WHY THE CONTINUED FUEL SUPPLY CRISES?

The government seems to struggle to stabilise the petroleum marketing sector since the significant fuel shortage crisis in late 2021 involving GAMPETROLEUM, the Oil Marketing Companies and other stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

The fuel shortage crises led to accusations and counter-accusations of corruption among the stakeholders. The government brought a lawsuit against the former Gampetroleum Managing Director (Saihou Drammeh) and the Operations Manager (Mr Gassama). The judge acquitted them at the earliest stage of the trials with a no-case submission.

The government and the economic cartel got compromised entirely in the circumstances surrounding the massive corruption affecting the trading and marketing of petroleum, which led to the shortage and destabilisation of the industry.

The latest press release from the government clarifying the Petrol supply situation has proven that instability still exists in the petroleum supply industry and further demonstrates the government's failure to rectify the problems.



WHY’S THE GOVERNMENT HIDING THE TRUTH?

Why does the government think that Gambians are gullible to believe their excuse that the cause of the petroleum shortage is due to a disruption of a single shipment and that the ship scheduled to deliver petrol by the 3rd March 2023 got delayed due to extreme weather conditions at sea?

How come the entire country relied on a single shipment? What happens to the stockpile reserves at GAMPETROLEUM? The government press statement is a fabrication, a coverup of the massive economic plundering the state is engaged in with the financial cartel. The continued petroleum shortage proves that the state didn’t handle the initial GAMPETROLEUM saga properly, as the president is complicit in the grand corruption harming the industry and causing a substantial economic loss to the state.



What is the cost of the damages to our economy by importing petroleum products from overland in Senegal, including loss of tax revenues by issuing companies with duty Wavers?



What’s the government hiding from the public?

Another worry is how we are losing another strategic advantage to our competitors by continuing to import fuel from Senegal when we used to export petroleum products to Mali and Guinea Bissau.

Here is a pattern since Barrow went to bed with the Economic cartel and his Senegalese handlers, the Gambia has been losing its competitive business edge to Senegal due to corruption and implementing lousy economic policies intentionally or unintentionally in favour of Senegal.

It started with the liquidation of Banjul Breweries, a leading regional beverage manufacturing company, for over forty years. Followed by the collapse of our port authority and AirPort's economic infrastructure, which led to a decline in the transit trade and Tourism, the other two main financial contributors to our gross domestic product. The latest becomes the petroleum industry which is the engine of our economy. We aren’t factoring in the failure of exploring our Gas and Oil reserves Adjacent to all the Senegalese prospects.

Moral citizens get polarised on partisan issues or selfishly ignore the threats to our national interest. The ARPC enablers are entrenching dictatorship. The economic cartel’s complicity is helping Barrow loot our resources, wittingly or unwittingly serving the Senegalese government's objectives to completely dominate the economy and force us into losing our sovereignty!



Mar 3, 2023

Press Release



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-clarifies-petrol-supply-situation



In the wake of numerous complaints from commuters and motorists over fuel supply, The Gambia Government wishes to clarify that the ship scheduled to deliver petrol by the 3rd March, 2023 is delayed due to extreme weather conditions at sea.





Upon verification of this unfortunate natural circumstance affecting the vessel, His Excellency President Adama Barrow immediately instructed the Petroleum and Finance Ministries to alternatively replenish the current low domestic stock through overland importation from neighbouring countries.



Subsequently, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA) granted concessions to Oryx, Jah Oil and three other licensed importers to swiftly source petrol from Senegal. Jah Oil has particularly secured 1.5 million litres of petrol to be delivered within the next 24 hours.



Therefore, the limited sale of petrol by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across various fuel stations nationwide is a tentative measure of ensuring steady supply parallel to the overland delivery of additional gasoline.



Strategically, The Gambia Government has liberalized the petroleum sector and granted some 50 import licences to private investors while maintaining diligent regulatory oversight. It subsidises fuel and ensures price stability at the retail pumps in the country.



2 March 2023



Banjul, The Gambia



Signed



Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu



