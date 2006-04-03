Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Did the government mortgage the Senegambia bridge? New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11307 Posts Posted - 13 Jul 2023 : 09:24:17 What are the details in the Mortgaging of the Senegambia Bridge?



Most people only learned of the mortgaging of our critical strategic asset (Senegambia Bridge) to the private entity "Africa 50" from Finance Minister Sidi Keita following his interview with the international News network (CNBC)! The Minister calls the Public, Private, Partnership (PPP) arrangement an Asset recycling.



There are critical transparency and accountability issues regarding this financial arrangement. Many questions jump to mind, such as:

1. Did the Government conduct an intensive stakeholders' consultation, including with their Senegalese counterparts and the public?

2. Was there competitive international bidding?

3. How competitive is Africa 50 offer?

I don't remember ever hearing something so fundamental as this being discussed at the National Assembly, which should be a MUST to safeguard our national interest, considering this administration's poor track record in contracting Public, Private, Partnerships (PPP) arrangements (generally disadvantageous to the State).

The structure should have undergone due diligence to avoid entangling the State in a terrible contractual agreement like the Securiport (Airport Security levy) Contract.



There is a lot of public scepticism given this Government's track record. However, had they done this transparently with due diligence and the proceeds invested in socio-economic development to help towards sustainable development goals, there wouldn't have been this level of public outcry, as it will be seen as a Win-Win situation.



The journalist who interviewed Minister Keita appears to lack the necessary background knowledge of the Gambia's finance and economic affairs to tackle the Minister's waffling deliberation on our financial and economic development matters.



Minister Keita kept emphasising the President's ambitions to build thousands of kilometres of roads from similar Infrastructure Asset Recycles and nothing on reinvestment into the Social and Human capital. The Government prioritises significant infrastructure projects for political and the potential for massive corrupt procurement practices benefits.



From the Minister's statement, it seems the Government's next step will be to mortgage our telecoms, energy, roads, and bridges infrastructure via similar PPP Asset Recycling. Are the Government Ministers preparing for their early retirement by cashing out our state assets for a pittance? The National Assemble, political parties and civil society should be vigilant and call for transparency and accountability on this asset recycling model to ensure proper consultations and the necessary due diligence to maximise returns for the country.



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community! Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh 13/07/2023! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11307 Posts Posted - 13 Jul 2023 : 12:11:35 ASSEMBLY PETITIONED OVER ‘MORTGAGING’ OF SENEGAMBIA BRIDGE

The Standard: July 13, 20230



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/assembly-petitioned-over-mortgaging-of-senegambia-bridge/



Nuha Ceesay, a Gambian finance system specialist and PhD research fellow based in the UK, has written an open petition to the Public Petitions Committee of the National Assembly over what he called flaws in the mortgaging of the Senegambia Bridge.



Last Friday Finance Minister Seedy Keita announced on CNBC Africa that the government of the Gambia has signed a $100 million agreement with Africa50, an infrastructure investment platform founded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and African states, to manage and operate the Senegambia Bridge, a major crossing point connecting the south and north banks of the River Gambia.







The minster further said the agreement is an innovative financing mechanism whereby public assets are now put in private management under asset recycling and the cash flows that are coming from there will be used towards generating additional infrastructure assets.



However in his petition to the Assembly Public Petitions Committee chairman, Swaibou Touray, shared with The Standard, Mr Ceesay wrote: “These agreements are flawed in a number of fronts. Firstly, the agreements were signed in complete contravention of section 155 sub sections 2 and 3 of the 1997 constitution of the Gambia which states that any loan, because this is a loan, shall be laid before the National Assembly. Secondly, there is no consideration from the government about the long-term revenue loss to the country. I believe that the minister of finance did not take into consideration or even carefully evaluate the financial implications of putting Senegambia Bridge as collateral to secure $100 million funding. The Senegambia Bridge currently brings in revenues of between D9 million and D15 million every month and this equates to at most D180 million per annum”.



According to Mr Ceesay, the minister mentioned that the funds would be used for infrastructure development without indicating how he would substitute the loss of D180 million per year. “I know the only option left with the government is to issue more treasury bills among others to meet their recurrent expenditure needs. This means more borrowing adding to the already bloated debt stock of over D100 billion (D102bn per April 2023 figures)”, he said.



Ceesay noted that another flaw in the agreements is that the government has no effective regulatory frameworks and governance structures, which are essential to ensure appropriate oversight, risk management, and accountability in this asset recycling processes, which explains why they never showed any respect to the National Assembly by blatantly abrogating the spirit and letter of section 155 of the Constitution.



