Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11759 Posts Posted - 24 Aug 2025 : 15:41:37 ANNOUNCEMENT



Date: August 24, 2025



The Office of the Inspector General of Police reminds the public of their duty to respect and submit to the laws of the land at all times.



Following the arrest and processing of 19 suspects on 22nd August 2025, the Police opened bail with reasonable conditions for their release.



The rule of law is the foundation of peace, order, and national security. All citizens and residents are therefore urged to conduct themselves responsibly, uphold lawful behavior, and refrain from acts that threaten public safety or social stability.



The Gambia Police Force remains committed to enforcing the law without fear or favor and calls on all to join in safeguarding the peace and security of our nation. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11759 Posts Posted - 24 Aug 2025 : 15:42:32 The Inspector General of Police Seedy Muctarr Touray like the previous IGPs before him from 2017 is not helping the Gambia nor is he helping the Police nor is he helping himself.



As a senior citizen, and as an expert and practitioner in governance and development in the Gambia over the past 34 years and as someone who had provided human rights training to members of the Gambia Police over the past 15 years from the moment the GPF Human Rights Unit was first established, I am in a very privileged position to speak to the IGP and the police.



Furthermore, since 2017 I voluntarily developed strategic outline for police reforms over which I had at least 3 meetings at the invitation of the former IGP the late Mamour Jobe of blessed memory in his office together with his deputy then Abdoulie Sanyang who is now the Minister of Interior, and the CMC then Demba Sowe who is now the DIG, and with the Police Advisor then Pa Musa Jobarteh who is now our ambassador in Brussels. We had fruitful meetings and I gave Mamour Jobe and his team tangible advice for police reforms free of charge. Unfortunately upon his demise, the new leadership until today never contacted me.



I am saying this to tell IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray and all police officers that when people like Madi Jobarteh speak, he must listen and seriously consider my advice.



Let him know that since 2017, no IGP has left office with the respect and admiration of the people. This is simple because since 2017, all the IGPs failed to transform the police as required and urgent but continued to weaponize the police against citizens in favour of the President and his party and the Government. No one has done this more than former IGP Abdoulie Sanyang and current IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray!



IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray must recognize that his tenure will end. But like all public servants, one must seek to serve the country according to law and professional ethics while on duty. The current primary duty of an IGP is to depoliticize the police, ensure total adherence to the law and in line with ethics, to ensure the independence, professionalism and efficiency of the service. Any IGP who cannot achieve this is a failure. Unfortunately, since 2017 no IGP has succeeded in this objective.



Therefore, this statement from the Office of the IGP is a farce because the IGP knows he is acting with favour and fear. He is siding with and protecting corrupt institutions and officials and politicians in total contravention of the law.



This is our country and no one should think that because you hold a big title today that you can arrest, detain, jail and even kill citizens. We have seen that before and on Friday one of those unconscionable public officials Michael Sang Correa was sentenced to 67 years in the US for breaking the law and violating the rights of Gambians in the past. I wish he was rather taken to rot in Mile 2.



I end by informing the IGP that there is a clear, lawful, ethical and professional way for him to do his job. This would require that he has courage, honesty and patriotism. Other than he is no different from former IGPs.



Therefore, let IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray equip himself with the correct and an objective interpretation of the law and apply it accordingly, consistently, impartially, and justly. To customize law in his own interpretation and selectively apply it just to satisfy others does not help the Gambia, the Police and himself as IGP. This is the path he is on since taking this position and he needs to abandon this path.



Once again, I Madi Jobarteh is available if the IGP wishes to invite me like his predecessor did to give him a no-nonsense advice and guidance in the interest of the Gambia. This is my country and at this age and privilege, I will not stand by to watch any Gambian destroy the Gambia just like IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray is surely doing!



Free the youths immediately and unconditionally. Act according to the Public Order Act as it is written and stop deliberately misinterpreting it to give yourself powers that you don’t have just to infringe rights and destabilize the country.



For The Gambia Our Homeland



By Madi Jobarteh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic