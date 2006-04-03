Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Tribalism, Incitement and Hate Speech by Presidential Advisor Saihou Mballow. Will the IGP Act?



By Madi Jobarteh



This is Saihou Mballow, a Presidential Advisor openly promoting tribalism, incitement to violence and hate speech in total violation of the Constitution and his oath of office.



This is the transcript of his comments.

“What I can tell you today is, this government that is here today, if the Fula are not better than others then no one is better than the Fula.



That is the truth, because if you look at it from the ministers, the President and Vice President are all Fula and that's the truth. If you look at the Secretary General of the Civil Service, he is also a Fula. If you look at the Secretary to Cabinet, he is also a Fula. Director of SIS in the Gambia is a Fula. Countless number of people working in law and decision making bodies are Fula. If, I, the adviser to the President is a Fula, then what are you afraid of?



Yesterday, people made you cry in this country but today nobody can do that to you with this current Government. We won’t accept that, that's the truth. Even in the police force we have several high-ranking officers who are Fula. I am not a tribalist, I am just stating the facts. If a person does not stand for his relatives/people, who will he stand for? We are not saying that you should break the law.”



https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16EQtP2LqH/



This is nothing other than incitement to violence, hate and promoting instability in the Gambia. Section 220 The 1997 Constitution provides a set of duties that a citizen must uphold and among these include, “to foster national unity and live harmoniously with others.”

Furthermore, Section 222 of the Constitution provides a ‘Code of Conduct’ for public officials.



Under subsection 1, it states that a public official is obliged to “conduct himself or herself at all times in a manner which promotes confidence in the integrity of public office.”

Subsection 4 states that, “In the exercise of his or her duties, a public officer shall avoid nepotism and favouritism.”

Subsection 13 provides that a public officer “shall not allow his or her political inclinations to interfere with the discharge of his or her official duties.”



Yet, here is Saihou Mballow, a public official, engaging in not only tribal politics but also fueling sentiments of hate and violence in members of an ethnic group. This is in direct contravention of Section 58 on incitement to violence and hate speech in the Criminal Offences Act.



Not only should the IGP arrest and prosecute Saihou Mballow for incitement to violence and hate speech, but the President should immediately dismiss Saihou Mballow for promoting the disunity and instability of the Gambia, while putting public office into disrepute.



These tribalist comments and hate speech by Saihou Mballow were uttered in a gathering held in Bakoteh on August 17 for Guineans with officials from the Department of Immigration allegedly for a sensitization exercise on Aliens ID Card. The organizer of the event, one Mariama Jallow stated that there would be five immigration officers serving as resource persons. She described the objective of the event as thus.



“This is a special opportunity for all Guineans in The Gambia to come together and learn directly from the experts about the Alien Card what it is, why it is important, and how to obtain it. Many of our brothers and sisters have faced challenges due to lack of information, and this program aims to change that… Please, we encourage all Guineans to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions, get guidance, and avoid future problems”

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17QXQ4afkh/



In light of the above, it begs the question as to how and why Saihou Mballow appeared at this event to the extent of seeking to incite the audience. Saihou Mballow is not an immigration officer or a subject matter specialist. Hence what was his role in this event in the first place? The Fula, like any other Gambian ethic group have never been threatened in this country hence why would Saihou Mballow generate and inject imaginary fears into any Gambian community. After all, his audience are not even Gambians but Guineans. So, what are Saihou Mballow’s true intentions?



I hope the IGP will act. We cannot allow politicians and public officials to be running their mouths in dividing our people and inviting violence with impunity.



Denmark

11749 Posts Posted - 21 Aug 2025 : 15:36:32 By Suntu Touray, Gambia’s Deputy Ambassador To The United Kingdom



The law makes all of us equal in citizenship and national endeavours-

Like all other rethoric that threatens our national cohesions, whether from opposition or government supporters, we should all condemn it.



The Recent remarks made by Mr. Saihou Mballow (Political Adviser) concerning the role of the Fula community in positions of power in The Gambia are not only misguided but also deeply unfortunate. Suggesting that any ethnic group should feel emboldened because of their presence in government is not only inappropriate, it is divisive and completely unnecessary.



Having lived in the United States for many years, Mr. Mballow should be well-acquainted with the painful legacy of segregation, marginalisation, and the dangers of discriminatory rhetoric. His comments reflect a serious lapse in judgment, especially for someone holding a senior political advisory role.



Let us be clear, His Excellency the President was elected by a broad national consensus with support from every region and every ethnic group across the country. No single group holds ownership over his mandate. The presidency represents the hopes and aspirations of the entire Gambian people, not just a segment.



Public office must always be entrusted to individuals based on merit, competence, and a proven ability to serve the national interest never based on ethnic or tribal affiliation. For Mr. Mballow to frame political participation in ethnic terms is not only regressive but an affront to the principles of national unity and equal opportunity.



I strongly urge Mr. Mballow to reflect on his statement, retract it in full, and issue an apology to the nation. His remarks have brought his office and portfolio into disrepute and risk undermining the inclusive values that should define our political leadership.



As we look to the future, Gambians deserve a political discourse that uplifts, unites, and inspires, not one that divides us along tribal lines. We expect better from our political advisers, those entrusted with shaping policy and public opinion. It is high time we move beyond narrow, outdated identity politics and embrace a national dialogue rooted in respect, meritocracy, and shared progress.



Let this be a reminder to all in public service: the Gambia belongs to all of us, and leadership must be exercised with wisdom, responsibility, and a deep commitment to unity.



The legacy of colonial divide and rule is still lingering with us. President Barrow is a President for everyone.



Denmark

11749 Posts Posted - 21 Aug 2025 : 15:43:24 A Message to All Gambians.- By Saihou Mballow, Presidential Adviser



Dear Fellow Gambians,

I wish to take this opportunity to address the recent remarks I made during a sensitisation forum organised by journalist Mariama Jallow of Taranga FM at the Besco Garden. Bakoteh. The event was aimed at raising awareness among the Fulani community residing in The Gambia, many of whom are of Guinean origin. The forum featured distinguished officers from the Gambia Immigration Department, who spoke on important topics such as documentation, the naturalisation process, and civic obligations.



I was invited to deliver a speech during this gathering. Regrettably, some of the comments I made have been perceived as tribal rhetoric. I want to state, unequivocally, that my words were never intended to sow division, promote tribalism, or cause any form of discord among our peaceful and united Gambian society.



To anyone who felt hurt or offended by my remarks, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. Since the incident, I have reviewed the footage and reflected profoundly on my words. I acknowledge that my comments fell short of the standards expected of me, and I am truly remorseful.

Let me be clear: the statements made were entirely my own and should not be attributed to any other individual or organisation. I accept full responsibility for them. Those who know me personally can attest to my firm stance against tribalism. I abhor it and will never condone or encourage it in any form.



As human beings, we are all prone to error. What matters most is how we respond and grow from our mistakes. Moving forward, I will be more thoughtful and measured in my public engagements, ensuring that my words reflect the values of unity, respect, and inclusivity that we all cherish.



Once again, I extend my heartfelt apology to all Gambians, both at home and abroad. May we continue to uphold the spirit of peace and togetherness that defines our beloved nation.



Yours sincerely,

Denmark

This is not an apology!!! He said many PERCEIVED…. No saihou, you meant every word! You told non-Gambian in pularr “the government is laden with feulbeh, then why are you afraid??” Saihou, being a Fula doesn’t give a foreigner rights that citizens have. Barrow needs to fire you if he doesn’t condone what you said. If he doesn’t, then we will all assume he endorses your garbage. Chem!!!



By Awa Sey



Saihou Mballow’s so called apology is not good enough. I quote:

"Regrettably, some of the comments I made have been perceived as tribal rhetoric." By Saihou Mballow, Presidential Adviser Source:KERR FATOU



He says his comments were merely “perceived as tribal rhetoric,” implying the problem is how people understood him, not what he actually said. That’s evasive.He does not retract his words, he only regrets how they were “perceived.”



He never disowns the substance of his remarks, that Fulas dominate state institutions and that “if the Fula are not better, then no one is.” He only claims he didn’t mean it that way.



This was not a slip of the tongue, it was a deliberate promotion of tribal supremacy at a state forum by a man who advises the President.



He reduces it to a “mistake” or “error” but ignores that such rhetoric from a Presidential Adviser legitimizes tribal supremacy at the highest level of government.



Tribalism is not an error, it is a threat to national unity. The issue is not his intent but the impact of his words and the mindset they reveal. Apologies without accountability mean nothing. The Presidency must distance himself. If Barrow refuses to dismiss him, the message is clear: State Tribalism is officially endorsed at the highest level.



A few weeks ago, it was Seedy Njie. Now it is Saihou Mballow. Who will be next to confirm what I have been saying all along ,that Barrow’s Government is built on State Tribalism? They can no longer deny it. They are confessing it themselves.



#NoToStateTribalism

#NoToTribalism



