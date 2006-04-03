Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11811 Posts Posted - 31 Jan 2026 : 01:14:46 EFSCRJ News



EFSCRJ Launches in the Gambia, Honours National Hero Edward Francis Small at the UTG Auditorium, 29 January 2026



A new civil society organization dedicated to advancing human rights, accountability, and democratic governance was officially launched today at the University of The Gambia auditorium. The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) unveiled its vision and strategic framework before an audience of government representatives, civil society leaders, diplomats, academics, and the family of the late nationalist Edward Francis Small.



In his keynote presentation, Executive Director Madi Jobarteh posed pointed questions about The Gambia’s developmental challenges, including persistent poverty, high maternal and infant mortality, government waste, poor public service delivery, and entrenched corruption. He argued that despite decades of investment and progressive laws, the country remains a least-developed nation plagued by exclusion and weak governance.



“The Gambia does not lack resources,” Jobarteh stated. “What we lack are two fundamental governance failures: an ineffective state and widespread discrimination and disempowerment.”



EFSCRJ’s work will be structured around five interdependent pillars: Freedom, Equality, Empowerment, Transparency, and Accountability. The centre aims to foster a virtuous cycle where an empowered citizenry, efficient institutions, and accountable governance reinforce one another.



The launch also served as a commemoration of Edward Francis Small, hailed as the father of Gambian independence and a pioneer of political activism, journalism, and civic resistance. Jobarteh described Small as “an idea, a movement, and a conscience,” whose legacy inspires the centre’s mission.



“No representation without respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law, and effective delivery of public goods and services,” Jobarteh declared, echoing Small’s historic demand for political inclusion.



The event featured a keynote address from veteran journalist Nana Grey-Johnson who reflected on Small’s enduring impact. A high-level panel moderated by development expert Dr. Katim Touray discussed pathways to strengthen democracy and rights protection in the Gambia.



Program Manager Aji Fatou Bah, in her welcoming remarks, emphasized that the centre seeks to empower citizens, especially youth and marginalized groups, and promote a just, inclusive, and accountable republic.



EFSCRJ’s strategic plan for 2025 – 2029 outlines goals to uphold fundamental freedoms, eliminate discrimination, build civic consciousness, promote transparency, and strengthen the rule of law. The centre plans to work through public education, advocacy, capacity building, and partnerships with state and non-state actors.



The launch was held at the University of The Gambia to underscore the role of education in fostering historical consciousness, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility.



As the nation marks six decades of independence, EFSCRJ positions itself as a catalyst for democratic renewal, urging collective action to realize a Gambia where every citizen lives in dignity, freedom, and justice. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11811 Posts Posted - 31 Jan 2026 : 13:41:42 THE EDWARD FRANCIS SMALL DECLARATION



On Rights, Justice, and Accountable Governance in The Gambia!



Adopted on 29 January 2026, on the occasion of the Commemoration of Edward Francis Small and the Official Launch of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice



Preamble



We, the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice, convened on this day, 29 January, a national gathering to officially launch the Centre and to commemorate the life and legacy of Edward Francis Small, pioneer of organised political activism, trade unionism, and civic resistance in The Gambia;



Recalling that Edward Francis Small dedicated his life to the struggle against injustice, exploitation, political exclusion, and the denial of dignity, and laid the foundations for citizen consciousness, organised resistance, and demands for accountable leadership;



Mindful that for over two decades, The Gambia endured authoritarian rule marked by human rights violations, impunity, erosion of the rule of law, and suppression of civic freedoms, the consequences of which continue to shape our institutions and society;



Recognising that the democratic transition that began in 2017 restored essential freedoms and opened civic space, but remains incomplete, fragile, and vulnerable to democratic backsliding;



Concerned that corruption, weak accountability, disregard for constitutionalism, socioeconomic exclusion, youth unemployment, shrinking trust in public institutions, and civic disengagement continue to undermine the promise of democracy;



Affirming that democracy is not an event but a continuous struggle that requires informed, organised, and empowered citizens, independent institutions, and accountable leadership;



Convinced that the legacy of Edward Francis Small remains profoundly relevant as a moral compass and organising principle for the ongoing struggle for rights, justice, and people-centred governance;



We hereby issue this Edward Francis Small Declaration.



Declaration!



1. On Human Rights and Dignity



We reaffirm that human rights are inherent, universal, and non-negotiable, and that the dignity of every person must be respected, protected, and fulfilled without discrimination. No political, economic, cultural, or security justification may be invoked to undermine fundamental rights and freedoms.



2. On Democracy and Constitutionalism



We reaffirm our commitment to constitutional democracy, separation of powers, and the rule of law. Public authority derives solely from the will of the people and must be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the law, not personal, partisan, or elite interests.



3. On Accountability and Transparency



We declare that impunity is incompatible with democracy. Public officials are custodians of public trust and must be held accountable for their actions and omissions. Transparency in public finance, procurement, asset management, and decision-making is a democratic obligation, not a concession.



4. On Citizen Participation and Empowerment



We affirm that citizens are not subjects but sovereign actors in governance. Meaningful participation in public affairs, access to information, civic education, and freedom of association and expression are essential to sustaining democracy and preventing a relapse into authoritarianism.



5. On Youth, Inclusion, and Social Justice



We recognise that the exclusion and marginalisation of young people, women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups constitute a threat to democratic stability and social cohesion. Empowerment, equality, and inclusion are not optional policies but democratic imperatives.



6. On Transitional Justice and Non-Recurrence



We reaffirm the importance of truth, justice, reparations, and institutional reform as foundations for national healing and guarantees of non-recurrence. The legacy of dictatorship must be addressed with sincerity, courage, and accountability to prevent the repetition of past abuses.



7. On Civic Responsibility and Resistance



Inspired by Edward Francis Small, we affirm that organised, principled, and non-violent civic resistance remains a legitimate and necessary tool to defend rights, challenge injustice, and hold power to account when institutions fail or are compromised.



Our Commitments!



In adopting this Declaration, we commit ourselves to:



1. Uphold and defend human rights and democratic freedoms at all times.



2. Promote civic education, historical consciousness, and citizen awareness.



3. Resist corruption, abuse of power, and democratic backsliding in all its forms.



4. Support independent institutions, free media, and civil society solidarity.



5. Empower young people to lead and shape the future of governance.



6. Advance peaceful, inclusive, and accountable democratic change.



Our Resolve!



On this day, we honour Edward Francis Small not only in memory but in action. We resolve to carry forward his legacy by strengthening citizen power, defending rights, and demanding accountable leadership.



We affirm that the struggle for justice did not end with independence or the end of dictatorship; it continues wherever power is unchecked, and citizens are marginalised.



This Declaration stands as a collective pledge to build a Gambia where rights are respected, institutions serve the people, and leadership is accountable now and for generations to come.



"No Taxation Without Representation.”



"No Taxation Without Representation."

"No representation without respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law and due process, and the effective and efficient delivery of public goods and services." Inspired by the EF Small Legacy

