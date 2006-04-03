Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

BARROW GOES BALLISTIC ON DARBOE, PRESS New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11399 Posts Posted - 02 Oct 2023 : 14:04:38 BARROW GOES BALLISTIC ON DARBOE, PRESS

The Standard: OCTOBER 2, 2023



By Omar Bah



President Adama Barrow has accused UDP leader Ousainu Darboe of being a hypocrite for claiming that The Gambia is sliding back to dictatorship, saying if he were a dictator, media outfits like Kerr Fatou and Mengbekering would not have existed.



Reacting to Mr Darboe’s comments at the funeral of the late Nogoi Njie that the government had betrayed those who fought to end dictatorship in The Gambia and that the country was retrogressing to dictatorship, President Barrow, who is currently on a tour of rural Gambia to inaugurate roads and his party’s political bureaus, said: “They are belittling our police, claiming that the country is sliding back to dictatorship, but if dictatorship were in this country, he [Ousainu Darboe] would not have said those things and go unpunished. The police would have found him there, arrested him, and thrown him into the prison. We want to tell him that if there was no democracy in this country, Kerr Fatou and Mengbekering platforms would not have existed in this country. All these radio stations making noise would not exist in this country.”





President Barrow said his government will crack down on lawbreakers, saying lawlessness will not be tolerated.



“We have been lenient with them for too long, but we will no longer tolerate law breaking and idle rhetoric. No country can exist without laws. I was raised by religious people and taught to live a moral life. I have never been involved in any shady activities, and I have never been seen drinking alcohol.



“This Ousainu Darboe who is fighting me is the reason I didn’t perform the hajj in 2016. I refused to travel to Mecca because I wanted to stay and fight for his release from prison, and God made me a candidate. I fought against the person who incarcerated him, but ingratitude is abhorrent. I heard him say they [UDP] are living from their sweat while we are off the work of their members who sacrificed their lives. I said, listen to the words of a hypocrite. This is somebody who was arrested and tied down in one place, waiting for his time. I rescued him and appointed him vice president. So, tell me and them, who owes who? This is very sad.”





He said the NPP is focused on establishing itself across the country.



“The NPP is not here to play games. We are ready for anything. We are willing to lay down our lives for this country, and we will win because we are working hard,” he said.



Counter



In his defence of Ousainu Darboe, UDP deputy national organising secretary, Ebrima Dibba said Barrow erred in his statement.



“Firstly, to claim that he could not go on haji in 2016 because he was in charge of UDP’s money is far from reality because in the first place UDP never had any large amount of money at any time. I know this because I was part of those coordinating monies sent to him from our members in the USA,” Mr Dibba said.



On Barrow’s claim that he freed Darboe and others from prison where they were only waiting to die by sending away Jammeh who imprisoned him, Dibba said Barrow has forgotten that Darboe and fellow political prisoners were set free soon after Jammeh conceded defeat before he changed his mind and obviously before he Barrow took office.



”Besides it was we, the Gambian people, who made that change possible and not you. Your efforts could not have brought you where you are. It was the UDP that made you what you are today and Aji Yam Secka in particular who almost forced you to apply to be party’s candidate,” Dibba reminded President Barrow. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11399 Posts Posted - 02 Oct 2023 : 14:08:29 Kerr Fatou, Mengbekering shocked by president’s ‘dangerous attack’

The Standard: OCTOBER 2, 2023



https://standard.gm/kerr-fatou-mengbekering-shocked-by-presidents-dangerous-attack/



Press release – The heads of Kerr Fatou and Mengbekering media platforms have condemned a recent “dangerous attack” on their platforms by President Adama Barrow.



Addressing a political rally in Bansang in the Central River Region on 29 September, Barrow singled out the two platforms while responding to the main opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe who earlier questioned The Gambia’s democratic credentials under the current government.



“If there was no democracy in this country, Kerr Fatou TV would not have continued to exist. If there was no democracy, Mengbekering radio would not have continued to exist”, Barrow told his supporters in a live televised speech, in an apparent swipe at two media platforms his officials and party members often accuse of being pro-opposition.



Raising concern about the president’s statement, Fatou Touray, the CEO of Kerr Fatou said she was “shocked and saddened” by the president’s “inflammatory rhetoric”, describing it as a “direct attack on free speech and the media”.



“The recent comments made by President Adama Barrow at the Bansang political gathering, particularly those directed towards my media outlet, Kerr Fatou Media, have given rise to grave apprehensions about the state of democracy and press freedom in The Gambia”, she wrote in a letter to the National Human Rights Commission.



Ms Touray accused the president of “crossing a dangerous line”, arguing that his “dangerous remarks undermine the fundamental principles of open discourse, pluralism, and accountability, which are indispensable for a functioning democracy”.





“When a government singles out specific media outlets for intimidation or suppression, it sets a perilous precedent that endangers the essential role of the press as a bulwark against governmental overreach.”



She also expressed her displeasure at the president for giving the impression that Kerr Fatou had done something wrong or unlawful.



“Since my return from exile in 2017 and the subsequent launch of Kerr Fatou Media, it has been my unwavering commitment as a young Gambian to provide an open platform that welcomes all political perspectives within our nation. This dedication to impartiality is evident in our platform’s history, which includes hosting the president on several occasions and extending the same courtesy to other opinion leaders.”



