Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Gov’t intends taking legal action for alleged brib New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11248 Posts Posted - 13 Apr 2023 : 12:05:24 Gov’t intends taking legal action for alleged bribery slammed at Barrow

The Point: Apr 12, 2023

By: Pa Modou Cham

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-intends-taking-legal-action-for-alleged-bribery-slammed-at-barrow



Speaking to veteran journalist Peter Gomez on his Coffee Time Show yesterday, government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh revealed that “government is working on legal actions” against the authors who alleged that the president was involved in corruption and bribery.



The publication going round alleged that “President Adama Barrow is involved in corruption and bribery” and thus allegedly received 2.5 million Euros on a bus deal that is set for commissioning today.



Spokesperson Sankareh stated that the President had read the allegation and “is very unhappy about it”.





He added that President Barrow had instructed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to review the report and advise him legally on what options are available.



He further revealed that the President was willing to hire lawyers from either the United Kingdom or America to help deal with allegations against him, members of his government, and his character.



“Over the past years, the character in question who wrote the piece of allegation tries to align the President with even drug deals, stealing elections and more. It could all be politics but to now suggest in an election time that the President has pocketed over 150 million dalasis, when we have kids who cannot pay their school fees and University students struggling to pay their bills, I think are ridiculous,” the spokesperson.



Sankareh continued that the allegations were not only directed at the President, they were also trying to draw a wedge between the president and the people who voted for him, international development partners, members of the diplomatic and consular corps and the security forces.



In another allegation in which the United Democratic Party (UDP) campaign manager, Momodou Sabally stated on West Coast Radio that the Justice Minister “spent over D15 million” on travel, Mod K. Ceesay, Chief of Staff at State House, responded to the allegation.



“Figures don’t lie and I didn’t see a travel vote of D15 million at the ministry of Justice,” Ceesay said. “The last time I checked, it was about D5 million. Let Sabally tell people that the president is recognised as champion of human rights, great respecter of the rule of law and good governance.” Speaking to veteran journalist Peter Gomez on his Coffee Time Show yesterday, government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh revealed that “government is working on legal actions” against the authors who alleged that the president was involved in corruption and bribery.The publication going round alleged that “President Adama Barrow is involved in corruption and bribery” and thus allegedly received 2.5 million Euros on a bus deal that is set for commissioning today.Spokesperson Sankareh stated that the President had read the allegation and “is very unhappy about it”.He added that President Barrow had instructed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to review the report and advise him legally on what options are available.He further revealed that the President was willing to hire lawyers from either the United Kingdom or America to help deal with allegations against him, members of his government, and his character.“Over the past years, the character in question who wrote the piece of allegation tries to align the President with even drug deals, stealing elections and more. It could all be politics but to now suggest in an election time that the President has pocketed over 150 million dalasis, when we have kids who cannot pay their school fees and University students struggling to pay their bills, I think are ridiculous,” the spokesperson.Sankareh continued that the allegations were not only directed at the President, they were also trying to draw a wedge between the president and the people who voted for him, international development partners, members of the diplomatic and consular corps and the security forces.In another allegation in which the United Democratic Party (UDP) campaign manager, Momodou Sabally stated on West Coast Radio that the Justice Minister “spent over D15 million” on travel, Mod K. Ceesay, Chief of Staff at State House, responded to the allegation.“Figures don’t lie and I didn’t see a travel vote of D15 million at the ministry of Justice,” Ceesay said. “The last time I checked, it was about D5 million. Let Sabally tell people that the president is recognised as champion of human rights, great respecter of the rule of law and good governance.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11248 Posts Posted - 13 Apr 2023 : 12:54:05

Culled from: Open Gambia FB





BOMBSHELL!

OUR MINISTER OF FINANCE INSIDE ALLEGED MASSIVE CORRUPTION INVOLVING THE STATEHOUSE, TAKING KICKBACKS FROM BUSINESSPEOPLE!



