Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11408 Posts Posted - 10 Oct 2023 : 12:26:10 Bora claims dumped by police in muddy water and told to go

The Standard: OCTOBER 10, 2023



By Tabora Bojang



https://standard.gm/bora-claims-dumped-by-police-in-muddy-water-and-told-to-go/



After spending over 72 hours of detention by police, comedian Alhagie Bora Sisawo last night claimed that he was dumped in a muddy water by police and told to go home. He was earlier released on bail but refused to leave Anti-crime premises unless he is reunited with his phone which was still with the police.



The famous comedian, whose arrest drew international attention in the past days, was called by police at the Kairaba station where his bail for a previous arrest was revoked.



Police yesterday said Bora was detained over social media posts/comments and has been granted bail. “Starting Wednesday, Bora will be required to report to the Kairaba police station as a condition of his bail,” police said in a statement yesterday.



A source close to the comedian said his legal representatives had filed a court action for the state to produce him from days of detention incommunicado.



However, family sources revealed that the police asked him to leave behind his mobile phone with them which he rejected and vowed to stay in the station until he is allowed to go with his phone.





Kerr Fatou reported last night that the police has kept him in a cell after refusing to go without his phone. The comedian himself was heard on audio alleging that altercation with the police over his continuous illegal detention, he was finally put in a pick-up and driven to an unknown location before being dumped in a muddy water and told to go.



The Standard called the acting police PRO on his official number for clarification but he did not pick our calls or replied to our text message. After spending over 72 hours of detention by police, comedian Alhagie Bora Sisawo last night claimed that he was dumped in a muddy water by police and told to go home. He was earlier released on bail but refused to leave Anti-crime premises unless he is reunited with his phone which was still with the police.The famous comedian, whose arrest drew international attention in the past days, was called by police at the Kairaba station where his bail for a previous arrest was revoked.Police yesterday said Bora was detained over social media posts/comments and has been granted bail. “Starting Wednesday, Bora will be required to report to the Kairaba police station as a condition of his bail,” police said in a statement yesterday.A source close to the comedian said his legal representatives had filed a court action for the state to produce him from days of detention incommunicado.However, family sources revealed that the police asked him to leave behind his mobile phone with them which he rejected and vowed to stay in the station until he is allowed to go with his phone.Kerr Fatou reported last night that the police has kept him in a cell after refusing to go without his phone. The comedian himself was heard on audio alleging that altercation with the police over his continuous illegal detention, he was finally put in a pick-up and driven to an unknown location before being dumped in a muddy water and told to go.The Standard called the acting police PRO on his official number for clarification but he did not pick our calls or replied to our text message. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11408 Posts Posted - 10 Oct 2023 : 12:34:48 Rights activist Madi Jobarteh arrested

The Standard: OCTOBER 10, 2023



By Alagie Manneh

https://standard.gm/rights-activist-madi-jobarteh-arrested/



Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of prominent human rights activist and political commentator, Madi Jobarteh, days after his house was placed under ‘police surveillance’.



He was arrested yesterday afternoon but his whereabouts remain unknown. He has not been charged with any offense, police said.



Police PRO cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo declined to disclose where the rights activist is being held, saying the police are investigating the matter.



“Madi Jobarteh is currently under police custody relative to his posts/comments on social media,” he said, without specifying what comments or posts. Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of prominent human rights activist and political commentator, Madi Jobarteh, days after his house was placed under ‘police surveillance’.He was arrested yesterday afternoon but his whereabouts remain unknown. He has not been charged with any offense, police said.Police PRO cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo declined to disclose where the rights activist is being held, saying the police are investigating the matter.“Madi Jobarteh is currently under police custody relative to his posts/comments on social media,” he said, without specifying what comments or posts. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic