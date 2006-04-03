Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

toubab1020

Posted - 10 Jul 2023 : 19:32:17



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/3-gambian-diplomats-expelled-from-u-s

3 Gambian diplomats expelled from U.S.





Jul 10, 2023, 11:39 AM in Headlines.



According to reliable sources, three Gambian diplomats have been expelled from the United States after they were allegedly involved in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

The three are Mustapha Sosseh, deputy head of Mission, Alagie Babou Joof, Finance attaché and Pa Sako Darboe, first secretary at the Gambian Embassy in the U.S.



According to sources, on Friday, the U.S. State Department officials gave them till 17 July 2023 to leave the U.S.



Efforts were made by The Point for the Gambian Embassy in Washington to shed more light on the matter but proved futile.





toubab1020





toubab1020

Posted - 11 Jul 2023 : 20:10:07

https://standard.gm/us-explains-reasons-for-expelling-4-gambian-diplomats/

==========





By Omar Bah on July 11, 2023



The US Department of State has explained the decision behind the expulsion of four Gambian diplomats at the embassy in Washington.



The diplomats Abdu Cham, Pa Sako Darboe, Mustapha Sosseh and Alhagie Babou Joof were given until 17 July to leave the United States. The US State Department explains each diplomat’s situation as follows:



BY Abdu Cham on



According to the Department of State, Abdu Cham, a counsellor at the Gambian Embassy in Washington, DC, is found wanting by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) of striking his daughter, with a mop.



“The mop left markings on the daughter’s arms. The MCPD further reported that based on the victims’ injuries and evidence at the scene, had it not been for his diplomatic immunity, Mr Cham would have been arrested under state law and charged with second degree child abuse,” the State Department said.



Mr Cham’s case was referred to Child Protective Services (CPS) who provides recommendations and access to resources to assist families.



“The Department expects that the embassy help ensure the safety and wellbeing of its members and their dependents, including all the children who are residing in a principal’s household. The Department reminds the embassy that members of a foreign mission are expected to respect the laws of the United States. The Department takes this matter very seriously and considers such alleged behavior unacceptable for a member of a foreign mission,” the statement added.



The Department said it will continue to monitor the situation and will be in contact with the embassy as new information becomes available.



Pa Sako Darboe



On the case of Pa Sako Darboe, a first secretary, the Department of State said he is found wanting of taking into custody transfer documents for a thirteen-year-old girl, and a fourteen-year-old boy.



“A subsequent investigation by the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) determined that the custody transfer documents were fraudulent, and that Mr Darboe used these fraudulent documents to enroll the two children in school in Montgomery County, Maryland,” it added.



Alhagie Babou Joof



The DSS also found that, separately, Mr Alhagie Babou Joof, a finance attaché, had participated in visa fraud.



Mustapha Sosseh



“Finally, DSS found that Mustapha Sosseh, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the embassy, had been associated with visa applications with fraudulent indicators and that the illicit schemes described above took place under his leadership.



Accordingly, pursuant to Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on



Diplomatic Relations, the above-named individuals and their dependents are required to depart the United States no later than July 17, 2023, at which point they will cease to enjoy any privileges and immunities,” the statement said.



The DSS also requested the Gambian Embassy to return all Department-issued documents for the above-named individuals, including their driver’s licenses, tax exemption cards, and identification cards, to the Department’s Office of Foreign Missions immediately.



“Further, the Department informs the embassy that the above-named individuals are unacceptable for future accreditation as members of The Gambia’s Mission to the United States,” it added.



The State Department documents were obtained from The Fatu Network.



