12131 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2023 : 16:35:18

Comment.

Is a new "empire" being created for more politicians or much needed jobs, Who will pay, the Government or the people living in the area s concerned?











https://foroyaa.net/national-assembly-adopts-motion-for-creation-of-new-districts/





By: Kebba AF Touray on June 24, 2023



The Gambia National Assembly, on Tuesday, June 20th adopted a motion that seeks the creation of two new Districts in the West Coast Region.



Tabling the motion, the Lands Minister, Abba Sanyang, told the assembly that these creations are in line with the re-demarcation of constituencies order, 2015, by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).



He reminded the assembly that the IEC in June 2015 re-demarcated Kombo North as Sanneh Mentereng Constituency, Old Yundum Constituency, and Busumbala Constituency, as well as Kombo Central including Brikama North Constituency and Brikama South Constituency.





He stated that by the motion, they seek to align the newly created electoral constituencies in the West Coast Region with the Seyfo Districts for policy consistency reasons.



This, he said, is what is obtained in all regions and on the other hand to enhance local administration.



“It is undisputed that it was due to the high population density across the vast territorial area of Kombo North and Kombo Central respectively, that led the IEC to re-demarcate them into smaller electoral constituencies,” he said.



He added that due to the steady population increase and the daily related administration issues, they had to deal with in Kombo North and Kombo Central, it has become extremely difficult for a single Seyfo to effectively deal with all the challenging administrative issues.



As such he said it has become necessary to install District Authorities in each of the constituencies as demarcated by the IEC.



“We are confident that this will greatly enhance land administration and dispute resolution through the District Authorities and District Tribunals that will be established in each of these Seyfo Districts we are seeking to create,” he told the assembly.



Therefore, he said, by recognising these constituencies as Districts, each constituency will automatically become a stand-alone District authority of its own headed by a Seyfo in line with section 132 of the Local Government Act, which states that “Each District shall have a District Authority consisting of the Seyfo, a Chairperson and all Alikalolu within the District”.



He stated that the motion was presented in accordance with the provisions outlined in section 58 (2) of the constitution and section 133 (2) of the Local Government Act.



He assured that the territorial jurisdiction of the Seyfo Districts of the newly created Districts will strictly be the same as contained in the Re-Demarcation of Constituencies Order, 2015 by the IEC, published in Legal Notice No. 10 of 2015. The assembly subsequently adopted the motion.

toubab1020





12131 Posts Posted - 24 Jun 2023 : 16:59:30



“Owing to unruly behavior and disrespect from the Vice Chairperson and two other councilors of Janjanbureh and Brikamaba Wards towards the members of the Committee, the Committee decided to call off the meeting,”



Opps







https://foroyaa.net/non-passing-of-iec-bill-challenges-commission-says-local-govt-committee/





By: Kebba AF Touray on on June 24, 2023



The Chairperson of the Local Government Committee of the National Assembly, Hon. Sulayman Jammeh, disclosed that the failure to pass the IEC Bill is hindering the work of the Electoral Commission.



He added: “In the exercise of their functions, the IEC faces some difficulties. These include the IEC Bill which covers some of these issues, but it is still at the National Assembly for consideration. The Commission is also challenged by the demarcation of large constituencies and the issue of interference by Governors, Politicians, Chiefs and Alikalos when issuing attestation.”



“Owing to unruly behavior and disrespect from the Vice Chairperson and two other councilors of Janjanbureh and Brikamaba Wards towards the members of the Committee, the Committee decided to call off the meeting,” he said. He detailed that the Office of the Governor of Lower River Region identified inadequate water supply, land issues at community level, inadequate budget allocation and limited office space, as some of the challenges faced by that office. He reported that during the visit to Mansa Konko Area Council, they were informed that though they are faced with capacity gaps and inadequate infrastructure facilities like water projects, solar lightning facilities, and provision of professional training for council staff, and support for environment activities such as waste collection.