She added: “Despite facing resource limitations, Kerr Fatou has diligently strived to provide equitable coverage of all political viewpoints, establishing itself as a pioneer in various aspects of journalism.”



Ms Touray said although she was concerned about the president’s attack on her media platform, Kerr Fatou “remained committed to delivering news with integrity, upholding the truth, and maintaining staunch independence”.



“My determination remains steadfast in safeguarding the foundational principles of a free press and the unobstructed exchange of ideas, thereby ensuring that no government can capriciously suppress the voices responsible for holding power accountable.”



For Pa Modou Bojang, the host of Mengbekering talk show and CEO of Home Digital FM which broadcasts the show, President Barrow’s statement is “reckless and disgraceful”. He took a swipe at the president for “maliciously and dishonestly” singling out Mengbekering.



“The president’s intention was to assault our integrity, demonise our professionalism and use that vitriolic rhetoric to spark public hostility towards me and my establishment.”



Mr Bojang said the president has manifested that his understanding and definition of independent press are confined to sycophancy and presidential flattery, adding that whoever does not sings the president’s praises becomes his enemy.



“I remember in his presidential honeymoon days in 2017, Barrow was the biggest fan of Mengbekering talk show. He’d listen to us religiously and would often tell me how big a role I was playing in enlightening the Gambian people and consolidating democracy. But once the show started holding him and his government to account, we became his enemy.”



Mr Bojang said although he was disturbed by the president’s attack, it would not deter him from using his show and radio to scrutinise public officials and empower the masses.



“Mengbekering and Home Digital FM have always played by the rules of the law and democracy. We have not broken any law. What we do is to hold our president and government to account, in a language understood by the overwhelming majority of our listeners. This is what might has scared the president and his inner circle. But I have long decided to continue to do my work without fear or favour. Telling the truth and holding my government to account mean everything to me and I won’t stop.” Addressing a political rally in Bansang in the Central River Region on 29 September, Barrow singled out the two platforms while responding to the main opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe who earlier questioned The Gambia’s democratic credentials under the current government.“If there was no democracy in this country, Kerr Fatou TV would not have continued to exist. If there was no democracy, Mengbekering radio would not have continued to exist”, Barrow told his supporters in a live televised speech, in an apparent swipe at two media platforms his officials and party members often accuse of being pro-opposition.Raising concern about the president’s statement, Fatou Touray, the CEO of Kerr Fatou said she was “shocked and saddened” by the president’s “inflammatory rhetoric”, describing it as a “direct attack on free speech and the media”.“The recent comments made by President Adama Barrow at the Bansang political gathering, particularly those directed towards my media outlet, Kerr Fatou Media, have given rise to grave apprehensions about the state of democracy and press freedom in The Gambia”, she wrote in a letter to the National Human Rights Commission.Ms Touray accused the president of “crossing a dangerous line”, arguing that his “dangerous remarks undermine the fundamental principles of open discourse, pluralism, and accountability, which are indispensable for a functioning democracy”.“When a government singles out specific media outlets for intimidation or suppression, it sets a perilous precedent that endangers the essential role of the press as a bulwark against governmental overreach.”She also expressed her displeasure at the president for giving the impression that Kerr Fatou had done something wrong or unlawful.“Since my return from exile in 2017 and the subsequent launch of Kerr Fatou Media, it has been my unwavering commitment as a young Gambian to provide an open platform that welcomes all political perspectives within our nation. This dedication to impartiality is evident in our platform’s history, which includes hosting the president on several occasions and extending the same courtesy to other opinion leaders.”She added: “Despite facing resource limitations, Kerr Fatou has diligently strived to provide equitable coverage of all political viewpoints, establishing itself as a pioneer in various aspects of journalism.”Ms Touray said although she was concerned about the president’s attack on her media platform, Kerr Fatou “remained committed to delivering news with integrity, upholding the truth, and maintaining staunch independence”.“My determination remains steadfast in safeguarding the foundational principles of a free press and the unobstructed exchange of ideas, thereby ensuring that no government can capriciously suppress the voices responsible for holding power accountable.”For Pa Modou Bojang, the host of Mengbekering talk show and CEO of Home Digital FM which broadcasts the show, President Barrow’s statement is “reckless and disgraceful”. He took a swipe at the president for “maliciously and dishonestly” singling out Mengbekering.“The president’s intention was to assault our integrity, demonise our professionalism and use that vitriolic rhetoric to spark public hostility towards me and my establishment.”Mr Bojang said the president has manifested that his understanding and definition of independent press are confined to sycophancy and presidential flattery, adding that whoever does not sings the president’s praises becomes his enemy.“I remember in his presidential honeymoon days in 2017, Barrow was the biggest fan of Mengbekering talk show. He’d listen to us religiously and would often tell me how big a role I was playing in enlightening the Gambian people and consolidating democracy. But once the show started holding him and his government to account, we became his enemy.”Mr Bojang said although he was disturbed by the president’s attack, it would not deter him from using his show and radio to scrutinise public officials and empower the masses.“Mengbekering and Home Digital FM have always played by the rules of the law and democracy. We have not broken any law. What we do is to hold our president and government to account, in a language understood by the overwhelming majority of our listeners. This is what might has scared the president and his inner circle. But I have long decided to continue to do my work without fear or favour. Telling the truth and holding my government to account mean everything to me and I won’t stop.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |