Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11721 Posts Posted - 15 Jul 2025 : 03:37:04 Dear President Barrow,



- YOU SAID THE YOUTHS TALK TOO MUCH AND KEEP YOU UP AT NIGHT

The youths you are chastising today, are the same youths who were on the Coalition 2016 caravan, traversing the country with you from Barra to the Kombos. They took videos and pictures and sent them to me for posting on The Coalition 2016 Facebook page. THEY COULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND TORTURED by Yahya Jammeh for doing that. As they followed and cheered for you, you made promises to better their lives by creating quality education , job opportunities, vocational training so that they don’t take the backway. You reneged on your promises by being corrupt, enriching yourself while they wallow in abject poverty. Feeling duped by you, the youths are turning against you. THAT’S WHAT PATRIOTS DO!



- YOU SAID THOSE TALKING TODAY RAN AND WENT TO THE DIASPORA; THAT SOME WERE HIDING UNDER THEIR BEDS

President Barrow, of all the people I knew during the struggle, you were one of the most elusive! I did not know you until the day you were nominated as the Coalition 2016 candidate - and many members of your party didn’t know you either. Although you were a member of the UDP executive , you were nowhere to be found when YOUR ENTIRE EXECUTIVE WAS ARRESTED BY JAMMEH. When she appeared at the TRRC, Binta Nyabally testified that THE WOMEN HID YOU UNDER MR. DARBOE’S DINING TABLE to avoid your arrest. Lest you forget, those Gambians who ran to the diaspora are people who spoke up against the dictatorship because they wrote or said something against him. THEY ARE MORE PATRIOTIC THAN YOU!



- YOU SAID THE PEOPLE IN THE DIASPORA DID NOT DONATE TOWARDS YOUR CAMPAIGN

President Barrow, IT IS THE DIASPORA WHO FUNDED YOUR CAMPAIGN!!! These gallant sons and daughters of The Gambia spent many hours raising funds for your campaign. I know you are quite ungrateful, but those of us who collected those monies and sent it to you, will forever be indebted to them because they gave you money they could have used on their families.



Like the Wollof say, Puruh Duye Gerem Nyammi Daaw. You didn’t fight for Gambia but those you have made your worst enemies, did. They risked their lives for our freedom, some of them died from the wounds inflicted on them. They made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and you shouldn’t be standing there, showing ungratefulness because without them fighting and freeing our country, you wouldn’t have been the ACCIDENTAL PRESIDENT you declared yourself to be during your first interview with Senegalese media.



By AwaSey (Tukulor Sey) A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11721 Posts Posted - 15 Jul 2025 : 10:34:37 BARROW WARNS AGAINST ATTEMPTS TO STOP HIS THIRD TERM BID

The Standard: July 14, 2025



By Omar Bah



https://standard.gm/barrow-warns-against-attempts-to-stop-his-third-term-bid/



President Adama Barrow has issued a stern warning against any attempts to derail his bid for a third term in office.



Facing mounting criticisms from opposition leaders and civil society, Barrow and his camp has remained defiant, insisting that his candidacy for the 2026 presidential election is both legal and justified under the current Constitution, which lacks explicit term limits. However, civil society organisations, including the Edward Francis Small Centre for Research and Justice, have urged Mr Barrow to respect the spirit of democracy and step down after his ten-year tenure, warning that prolonged rule could undermine institutions and fuel instability.



But addressing a group of people from Upper Niumi and Jakadou at State House on Saturday, President Barrow said he is aware of some individuals who recently joined the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) making noise about trying to stop him from going for a third term.

“This is why when some of these young people are beating their chests making unnecessary noise I get very angry. Sometimes I even struggle to sleep at night because of anger. These are the same people who left this country when things were tough. They were scared of coming to the country. Some of them have not contributed a single dalasi to the change,” the president complained.



He argued that some of them were even in their beds sleeping, and even if you introduce yourself to them as a UDP supporter they will be scared of coming close to you.

“But now, the same people are now in the UDP making noise that President Barrow will not run for a third term, and that if I want to run this and that would happen. I swear to God I will do something to you that would be very bad,” he warned.



Opposition

President Barrow also urged Gambians to reject all forms of inducement from the opposition.

“If they come with their D1000 to try to talk you out of supporting Barrow, reject it because they just make empty promises. They have nothing to offer. They cannot bring you the development that my government is giving you and will continue to give you,” he added.

He also bragged about fulfilling his promises made during political campaigns.

“I am not a politician. I am real. I don’t make empty promises. I deliver results. Whatever I have promised so far I have delivered and the Gambian people can attest to that because the unprecedented development my government brought across the country is a clear example of that.”

President Barrow also informed his visitors that he has now managed to form a formidable team (Team Barrow) that would help him accomplish all his developments.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

