Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Bob Keďta Foundation New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





12119 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2023 : 12:40:39





==========

https://standard.gm/bob-keita-foundation-pays-for-release-of-16-prisoners/

==========





By Aminata Kuyateh & Fatou Saho on June 16, 2023



The Bob Keita Foundation has facilitated the release of 16 prisoners from Mile 2 prisons by settling their fines.



Speaking at the release ceremony at the prison yesterday, Mr Keďta himself a former prisoner, explained: “During my detention, I came across prisoners serving three to six years because they failed to pay fines of D10,000 or D25,000. I felt so sorry for that given the undesirable condition of the prison,” he said.

So after his acquittal and discharge, he established a foundation to support the inmates.



“Last Friday, the foundation organised a fundraising event and the funds realised were used to free these inmates,” he reported.



He thanked GACH Global, GRA, GPA and others for backing his initiative.



Fifteen male and one female inmates were released.



One of the released prisoners, Frank Gibson, expressed his delight and gratitude to the foundation for facilitating his release.



“I was charged with theft and fined D3,500 but I could not pay and because of that I was brought to Mile 2 to serve six months. I have already spent three months,” he said.



The foundation has been supporting inmates with medications, foodstuffs, eye care services and the professional development of nurses and medical personnel in the prison.



Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry for the Interior, lauded the work of the foundation and said since he was freed from wrongful imprisonment, Mr Keďta has been looking after the welfare of the inmates.



====================By Aminata Kuyateh & Fatou Saho on June 16, 2023The Bob Keita Foundation has facilitated the release of 16 prisoners from Mile 2 prisons by settling their fines.Speaking at the release ceremony at the prison yesterday, Mr Keďta himself a former prisoner, explained: “During my detention, I came across prisoners serving three to six years because they failed to pay fines of D10,000 or D25,000. I felt so sorry for that given the undesirable condition of the prison,” he said.So after his acquittal and discharge, he established a foundation to support the inmates.“Last Friday, the foundation organised a fundraising event and the funds realised were used to free these inmates,” he reported.He thanked GACH Global, GRA, GPA and others for backing his initiative.Fifteen male and one female inmates were released.One of the released prisoners, Frank Gibson, expressed his delight and gratitude to the foundation for facilitating his release.“I was charged with theft and fined D3,500 but I could not pay and because of that I was brought to Mile 2 to serve six months. I have already spent three months,” he said.The foundation has been supporting inmates with medications, foodstuffs, eye care services and the professional development of nurses and medical personnel in the prison.Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry for the Interior, lauded the work of the foundation and said since he was freed from wrongful imprisonment, Mr Keďta has been looking after the welfare of the inmates. toubab1020





12119 Posts Posted - 21 Jun 2023 : 17:57:35



==========



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/bob-keita-foundation-frees-16-inmates

==========



#National News

Bob Keita Foundation frees 16 inmates



Jun 21, 2023, 1:54 PM | Article By: Battor Ceesay



Bob Keita Foundation, a charity organisation in partnership with others last Thursday secured the release of 16 inmates at the State Central Prison in Mile 11 by paying their prison fines.



Established by Babucarr Keita following his release from prison, the foundation earlier on raised fund to be able to help release some prisoners, who were convicted for minor crimes and couldn't pay their fines that led to their sentence.



At the event, Babucarr Keita, founder of BKF recalled that he started his initiative when an inmate approached him to ask for assistance after he was caught with mobile phone.



"As a result, he was convicted and charged with1000 dalasis. I therefore help him to pay his fine and he was released. I later ask a prison officer if I can pay such amount so I will be release and he told me our crimes are different as his own was minor. I then came up with the idea that anytime I come out from prison I will set up a Foundation to help the inmates that couldn't pay their fines."



Keita reminded that Prisons is supposed to reform people and not to criminalise them.



He thus urged the released prisoners to reform themselves and be good ambassadors of the prison.



For his part, Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry of Interior, thanked Bob Keita through his foundation for the move.



He recalled that this is the first time such a thing has happened at the Prison by a one-time prisoner, who thought and came up with an initiative to help other inmates.



"The ministry of Interior is very much appreciative when we heard about this. The information came to us through the Gambia Prison Service that Bob Keita has a foundation to support the institution. As a ministry, our role is to make sure we reform the institution and make sure we move to International standard so that whosoever comes here will feel like home and not feel like in a hell. "



Masour Jobe, a representative from National Human Rights Commission, expressed delight to be part of such a great event, which he said, is part of the mandate of his commission.



The commission, he added, has a broad mandate to make sure the rights of individuals are respected, protected but also fulfilled in The Gambia.



"If someone is convicted and sentenced to prison your only right that is taken from you is your freedom right to movement. But we know aside from that right we know inmate faced other challenges such as the overcrowding of prison such as toilets, bedding and even the foods there are lot of challenges in term of this provisions that are provided to the inmates. For me it is a unique opportunity to once again call on the government and the Ministries of Justice and Interior and The Gambia Prison Services to put more efforts in trying to make sure the right of inmates and prisoners are respected and fulfilled as required by the constitution and other regional and international institutions that the Gambia is a party to."





====================#National NewsBob Keita Foundation frees 16 inmatesJun 21, 2023, 1:54 PM | Article By: Battor CeesayBob Keita Foundation, a charity organisation in partnership with others last Thursday secured the release of 16 inmates at the State Central Prison in Mile 11 by paying their prison fines.Established by Babucarr Keita following his release from prison, the foundation earlier on raised fund to be able to help release some prisoners, who were convicted for minor crimes and couldn't pay their fines that led to their sentence.At the event, Babucarr Keita, founder of BKF recalled that he started his initiative when an inmate approached him to ask for assistance after he was caught with mobile phone."As a result, he was convicted and charged with1000 dalasis. I therefore help him to pay his fine and he was released. I later ask a prison officer if I can pay such amount so I will be release and he told me our crimes are different as his own was minor. I then came up with the idea that anytime I come out from prison I will set up a Foundation to help the inmates that couldn't pay their fines."Keita reminded that Prisons is supposed to reform people and not to criminalise them.He thus urged the released prisoners to reform themselves and be good ambassadors of the prison.For his part, Manding Saidykhan, principal secretary at the Ministry of Interior, thanked Bob Keita through his foundation for the move.He recalled that this is the first time such a thing has happened at the Prison by a one-time prisoner, who thought and came up with an initiative to help other inmates."The ministry of Interior is very much appreciative when we heard about this. The information came to us through the Gambia Prison Service that Bob Keita has a foundation to support the institution. As a ministry, our role is to make sure we reform the institution and make sure we move to International standard so that whosoever comes here will feel like home and not feel like in a hell. "Masour Jobe, a representative from National Human Rights Commission, expressed delight to be part of such a great event, which he said, is part of the mandate of his commission.The commission, he added, has a broad mandate to make sure the rights of individuals are respected, protected but also fulfilled in The Gambia."If someone is convicted and sentenced to prison your only right that is taken from you is your freedom right to movement. But we know aside from that right we know inmate faced other challenges such as the overcrowding of prison such as toilets, bedding and even the foods there are lot of challenges in term of this provisions that are provided to the inmates. For me it is a unique opportunity to once again call on the government and the Ministries of Justice and Interior and The Gambia Prison Services to put more efforts in trying to make sure the right of inmates and prisoners are respected and fulfilled as required by the constitution and other regional and international institutions that the Gambia is a party to." "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |