Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11435 Posts
Denmark - 24 Dec 2023
Seasion’s greetings!

I wish you all a joyous holiday season and a new year full with hope and possibilities.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

kiwi

Sweden
660 Posts
Sweden - 01 Jan 2024
Happy New Year to you and thanks for keeping this forum alive.
kiwi
