11703 Posts Posted - 14 May 2025 : 22:51:09 Full text of President Barrow’s speech:



Fellow Gambians,



Recent revelations regarding the disposal of the forfeited assets tied to the former President, Yahya Jammeh and his associates, have generated national concern with reason.



As President of the Republic, I am delivering this public address with sincerity and resolve to allay your fears and clear any misunderstanding on the sale of the assets in question.



You may recall that the Janneh Commission of Inquiry, established under my administration, concluded its work in March 2019.



Its findings formed the basis of a Government White Paper published in September 2019, which I endorsed to ensure transparency and accountability.



In May 2019, acting on the Justice Ministry’s recommendation, I authorised a Ministerial Taskforce to oversee the lawful and transparent disposal of the said assets. The Taskforce has since been reporting regularly to Cabinet.



Disclosures by the Ministry of Justice confirm, however, that certain transactions, which include the sale of livestock, tractors, vehicles, and other valuables, were conducted during the active proceedings of the Commission.



Upon learning the details of those sales, some for the first time, I convened an urgent Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 13th May 2025 to address the matter. My initial reaction would have been to establish an independent investigative panel to get to the bottom of every aspect of the sales.



Within the arrangements of our constitutional framework, I have always prioritised acting in collaboration with the National Assembly and the National Audit Office, both of which are already conducting inquiries into the matter.



Their findings will be made public, and my government will enforce their recommendations to address the shortcomings discovered and hold accountable any individual or entity found culpable.



Let me assure every Gambian that the assets recovered belong to the people. My administration will not tolerate negligence, or any wrongdoing linked to safeguarding our nation’s resources.



We are committed to full transparency in whatever we undertake on behalf of the people, and I pledge that lessons learnt from this incident will be used to fortify our institutions and systems against future lapses.



Until we receive the report on the ongoing investigations, I urge you all to remain calm, law-abiding, and reassured that this matter will be handled within the ambit of the Law.



May the Almighty God bless the Republic of The Gambia and guide us in unity and prosperity.





Denmark

11703 Posts Posted - 15 May 2025 : 11:13:56 PUBLIC STATEMENT 15th May 2025



EFSCRJ Calls on the President to Establish an Independent Body on Jammeh Assets



We have monitored and reviewed the address by the President on Wednesday May 14, 2025, on the sale of Jammeh assets. Our conclusion is that the address exposes misleading and conflicting comments from President Barrow while also indicating gross dereliction of duty and failure of leadership on his part. We find his claim that he just became aware of issues surrounding the sales through The Republic’s publication to be contrary to his remark that he was being regularly updated by the ministerial taskforce.



Furthermore, we find the President unwilling to take responsibility. Rather, he said he would prioritize the investigations by the National Assembly and National Audit Office. These bodies are not substitutes for the President as head of the Executive Branch to carry out his duties especially in such a crisis. It was him who established the Janneh Commission through powers given to him by the Constitution under Section 200.



We had expected that the President would not only take full responsibility for the malpractices in the sale of Jammeh assets but will also go further to institute temporary measures for transparency and accountability. In this regard, we hereby make the following recommendations of what we consider should have been the measures the President should take.



1. Establish an independent body with the following (not limited) terms of reference:

a. identify all Jammeh assets including and beyond what the Janneh Commission had identified.

b. review all processes, officials, institutions, documentations, records, decisions, and actions in relation to the custody, sale, and disposal of Jammeh assets.

c. receive all documentation on the sale and disposal of Jammeh assets from the Ministry of Justice and all other public and private sources, including all reports, receipts, letters, bids, maps, and any other information relating to the Jammeh assets for review and determination.

d. review the processes taken to sell or dispose of Jammeh assets including the valuation, prices, buyers of assets among others to determine whether the rule of law was followed.



2. Immediately remove from office or suspend the ministers and all officials who were members of the Ministerial Committee/Taskforce and the technical working group to assist the independent body in its investigations,



3. Seek a court order to freeze all Jammeh assets from all buyers until the independent body has successfully concluded its work.



4. Account for the whole proceeds that were generated so far from the sale of Jammeh assets and allocate them to the Victims Reparations Fund.



5. Dismiss the Inspector General of Police for denying a permit to GALA, and subjecting protesters to police brutality. In this regard, open investigations for all violations of human rights during the protest and hold perpetrators accountable.



6. Consider the demands put forward by the Gambians Against Looted Assets.



After nine years of setting up of the Janneh Commission as a fundamental transitional justice tool, EF Small Centre notes with deep concern that instead of the Janneh Commission bringing closure and justice, its outcome has degenerated into further corruption and distrust in the Government. We lay this failure at the feet of the President who has the primary duty to ensure that the transitional justice process with its ‘Never Again’ mantra remains trustworthy and on course. It is unfortunate that since 2017, the very goal of the transitional justice process – justice, reparations, and reconciliation – are not only fast eluding our society but also turning into ambers of conflict, division, and corruption. This is the fault of leadership and weak governance.



We therefore call on all stakeholders to stand their ground in playing a constructive role in salvaging the country from poor and unethical leadership and weak governance. This requires that,



• Citizens and civil groups speak up, protest, take legal action, petition, and engage in all legal and peaceful means to ensure the adherence to the rule of law by public institutions and officials.



• Political parties to play their accountability role both in and outside the National Assembly to guide the Government towards justice, transparency, and accountability in line with the law.



• Media to continue to expose corruption, abuse of power and disregard of the rule law in fulfilment of their constitutional role in holding the Government accountable.



• The Gambia’s development partners to prioritize justice, transparency, and accountability and the full adherence to transitional justice goals in its relations with the Government.



EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice remains seized with this matter with the goal of ensuring transparency and accountability. In this regard, we will continue to provide all necessary support and cooperation to all citizens, communities, organizations, and institutions in promotion of good governance in the Gambia.



2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability

