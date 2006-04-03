Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

https://standard.gm/kmc-more-compliant-with-gppa-regulations-than-most-councils/

By Aisha Tamba on July 14th, 2023



The director of compliance at the Gambia Public Procurement Authority has yesterday told the local government commission of enquiry that Kanifing Municipal Council is more compliant to the procurement Act and regulation than most councils.



Samba Tambura disclosed that during their findings of the council’s procurement transactions, KMC was found to be 72% compliant with the regulations and Act.



Problems discovered



However, Mr Tambura raised issues of branding as a procurement challenge at the KMC.



He said branding which means making reference to a particular brand is not accepted in procurement because procurement encourages a level playing ground while the use of branding may target only one brand.



He observed that KMC had engaged brand names in their procurement process. “In one of the transactions, a D45,850 contract awarded to BS Enterprise, KMC used brand names in their solicitation documents (HP Laptop computer) and there was no evidence to show that the item supplied was inspected at the time of delivery due to the absence of an Inspection Committee.



“There was no delivery receipt in the file too,” he added.



In another transaction, he said KMC used brand names in a contract they awarded to Arafat Trading amounting to D123,050.



Tambura said during their review of the procurements of KMC, they observed the involvement of non -members of the procurement unit – that is people from the Environment and Sanitation Units in conducting procurements.



On the implications, he said the procurement process could be compromised and there is potential for a conflict of interest. He recommended that KMC should ensure that all procurements are done by members of the procurement unit.



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/kac-total-procurement-figures-do-not-tally-commission

#Headlines





KAC total procurement figures do not tally - Commission



Jul 21, 2023, 11:28 AM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham



The ongoing commission tasked to probe into the financial transactions of the local councils yesterday revealed that the Mansakonko Area Council (KAC) total procurement transactions did not reconcile.

Dwelling on the compliance review for the period of 2020-2021, Counsel Patrick Gomez raised concerns to the witness Ebrima Sanyang, the director of Procurement Policy and Operations at the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), that the table indicating 505 transactions representing the amount of transactions by the procuring council was not filled up on the provided report.



He said that when he added the numbers for the total number and value of procurement method for the year 2020 and the subsequent table for the year 2021, he couldn’t have 505 transactions.



“I was thinking the numbers will tally with those that have been filled. That’s why I asked why this table was not filled because open international tender, open national tender, request for proposal, restricted tendering, single sourcing and RFQ are all zero,” witness quizzed.



It was also put to the witness that the table for 2020 gave 446 transactions for single sourcing at D25,959,001.62 while the request for quotation was 22 transactions at D4,961,155. Put together, Gomez saidthat the total number of transactions was 468 as against the 505 transactions indicated for 2020.



He said the table for 2021 also had 436 transactions for single sourcing at the value of D1,469,800.43, while there were only four transactions for requests for quotations at D162,020. Thus the number of transactions, Counsel stated, was 440, which did not reach 505 transactions as claimed for 2020.



The witness stated: “We accept that we have so many irregularities and when I looked at this, I detected and believe that the other table for 2019 was about copy and paste. The information from 2019 can be copied and pasted but we must also adjust. I want to believe that it was copied and pasted and the adjustments were not corrected because 505 is the same number of transactions we have in the 2019 table.”



Director Sanyang accepted as an authority that there were lots of irregularities and they would ensure that the issues were taken care of, addressed and communicated.



He further told the commission that interference in procurement affairs was very high and the chairman of KAC was the chairman of the contract that “heavily affects the procurement operations conducted daily”, saying he did not know public procurement.



He also confirmed that the chairman of KAC being the chairman of the contract committee, was not “proper”, adding that the CEO was mandated by the law to head the contract committee.



