven’t provided concrete answers about the missing petroleum products.



In addition, every decent Gambian want normalcy in all aspect of our lives, too. But I know there will be no normalcy unless they surrender hijacking this Economy to serve their selfish interest only. But wait… There’s more! Now another Group of Cartel’s next target is agriculture. Well, hopefully, they will find successful work in rice production. They noticed Bill Gates had been successfully investing in farmlands to supply fast-food restaurant chains.



My friends, this is important: One can’t help thinking, at this point …… how few people who always dissipated in an endless cycle of chaos and drama are allowed to control the fundamental tenet of our Economy.



As we have repeatedly pointed out, this Cartel group is willing to crush, concoct a scheme and jail anyone on their Economic agenda. In 2021, the shortage was a setup Coup because everyone knew that the “ Cartel Group Task Force Report” was contrary to reality. This time around, it’s theft. But if you think about it, during the GP Court Case, OMC Managers were angry about this purely political sham and a well-calculated…… made-up, politically motivated case.



The OMC Mangers were rounded up in a massive drama at the Banjul Police Station. By the way, this IG and Attorney General are among the worst in Gambian History. They weaponise laws in favour of big business cartels against citizens. Meanwhile, the OMC group were infuriated about the issue of being prodded to answer about the Negative Stock program and the blowback of being used in a case without merit. The criminalisation of regular practice with political retribution and the weaponisation of law enforcement against individuals was worrisome. There was an obscene attempt to silence them by labelling them as greedy people. These smears were meant to silence them.



I could go on, but you get the point. With the help of Cartel authorities and certain media outlets, Seedy Keita and The President handed Gampetroleum to the radical Cartel Management. The GP case was supremely well-staged. Yet, even in the wake of humiliating defeat at the Court, both Seedy Keita and President Barrow’s ego knows no limits. How can they force OMC companies in 2021 to pay all negative balances of their cartel traders' products, yet now, the cartel Management is caught red-handed stealing the effects of the OMC to supply their Cartel members? Does this make sense? What goes around comes around! The implications of this “Cartel-led Shortage “ should outrage everyone in our beloved country.



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community!

