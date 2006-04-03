Author Topic Momodou





11314 Posts Posted - 31 Jul 2023 : 19:23:08 Government of senegal dissolves Ousman SONKO’s party Pastef. Below is the government statement.



“REPUBLIC OF SENEGAL

Ministry of Interior

COMMUNIOUE



Subject: Dissolution of the political party called "Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity" (PASTEF) registered under the

receipt n°17226/MINTSP/DGAT/DLP of February 06, 2015.



The political party PASTE, through its leaders and its authorities, has frequently called its supporters to insurrectionary movements, which has had serious consequences, including many losses of human life, many injuries, as well as acts of looting and plunder of public and private property. The latest are the serious disturbances to public order recorded during the first week of June 2023, after those of March 2021.



Following these events which constitute a serious and permanent breach of the obligations of political parties and in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of the Constitution and article 4 of law n ° 81-17 of May 06, 1981 relating to political parties , amended by Law No. 89-36 of October 12, 1989, the political party PASTEF is dissolved by Decree No. 2023-1407 of July 31, 2023.



Consequently, the assets of the dissolved party will be liquidated in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force."





Posted - 31 Jul 2023 : 23:53:50 Statement By The National Political Bureau of Pastef



Macky Sall wants to drag all of Senegal down with him, since the people opposed his third illegal candidacy.



In his despotic will to stay in power in Senegal, even by proxy, Macky Sall has just opened the floodgates of chaos by imprisoning, on false grounds, his main opponent Ousmane Sonko, favorite in the presidential election of February 2024, and by deciding to dissolve at the same time the political party of which he is the President. Pastef-The Patriots.



Until the advent of the dictatorial regime of Macky Sall, Senegal was the only stable country in West Africa.

This stability is now compromised, because the PEOPLE will never accept this ultimate forfeiture against President Ousmane Sonko, the Pastef-Les-Patriotes Party and Senegalese democracy.

This umpteenth anti-democratic decree by Macky Sall is a non-event. The only thing that matters is the participation of President Ousmane Sonko, the bearer of the Pastef Project, in the presidential election of 2024.



On the political level, we recall that Paste-Les Patriotes has never gone to an election under its banner.

• 2017 Ndawi askan wi

• 2019 Sonko President

• 2022 local and legislative - Yewwi Askan Wi

• And in 2024, it will be SONKO PRESIDENT!



On the legal level, Pastef-les Patriotes has not yet received any notification. And as soon as

we will receive it, we will attack it by legal means, because this decree is flagrantly illegal.



Finally, is it necessary to recall that Pastef-Les-Patriotes is one of the few political parties legally constituted in Senegal and fulfilling all its legal obligations?

On the other hand, we have seen a political movement participate in the last local and legislative elections and win seats, without receipt.



Pastef-Les Patriotes pastef has never committed an offense and has never been prosecuted.

At most, the regime in place instrumentalizes elements of the executive and judicial power to stick to members and supporters of Pastef crimes of opinion, at a time when thieves, forgers, public insulters.

gravediggers of the Republic. .... members of the APR and BBY. go about their business and continue to sink the country deeper and deeper into poverty and social injustice. What about the use of militias by BBY officials that has caused the death of several young people since March 2021?

When we said that the grandparents of the one who can dissolve pastef were not yet born, we were certainly not referring to an abusive and illegal administrative act.

This is indeed the Pastef spirit.



The National Political Bureau of Pastef Les Patriotes.