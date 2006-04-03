Author Topic Momodou





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:14:12 My sincere condolences to the families and the entire nation.







The Gambia Police Force has been alerted to a shocking act of violence where three constables from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were targeted in a shooting at the Sukuta Traffic Light by an unidentified assailant.



This incident unfolded in perplexing circumstances, concealing the motive behind this brutal attack in secrecy. Without delay, the injured officers were swiftly transported to the Sukuta Health Center, and due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to the Ndemban Clinic in Bakau. Our anticipation mounts as we await further updates from the hospital authorities.



In response to this grave situation, an immediate manhunt has been initiated to identify and apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this incident. A civilian male eyewitness is actively cooperating with the police investigation, providing a detailed description of the lone gunman, who was observed wearing a Kaftan and carrying a pistol.



The public is earnestly advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, thereby contributing to the ongoing manhunt effort.



Source: GPF





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:15:11 UPDATE:

TRAGIC ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICERS AT SUKUTA TRAFFIC LIGHT



The Gambia Police Force deeply mourns the loss of PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty due to gunshot wounds. WPC Ancy Jawo is currently under medical care, with her condition deemed critical yet stable.



In response, The Gambia Police Force has initiated an exhaustive manhunt, dedicating all available resources to swiftly apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous act.



The public is earnestly implored to stand in solidarity with the police by sharing any pertinent information that can be helpful to the ongoing manhunt.



Source: GPF





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 18:17:18 UPDATE:



IGP ABDOULIE SANYANG ENCOURAGES PUBLIC COOPERATION IN THE MANHUNT



The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang, and the Senior Management of The Gambia Police Force offer their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by the recent incident, which tragically claimed the lives of two police officers and left one in critical condition at the hospital.



The Office of the Inspector General of Police is unwavering in its commitment to bring the individual(s) responsible for this deadly assault to justice through every available means. Furthermore, a substantial compensation, essentially a bounty, will be awarded to anyone whose information leads to the successful apprehension of the assailant.



Moreover, the public is kindly reminded of the importance of cooperating with the police during these challenging times by providing any information that could aid in the ongoing manhunt.



Source: GPF





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:08:17 Following the attack on Paramilitary Officers at the Sukuta-Jabang Highway, resulting in the death of two officers and one wounded, President Barrow has expressed deep sadness and said it undermines the peace and security of the country.



During a briefing with the National Security Council, President Barrow described the incident as a terror attack to intimate the Police and government. He added that his government remains committed to maintaining peace and security.



While stating that the Police are relentlessly seeking the culprit, using every tool to apprehend him, the President announced that D1 Million would be rewarded for any information leading to his arrest.



The President, accompanied by some cabinet Ministers and security Chiefs, visited the wounded officer currently receiving treatment and paid his last respects to the deceased at the mortuary at the country’s main referral hospital. He presented D100,000 to the injured officer.



Source: State House





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:10:18 NHRC PRESS STATEMENT:



FATAL SHOOTING OF POLICE OFFICERS AT SUKUTA TRAFFIC LIGHTS JUNCTION



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is deeply saddened by the news of the shooting and death of two police officers by an unknown gunman. According to reports, another Police Officer was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition. The incident is as unfortunate as it is cowardly and totally condemnable.



The Gambia Police Force and all other security and law enforcement agencies are responsible for the maintenance of public order, peace and security in the country. In the exercise of this national duty, these officers face dangers to their own lives and safety but persevere nonetheless to ensure individuals and properties are safe and protected. On some occasions, they pay the ultimate price with their own lives in carrying out this duty.



The Commission condemns in the strongest terms the deadly attack on the Police Officers. This act is cowardly, reprehensible, and criminal. We urge the Gambia Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to work together to find the culprit and bring them to book as soon as possible. We equally call on the public to volunteer any information to the Police that could facilitate the apprehension of the shooter.



We wish to reiterate that The Gambia is a country governed by laws, and no one has the right whatsoever to extra-judicially take the life of another person. Law enforcers, like civilians, have fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed and protected by the Constitution. These rights, such as the right to life, personal security and liberty, and protection against violence are sacrosanct and should be upheld by all as guaranteed by the 1997 Constitution of the Republic.



We extend our deepest condolence and prayers to the families of the deceased officers and the Inspector General of Police and wish the injured Police Officer a speedy and full recovery.



Let Justice guide our action.



Emmanuel D. Joof



Emmanuel D. Joof

CHAIRPERSON





11376 Posts Posted - 13 Sep 2023 : 19:23:27 BREAKING: The suspect who shot two police officers dead last night and left one in critical condition has been arrested in Jululung, Cassamance, Senegal, sources told The Fatu Network.



According to our sources, he is one Bojang who is a resident of Brufut.



Source: TFN