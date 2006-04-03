Author Topic Momodou





The leading symbol of later part of the struggle against Yaya Jammeh dictatorship passed away today. May Allah (SWT) grant you Jannah Sukai Dahaba the woman of Kalama Revolution.





11329 Posts Posted - 19 Aug 2023 : 15:30:14 A heroine is no more. Sukai Dahaba fearlessly stood for a country when it was most difficult and inconvenient. When many chose to be indifferent or hobnobbed with Jammeh and his murderous regime, Sukai remained resolute. This iconic picture inspired a people to finally believe that Jammeh’s cowardice could be challenged. Of course, through sheer thuggery, Sukai was arrested by Jammeh’s goons at the NIA and mercilessly tortured. Her ordeal together with her colleagues could very well be credited with the democracy we enjoy today.

Her legacy as a fearless patriot will never be in doubt, yet her death is another stain on our conscience as a people, particularly on President Adama Barrow, whose presidency was made possible by the heroism of Sukai and others, for his neglect of the victims in favor of Sukai’s victimizers. Rest in eternal peace, Sukai Dahaba! The Gambia is definitely in your debt.



11329 Posts Posted - 19 Aug 2023 : 15:31:33 I join fellow Gambians in mourning the passing of Sukai Dahaba. May Allah grant her jannah. She stood and fought for our country at a time when that took courage and determination. She paid a price that contributed to our freedom and ended tyranny and a grateful nation will always remember this brave and humble patriot .



11329 Posts Posted - 19 Aug 2023 : 15:32:48 It is with great sadness I read about the demise of Sukai Dahaba. One of those National heroines who suffered tremendously the effects of Yaya Jammehs tyranny and which the present government failed to assist. A person who brought dynamics to the struggle and lit up our lifes with laughter with her actions during the Kalama Revolution.



Our Heroes and Heroines are passing without adequate help and treatment from the government. Individuals who sacrificed tremendously to uprooting dictatorship and liberating Gambia. Instead the perpetrators and rape apologists are reaping the fruits of heroines like Sukai Dahaa and others.



I got to know Sukai during her time as a refugee in Senegal. She was indeed a strong Lady with a strong personality and man she was funny! We had some good laughs! I am sure Heaven will be a much funnier place with you!



May Allah grant you the highest of Jannah!



