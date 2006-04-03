Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

A Giant Falls: Remembering The Incomparable Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson !!!





Today, we mourn the passing of a colossal figure, a champion of justice, and a beacon of hope.



The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a man who defied the odds, shattered glass ceilings, and left an indelible mark on the fabric of American history, has left us far too soon.



Born into a world of racial terror and social injustice, Jesse Jackson rose to become a force of nature, a whirlwind of activism, and a clarion call to conscience.



As a protιgι of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., he imbibed the spirit of the movement and carried the torch of freedom, equality, and justice forward.



Jesse Jackson's life was a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and determination.



He transformed the Democratic Party, pioneered the path for Black leadership, and inspired generations of Americans to strive for a more perfect union.



His Rainbow Coalition, a majestic tapestry of diverse voices, remains a powerful symbol of unity and inclusivity.



Through his eloquence and unwavering commitment, Jackson reminded all that "our flag is red, white, and blue, but our nation is a rainbow  red, yellow, brown, Black, and White  and we are all precious in God's sight."



He kept hope alive, even in the darkest of times, and his legacy continues to inspire millions to work towards a world where justice, equality, and compassion reign supreme.



As we bid farewell to this extraordinary leader, we are reminded of the profound impact one person can have on the world.



Jesse Jackson's life teaches us that:



- Hope Is A Catalyst For Change:



Jackson's unwavering optimism inspired a nation to strive for greatness.



- Inclusion Is The Foundation Of Justice:



His Rainbow Coalition showed us that unity is strength.



- Legacy Is A Responsibiiy:



We must carry the torch forward, ensuring that his dream of a just and equal society becomes a reality.



As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life, his legacy, and his enduring impact on American history.



Rev. Jesse Jackson, rest therefore comfortable well in the graceful embrace of your Maker.



Your work is done, but your legacy lives on, inspiring us to keep hope alive, to fight for justice, and to strive for a brighter future for all.



I am Somebody"  Rev. Jesse Jackson's timeless message echoes through the ages, reminding us of our inherent worth and dignity.



Let us honour his legacy by embracing our shared humanity and working towards a world where every individual is treated with dignity, respect, and compassion.



RIP (Rest In Peace)



RIP (Rest In Power)





Hassan Gibril

(A Genuine Admirer)





Denmark

11815 Posts Posted - 17 Feb 2026 : 14:09:08 Tribute to Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

By Amadou Scattered Janneh



Today, I mourn a man who changed the course of my life.



When I was arrested in The Gambia in 2011 for standing up against dictatorship, the situation was dangerous and uncertain. My family was terrified. The future was unclear. Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. did not issue public statements. He did not seek attention. He went to work.



He reached out where it mattered. He made the right contacts. He used his relationships and influence in ways that were deliberate and effective. What he did was initially not visible to the public; but it was real. And it made a difference.



I believe I am alive today in part because he chose to get involved.



Over the years, we remained in touch. He followed my journey. He encouraged my continued commitment to democracy and human rights. One of the most meaningful moments of my life was celebrating my 60th birthday at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. To stand there  free, alive, surrounded by people who had stood with me  was something I will always treasure.



Rev. Jackson understood struggle. He knew that the fight for dignity does not stop at borders. Whether in America, Africa, or anywhere else, he recognized injustice and responded to it. Not for praise. Not for publicity. But because it was right.



This is a major loss for my family. We carry personal gratitude that words cannot fully express. It is also a loss for all who value human rights and human dignity around the world.



He stepped into my story at a moment when it mattered most. I will never forget that.



May he rest in peace. And may we honor his life by continuing the work he believed in.





Denmark

Denmark

