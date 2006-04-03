Author Topic Momodou





President Barrow Accepts Minister Abbas Sanyang's Resignation



With reference to Section 75, subsection 6 (a) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, President of the Republic, Mr Adama Barrow, on Monday 26th June 2023, accepted the resignation letter of Honourable Sherrif Abba Sanyang as Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs. President Barrow thanked Mr Sanyang for the services he rendered to the Government and the people of The Gambia.



Mr Sanyang’s resignation, effective 1st July 2023, is for personal reasons contravening his position as a Cabinet Minister. Mr Sanyang served as Regional Governor in the Central River Region before his appointment as Lands Minister in May 2022.



Meanwhile, President Barrow has assigned the Minister of Public Service, Honourable Baboucarr Bouy, to oversee the Lands’ Ministry until a new Minister is appointed.



11299 Posts Posted - 01 Jul 2023 : 14:39:06 NDEY JORBATEH TAKES ON THE LACK OF CLARITY ON THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND LANDS MINISTER'S RESIGNATION.



«Mr Sanyang’s resignation, effective 1st July 2023, is for personal reasons contravening his position as a cabinet minister. Mr Sanyang served as Regional Governor in the Central River Region before he was appointed Lands Minister in May 2022.»



Mr President, a Contravention, means that an action or conduct took place that is against the law, rule or behaviour. It is a duty to fully disclose the Contravention to the people of the Gambia who voted for you. A gives you the mandate to preside over their lives and resources.



Mr President, the people don’t just need to know the people you appoint in your Cabinet but also to have a broad understanding of what those officials are doing in office. The Minister's resignation is the first step in holding him accountable, but it does not stop there since there is an infringement. The infringement needs to be public knowledge for transparency and accountability. What has the Minister done? What has your government done about it? Is the Contravention under investigation? What are the findings and measures your government is taking to hold the Minister accountable and to avoid such a situation from occurring in the future. Mr President, the pervasiveness of impunity and your limited political will to hold accountable and punish those guilty of such corruption or misconduct is destroying the country.



Mr President, I said it many times, and I will repeat it, you cannot bring the people who have destroyed and held this country and its people at ransom for 22 years and expect them to rebuild this country for the betterment of the people of the Gambia.



Mr President, successfully fighting corruption and misconduct by public officials is possible with the political will and commitment to transparency and accountability. Let no one mislead you about that because Reducing crime is an achievable goal.



Mr President, we are demanding full disclosure of the contravention made in your statement on the resignation of your Cabinet Minister because it is a duty.



May god bless the Gambia and its people!!



11299 Posts Posted - 01 Jul 2023 : 14:40:40 “This line begs for more information that the public has a right to know. What has Abba done to ‘contravene’ his position as Minister? What is the ‘contravention’? The President has a duty to make a full disclosure of this contravention to the people in whose trust and confidence both him and Abba hold public office.



Since there is a 'contravention' as stated by State House, then it means there was a violation, abuse or misconduct of one kind or the other. What is the contravention? For that matter, there should be transparency and accountability. Abba should not just resign, but more importantly Pres. Barrow has to be seen to hold him accountable by investigating the contravention." Madi Jobarteh