The stench of corruption coming from the Office of the President is shameful. It is the corrupt mixture of private business wealth and public squalor.



Business interests are embedded in the Office of the President, and these are damaging enough. But we are in the age of shamelessness now in the country's highest office.



The e available facts should be concerning for the scandal haunting Barrow's government. Alas, this is a phenomenon in President Barrow’s government that is both wider and deeper.



Nonetheless, the people should be increasing questions will be asked to unearth corruption in the Gambia.



In this trajectory, our whistle-blower at the Finance Ministry exposes massive corruption involving two local business tycoons - Mohammed Jah, Espace Motors and Tarik Musa,



The business tycoons conspired with the president's office by presenting procurement deals for the purchase of buses for Gambia Transport Service Company (GSTC), a company owned by pensioners.



The fraudulent business model is based on the suppliers presenting inflated invoices for the deal. Therefore, in the proceeds, they will pay kickbacks to the president and civil servants that facilitated the transaction.



The president gets Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation “SSHFC” to finance the deal, putting pensioners' funds at considerable risk.

This business model is wrong from the start, as the costs of the buses are way above the market price, and the Bus Company cannot handle the increased load of buses quickly.



Nevertheless, our mole within the Finance Ministry informed us that the President's Office only consulted the transport company GTSC to request specifications for the type of buses they required.



They, ‘the Office of the President,‘ are not involving GSTC in the design of the business project initially. Therefore, it’s wrong for them to impose what they want makes the project unsustainable for the national interest. The increase in the purchase of more buses is in the interest of the president and the economic mafias in making profits for themselves, disregarding the risk it poses to pensioners' investment and promoting impunity to corruption.



BACKGROUND OF THE FRAUDULENT CASE

Our followers may remember that Open Gambia Platform published an article on the 26/09/2022 captions, “THE BARROW ADMINISTRATION IS EXPOSING PENSIONERS' FUNDS AT THE SSHFC TO SEVERE RISK”



The Barrow administration has started interfering with the prudent management of the pensioner's funds at the SSHFC. Previous attempts by the Office of the President to syphoned pensioner funds were denied by the former managing director, Mohammed Manjang, and the former board of directors - Chairman Serign Jallow.



The president succeeded in getting his way around accessing the pensioner's funds by replacing both the MD Manjang and his then Chairman Jallow.



In their places, he appointed Mr Saloum Malang as the MD. Malang is reported to be the president’s first cousin. Mr Reme Joiner was also appointed as chairman. Need I point out that Mr Joiner is an executive member of the National People Party “ NPP “ Banjul branch and a Member of the Local government commission of enquiries!



Hence, it has come to our attention that the president's office has reignited its deal with Tarik Musa of TK Motors. This move was a device purposely to defraud the pensioners in their bus procurement.

Such a scheme by the Office of the President was previously blocked by the former Management of the SSHFC funds.



Need I remind you that it’s the same Tarik that was sanctioned by the Janneh Commission white paper not to do business with the government due to TK Motors' involvement in similar fraudulent procurement deals with the previous regime?



However, a few weeks ago, the president instructed Mr Joiner and Mr Malang for the deal to go ahead by transferring Nine Million Euros, €9 million, into Tarik Musa of TK Motors’ Bank account.



The reason is to purchase buses for GTSC, the state's own transportation company. In this process, they bypassed the procurement rules and did not include the rest of the board members in the decision-making.



The procurement deal is a non-solicited scheme hatched by Tarik Musa in his usual ways of corrupting public officials to do business, making profits for his company.



A contact at the president's office told us that she has observed among themselves that they are mentioning different quantities of buses. This may be a sign of some misconduct taking place in the deal.

Some said the number of buses is 150, with others mentioning 100. But as far as she is concerned, the instructions to SSHFC are to purchase 50 buses for public transport countrywide.



She was unsure how they came up with the €9 million tag price. Most likely, it’s due to the price inflation for the kickbacks paid to the president and the deal facilitators.



