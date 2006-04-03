Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11714 Posts Posted - 07 Jul 2025 : 10:32:11 We Need the People’s Draft Constitution!

By Madi Jobarteh



As the National Assembly sits over the Barrow Papers this morning for the second time, here is a sobering reminder of what is at stake. It is a timely and necessary publication that is not only a news item but also, more importantly serve as a historical reference point in time.



Written by our young smart journalist Aisha Tamba of Malagen, the story exposes the disingenuity of Pres. Barrow and his team in crafting a law that essentially legitimizes corruption, creates unchecked power and lowers all fences against abuse of power thereby turning the republic into a constitutionalized dictatorship.



“Nearly half of the more than 126 provisions revised in the draft constitution focused on anti-corruption and accountability. Almost all of them have either been entirely eliminated or replaced with text similar to the 1997 Constitution, a Malagen analysis revealed.”



The Barrow Papers must be rejected and the 2020 People’s Draft brought back to be further improved. NAMs must recognize that they stand at the cusp of history. Will they salvage or betray the Gambia? That is the question.



Whether passed to the third stage or not, all NAMs should be unequivocal today to say that the Barrow Papers is an aberration of our sovereignty and a mockery of the republic! The Gambia does not deserve the Barrow Papers!



I have long rejected the Barrow Papers and the process it has taken to reach this level. I found it fraudulent and unconstitutional. That remains my stance. We cannot have a few politicians with no loyalty to the people get together to craft the supreme law of land for their own interest. I demand a legitimate and legal process that meets the requirements of building a constitution for a republic.



While we are here, I call on NAMs to reject the Barrow Papers and bring back the 2020 People’s Draft. Those who gave us these Barrow Papers have betrayed the nation and sooner or later they must be held accountable. They have undermined the sanctity of the republic and subverted the sovereignty of the people all in the name of selfish interests.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11714 Posts Posted - 08 Jul 2025 : 22:38:54 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill 2024 Fails



The National Assembly of The Gambia has voted against the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill 2024 at Second Reading during its sitting on Monday, 7th July 2025.



The Bill, tabled by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, sought to repeal the 1997 Constitution and adopt a new one. However, it failed to secure the required votes to proceed to the Third Reading.



Pursuant to Section 226 of the 1997 Constitution, the Promulgation Bill required the support of three-quarters (44 votes) of all the National Assembly Members (58).



The Bill gathered 35 Yes, and 21 Nays, falling short of the required support of 44 votes.



Source: The Gambia National Assembly A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic