Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Congratulations! HE President Bassirou Diomaye		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11501 Posts
Posted - 02 Apr 2024 :  16:22:52  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Congratulations! His Excellency Mr. the president Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar FAYE

Momodou



Denmark
11501 Posts
Posted - 03 Apr 2024 :  13:15:45  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Senegal’s new president promises ‘profound change’
The Point: APRIL 3, 2024

By Ngouda Dione
https://standard.gm/senegals-new-president-promises-profound-change/



Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in yesterday as Senegal’s fifth and youngest president ever, promising to restore stability and bring economic progress.

The 44-year-old defeated Amadou Ba, the candidate of outgoing President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition, by a landslide in the first round of voting, reflecting high hopes for change in the country of around 18 million people.


“The results of the election showed a profound desire for change,” Faye said after taking the oath of office at a ceremony he attended with his two wives.

Over a dozen heads of state attended the inauguration, including President Adama Barrow.

The smooth transition was a welcome boost after three years of unprecedented political turmoil in Senegal that had raised concern about democratic backsliding in the coup-prone region of West Africa.


“Senegal will be a country of hope, at peace, with an independent justice system and a stronger democracy,” Faye said, promising to manage affairs ethically and to build the economy.

“I will work towards preserving peace and national cohesion and make sure we preserve our most cherished resource, our national stability,” Faye said.

Expectations are high as Faye, relatively inexperienced in government affairs, becomes president of a young population frustrated with rising living costs and a lack of jobs in a country set to become an oil and gas producer this year.


The new president has vowed to tackle corruption and introduce a series of economic reforms to prioritise national interests, including the re-negotiation of oil, gas and mineral contracts with foreign operators.

He has not yet said what role Ousmane Sonko, who has been at his heels and joined a meeting between Faye and Sall last week, might play in the new government.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06