11536 Posts Posted - 02 Jun 2024 : 19:52:56 THE CONTINUOUS HARASSMENT & INTIMIDATION OF MY HUSBAND MUST STOP

By wife of Detained Ebrima Dibba



From where we came from in a very short few years, one would think we have all learned from history, that political power is transient and those tasked with the responsibility of administering justice and upholding our laws will do just that without fear or favor.

I would advise the Gambia Police Force and the Judiciary to abide by the laws that they claim to uphold. The ugly head of dictatorship has once again emerged in what we thought was our newly found democracy. The arbitrary arrest of innocent citizens and intimidation tactics that were employed by the former regime for more than two decades will not and shall not be tolerated by the Gambian people.



I call on President Adama Barrow to refrain from his inflammatory and divisive rhetoric during his meetings and gatherings that is dividing and deepening the already polarized political divides. The Gambia belongs to all of us and calling on his party militants to take the law into their hands because of their affiliation with the ruling party is not only disappointing but highly dangerous for a leader to utter those words. Mr. Dibba was merely responding to those comments and I believe, he has the constitutional right to do so. Evidently, the goal is to silence critics and the opposition, but if you know as I much I do, that Ebrima Dibba will not be cowered into abandoning his conviction. This new trend of unlawful arrests and detention has to stop. The police should caution and equally call the president for questioning for inciting violence as he has a bigger portfolio as the Head of State. He poses a more bigger and dangerous threat to national peace and security than a single politician making a purely political statement. No person should be above the law including you Mr President.



I therefore demand the immediate and unconditional release of my husband. His continuous harassment and persecution in the past few years for making political statements, all aimed at cowering him is undeserved and unjust. It's becoming exhausting to have to answer questions from my children about the whereabouts and well-being of their father. Am sure as a father, you value the wellbeing of children. Imagine the shoe being on the other foot!



My husband is a decent politician and a consummate democrat whom to the frustration of many, is overly tolerant and civil even to those he does not share political views with. He has no bone of violence in him. Ebrima Dibba has dedicated all of his young life to the Gambia, her politics and affairs in ensuring that his vision for a just and prosperous Gambia is realized through a democratic, non-violent means. That is the reason he is in a political party. He has never threatened any individual nor a threat to our national security and cohesiveness. And as platform politician, his best and only way to hold the government and the president accountable is to criticize when he falls short of what's expected, which he has always done within the ambit of the law.



Let us learn from our recent past as a country and and people, and move towards building a better Gambia. I once again called on you to lead by example and be the president for all Gambians and not only NPP militants. The Law Enforcement Agencies and leadership should never allow themselves to be weaponized and used as tools of harassment and intimidation.



Jainaba Singhateh-DIBBA





11536 Posts Posted - 03 Jun 2024 : 11:24:05 Date: June 3, 2024



The Police have released Mr. Ebrima Dibba of Brikama and Mr. Bakary Sillah of Mandinary on bail as of Sunday, June 2, 2024.



They were previously detained on charges of uttering seditious words against the President, a violation of Section 52(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 10, Volume 3, Laws of The Gambia.



As the investigation continues, both individuals are required to regularly report while on bail.



We greatly appreciate the public's cooperation during this time and kindly request restraint to allow the police to conduct their investigations.



Source: GPF