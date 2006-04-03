|
Momodou
Posted - 15 Dec 2024 : 22:02:58
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2024
THE AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE OF ECOWAS APPROVES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE GAMBIA TO PROSECUTE PERPETRATORS OF GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS
At the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 15 December 2024, a landmark decision was made to establish the Special Tribunal for The Gambia. This Decision also included the adoption of the Statute for the Tribunal, which will ensure justice and accountability for gross human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.
This historic development marks a significant step forward for The Gambia, the region, and the international community. It is the first time ECOWAS has partnered with a member state to establish an internationalized tribunal to prosecute crimes of such gravity committed within a member states territory.
Background
In 2018, the Government of The Gambia established the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate and document gross human rights violations committed during this period. The TRRC collected extensive testimonies from victims, witnesses, and perpetrators, and in its November 2021 report, recommended reparations, institutional reforms, and the prosecution of individuals bearing the greatest responsibility for these atrocities.
Recognizing that some crimes, such as torture, cruel and inhumane treatment, and other international crimes, were not adequately addressed under domestic law, the Government of The Gambian sought to establish an internationalized tribunal. In October 2022, The Gambia formally proposed a partnership with ECOWAS to create a Special Tribunal that integrates both domestic and international legal frameworks to ensure accountability and justice for victims.
Structure and Mandate of the Special Tribunal
The Special Tribunal for The Gambia will be an independent, sui generis institution, combining elements of both domestic and international law. Its structure will include Gambian, ECOWAS. and International Judges, prosecutors, and staff, along with international experts as necessary. The Tribunal will have jurisdiction over international crimes as well as serious violations under Gambian law.
While headquartered in The Gambia, the Tribunal will have the flexibility to hold proceedings in a third country if required for practical or security reasons. It will operate with full judicial and operational independence.
Statements of Gratitude and Commitment
H.E. President Adama Barrow expressed deep gratitude to the ECOWAS Heads of State for approving this monumental decision.
The Government of The Gambia also extend its appreciation to the ECOWAS community, members of The Gambia - ECOWAS Joint Technical Committee, other stakeholders and our bilateral and multilateral development partners who provided technical, moral, and financial support toward this achievement.
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia reaffirms the Governments commitment to ensuring justice for victims, promoting national reconciliation, and fostering a more equitable society.
END
For media inquiries, please contact:
Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Banjul, The Gambia
info@moj.gov.gm
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Posted - 18 Dec 2024 : 07:58:54
| Press statement from U. S. State Department on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for The Gambia
ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Approve Establishment of a Special Tribunal for The Gambia
Press Statement
December 17, 2024
The United States congratulates the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of The Gambia on the landmark decision by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to establish a Special Tribunal for The Gambia.
The Special Tribunal will investigate and prosecute gross human rights violations and international crimes committed between July 1994 and January 2017, during the regime of dictator Yahya Jammeh.
The Gambia has shown admirable courage in facing its past and committing to a democratic future, and we commend ECOWAS for its leadership and commitment to human rights and justice. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in The Gambia and ECOWAS to ensure justice and accountability for victims and help build lasting peace in West Africa.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