“Honourable Touray, despite empirical, speculative and theoretical evidence dictating that strong regulations and safeguards are necessary to protect public interests, prevent monopolistic practices, and ensure adequate service provision, this government has proven time and again that they don’t have it in them to serve the Gambian public adequately,” Ceesay said.



He further revealed that in any infrastructure endeavour, there is the need to consider potential social and environmental impacts and that infrastructure projects resulting from asset recycling should adhere to sustainability principles, address environmental concerns, and prioritise social benefits.



“There is evidence that the mortgaging of Senegambia bridge will result in increases in toll charges and potential job losses,” Ceesay said, and then asked the National Assembly committee to take the following actions: summon the finance minister to explain why he flaunted section 155 sub-sections 2 and 3 of the 1997 constitution; demand that the minister publish for public consumption the sensitivity analysis if any they have performed to arrive at this valuation of the bridge and conclude that US$100 million is the current value of the bridge; apply the powers vested in you as the sixth legislature to take action against those who are involved in this day light robbery; apply the provisions of section 155 sub-section 3 of the constitution and declare these agreements null and void in accordance with the constitution of the Gambia; demand a public apology from the finance minister for giving you false information when he stated that the total public debt of the Gambia as at end of year 2022 was D9 billion when actually, he submitted to the World Bank that the true figure was D101billion”. Nuha Ceesay, a Gambian finance system specialist and PhD research fellow based in the UK, has written an open petition to the Public Petitions Committee of the National Assembly over what he called flaws in the mortgaging of the Senegambia Bridge.Last Friday Finance Minister Seedy Keita announced on CNBC Africa that the government of the Gambia has signed a $100 million agreement with Africa50, an infrastructure investment platform founded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and African states, to manage and operate the Senegambia Bridge, a major crossing point connecting the south and north banks of the River Gambia.The minster further said the agreement is an innovative financing mechanism whereby public assets are now put in private management under asset recycling and the cash flows that are coming from there will be used towards generating additional infrastructure assets.However in his petition to the Assembly Public Petitions Committee chairman, Swaibou Touray, shared with The Standard, Mr Ceesay wrote: “These agreements are flawed in a number of fronts. Firstly, the agreements were signed in complete contravention of section 155 sub sections 2 and 3 of the 1997 constitution of the Gambia which states that any loan, because this is a loan, shall be laid before the National Assembly. Secondly, there is no consideration from the government about the long-term revenue loss to the country. I believe that the minister of finance did not take into consideration or even carefully evaluate the financial implications of putting Senegambia Bridge as collateral to secure $100 million funding. The Senegambia Bridge currently brings in revenues of between D9 million and D15 million every month and this equates to at most D180 million per annum”.According to Mr Ceesay, the minister mentioned that the funds would be used for infrastructure development without indicating how he would substitute the loss of D180 million per year. “I know the only option left with the government is to issue more treasury bills among others to meet their recurrent expenditure needs. This means more borrowing adding to the already bloated debt stock of over D100 billion (D102bn per April 2023 figures)”, he said.Ceesay noted that another flaw in the agreements is that the government has no effective regulatory frameworks and governance structures, which are essential to ensure appropriate oversight, risk management, and accountability in this asset recycling processes, which explains why they never showed any respect to the National Assembly by blatantly abrogating the spirit and letter of section 155 of the Constitution.“Honourable Touray, despite empirical, speculative and theoretical evidence dictating that strong regulations and safeguards are necessary to protect public interests, prevent monopolistic practices, and ensure adequate service provision, this government has proven time and again that they don’t have it in them to serve the Gambian public adequately,” Ceesay said.He further revealed that in any infrastructure endeavour, there is the need to consider potential social and environmental impacts and that infrastructure projects resulting from asset recycling should adhere to sustainability principles, address environmental concerns, and prioritise social benefits.“There is evidence that the mortgaging of Senegambia bridge will result in increases in toll charges and potential job losses,” Ceesay said, and then asked the National Assembly committee to take the following actions: summon the finance minister to explain why he flaunted section 155 sub-sections 2 and 3 of the 1997 constitution; demand that the minister publish for public consumption the sensitivity analysis if any they have performed to arrive at this valuation of the bridge and conclude that US$100 million is the current value of the bridge; apply the powers vested in you as the sixth legislature to take action against those who are involved in this day light robbery; apply the provisions of section 155 sub-section 3 of the constitution and declare these agreements null and void in accordance with the constitution of the Gambia; demand a public apology from the finance minister for giving you false information when he stated that the total public debt of the Gambia as at end of year 2022 was D9 billion when actually, he submitted to the World Bank that the true figure was D101billion”. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |