President Barrow Effects Changes in Cabinet



State House, Banjul, 10th September 2025: His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting in accordance with sections 71 (1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has, with immediate effect, reassigned Honourable Baboucar Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment to the Ministry of Defence.



In the same vein, President Barrow has appointed Mr. Modou Ceesay, Auditor General as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.



In a related development, Mr. Cherno Amadou Sowe, Director of Internal Audit is appointed as Auditor General and Mr. Masireh K. Drammeh Acting Director of Internal Audit.





Gambiaj.com - (Banjul, The Gambia) – Auditor General Modou Ceesay has turned down his appointment as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, reaffirming his commitment to continue leading the National Audit Office (NAO).



In a statement issued Thursday, Ceesay confirmed that he had “officially responded and respectfully declined” the offer from the Office of the President. The announcement came just hours after President Adama Barrow’s minor cabinet reshuffle, which sought to bring new leadership into key ministries and oversight institutions.



Ceesay said his decision was guided by his dedication to serving as Auditor General, a constitutional role that places him at the center of public sector auditing and financial accountability.



He stressed his commitment to “diligently executing the functions conferred on him by the Constitution of The Gambia, to improve the lives of citizens through public sector auditing.”



He further appealed for support from stakeholders in strengthening the country’s public financial management system, describing collective efforts as crucial to achieving better transparency and accountability... Full Story Here#128071;#128071;