However, these transactions triggered our whistle-blower at the Ministry of Finance to contact us and share the latest updates with additional details on those who paid the kickbacks. These are the actual figures involved in the deal:

*50 buses@ €9.8M = D646.8M

*20 buses@ €5M = D330M

*Total 70 buses@ €14.8M

*Total €14.8M @D66/E1 = D976,800,000

Meaning each bus = D13,954,286

Sadly, the most expensive are the five buses = Each costing D7M. The other 20 air-conditioned buses are D5M each, and the rest are ordinary buses at D3.5M each.



Notwithstanding, the following people, including the president, were paid kickbacks from the inflated invoice of €14.8M:

1. President Barrow pocketed €2.5M,

2. The present MD of SSHFC, Mr Saloum Malang, received €250,000,

3. Board Chairman (SSHFC) O'Remie Joiner received €250,000,

4. Ebrima Ceesay, then Secretary to Cabinet and Alagie Ceesay, Chief Protocol, each received €400,000.



The handing over ceremony of the buses is on Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023. And we are reliably informed that the president will be gracing the occasion at the July 22 Square!

There are already 35 new buses at the GTSC grounds, and the other 35 are at the Port Authority.



It is, however, callous and shocking that with the challenging economic situation in the country, the president, his so-called technocrats and business cartels are busy scheming to loot our coffers.



Rather than working on finding the solutions to tackling the myriad of problems in the country, they continue enriching themselves while the people continue to suffer.



The deal has an unmistakable hallmark similar to the £20 airport levy and the Banjul Road drainage project. A company advances an unbid contract to the president's office, bypassing the other stakeholders mandated to take responsibility.



The president uses an executive directive to abuse his executive powers in overriding the checks and balances mechanisms to facilitate the deal.



If the citizens continue to fail to hold this corrupt and ruthless regime to account, they will ultimately destabilise the nation as their recklessness is unsustainable.



What terminal damage this corruption-infested government can do if not held accountable does not bear contemplating.



However, pensioners need to be vigilant as their retirement is at significant risk once again.



Stay tuned for the revelations on the other Economic Cartel member MOHAMMED JAH of QCELL and ESPACE MOTOR!



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community!

Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh! @08/04/2023 07:45



This is the allegation that triggered Government reaction!Culled from: Open Gambia FBThe stench of corruption coming from the Office of the President is shameful. It is the corrupt mixture of private business wealth and public squalor.Business interests are embedded in the Office of the President, and these are damaging enough. But we are in the age of shamelessness now in the country's highest office.The e available facts should be concerning for the scandal haunting Barrow's government. Alas, this is a phenomenon in President Barrow’s government that is both wider and deeper.Nonetheless, the people should be increasing questions will be asked to unearth corruption in the Gambia.In this trajectory, our whistle-blower at the Finance Ministry exposes massive corruption involving two local business tycoons - Mohammed Jah, Espace Motors and Tarik Musa, TK Motors . But, of course, the mentioned business people are in connivance with the President's Office.The business tycoons conspired with the president's office by presenting procurement deals for the purchase of buses for Gambia Transport Service Company (GSTC), a company owned by pensioners.The fraudulent business model is based on the suppliers presenting inflated invoices for the deal. Therefore, in the proceeds, they will pay kickbacks to the president and civil servants that facilitated the transaction.The president gets Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation “SSHFC” to finance the deal, putting pensioners' funds at considerable risk.This business model is wrong from the start, as the costs of the buses are way above the market price, and the Bus Company cannot handle the increased load of buses quickly.Nevertheless, our mole within the Finance Ministry informed us that the President's Office only consulted the transport company GTSC to request specifications for the type of buses they required.They, ‘the Office of the President,‘ are not involving GSTC in the design of the business project initially. Therefore, it’s wrong for them to impose what they want makes the project unsustainable for the national interest. The increase in the purchase of more buses is in the interest of the president and the economic mafias in making profits for themselves, disregarding the risk it poses to pensioners' investment and promoting impunity to corruption.Our followers may remember that Open Gambia Platform published an article on the 26/09/2022 captions, “THE BARROW ADMINISTRATION IS EXPOSING PENSIONERS' FUNDS AT THE SSHFC TO SEVERE RISK”The Barrow administration has started interfering with the prudent management of the pensioner's funds at the SSHFC. Previous attempts by the Office of the President to syphoned pensioner funds were denied by the former managing director, Mohammed Manjang, and the former board of directors - Chairman Serign Jallow.The president succeeded in getting his way around accessing the pensioner's funds by replacing both the MD Manjang and his then Chairman Jallow.In their places, he appointed Mr Saloum Malang as the MD. Malang is reported to be the president’s first cousin. Mr Reme Joiner was also appointed as chairman. Need I point out that Mr Joiner is an executive member of the National People Party “ NPP “ Banjul branch and a Member of the Local government commission of enquiries!Hence, it has come to our attention that the president's office has reignited its deal with Tarik Musa of TK Motors. This move was a device purposely to defraud the pensioners in their bus procurement.Such a scheme by the Office of the President was previously blocked by the former Management of the SSHFC funds.Need I remind you that it’s the same Tarik that was sanctioned by the Janneh Commission white paper not to do business with the government due to TK Motors' involvement in similar fraudulent procurement deals with the previous regime?However, a few weeks ago, the president instructed Mr Joiner and Mr Malang for the deal to go ahead by transferring Nine Million Euros, €9 million, into Tarik Musa of TK Motors’ Bank account.The reason is to purchase buses for GTSC, the state's own transportation company. In this process, they bypassed the procurement rules and did not include the rest of the board members in the decision-making.The procurement deal is a non-solicited scheme hatched by Tarik Musa in his usual ways of corrupting public officials to do business, making profits for his company.A contact at the president's office told us that she has observed among themselves that they are mentioning different quantities of buses. This may be a sign of some misconduct taking place in the deal.Some said the number of buses is 150, with others mentioning 100. But as far as she is concerned, the instructions to SSHFC are to purchase 50 buses for public transport countrywide.She was unsure how they came up with the €9 million tag price. Most likely, it’s due to the price inflation for the kickbacks paid to the president and the deal facilitators.However, these transactions triggered our whistle-blower at the Ministry of Finance to contact us and share the latest updates with additional details on those who paid the kickbacks. These are the actual figures involved in the deal:*50 buses@ €9.8M = D646.8M*20 buses@ €5M = D330M*Total 70 buses@ €14.8M*Total €14.8M @D66/E1 = D976,800,000Meaning each bus = D13,954,286Sadly, the most expensive are the five buses = Each costing D7M. The other 20 air-conditioned buses are D5M each, and the rest are ordinary buses at D3.5M each.The handing over ceremony of the buses is on Wednesday, 12th Apr 2023. And we are reliably informed that the president will be gracing the occasion at the July 22 Square!There are already 35 new buses at the GTSC grounds, and the other 35 are at the Port Authority.It is, however, callous and shocking that with the challenging economic situation in the country, the president, his so-called technocrats and business cartels are busy scheming to loot our coffers.Rather than working on finding the solutions to tackling the myriad of problems in the country, they continue enriching themselves while the people continue to suffer.The deal has an unmistakable hallmark similar to the £20 airport levy and the Banjul Road drainage project. A company advances an unbid contract to the president's office, bypassing the other stakeholders mandated to take responsibility.The president uses an executive directive to abuse his executive powers in overriding the checks and balances mechanisms to facilitate the deal.If the citizens continue to fail to hold this corrupt and ruthless regime to account, they will ultimately destabilise the nation as their recklessness is unsustainable.What terminal damage this corruption-infested government can do if not held accountable does not bear contemplating.However, pensioners need to be vigilant as their retirement is at significant risk once again.Stay tuned for the revelations on the other Economic Cartel member MOHAMMED JAH of QCELL and ESPACE MOTOR!Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community!Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh! @08/04/2023 07:45 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |