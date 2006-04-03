Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 KMC signs D300M road project		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11517 Posts
Posted - 30 Apr 2024 :  12:02:24  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
KMC signs D300M road project
The Standard: APRIL 30, 2024
https://standard.gm/kmc-signs-d300m-road-project/


The Kanifing Municipal Council has signed a D300 million road network project with Longjian Road & Bridge company for the construction of 15.4km of tar roads and 5.9km of drains within the municipality.
It is the biggest ever municipal project to be fully funded with council local taxes.

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor, said the project is expected to start next month and will build 11 strategic roads, 2 bridges while the entire Bakau drainage network will be constructed over a three-year period.

Mayor Bensouda thanked his councillors, CEO and directors, the contractors and development committee and government agencies NRA, NEA, NDMA, GPPA and Ministry of Works for the technical support.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

toubab1020



12241 Posts
Posted - 04 May 2024 :  20:45:13  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

"It is the biggest ever municipal project to be fully funded with council local taxes."

Hopefully this impressive project will continue smoothly throughout its planned progress and will not be plagued by
unforeseen circumstances which have delayed other worthy projects in the past.

Well Done Mr Mayor and members of the Kanifing Municipal Council.

"It is the biggest ever municipal project to be fully funded with council local taxes."
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06