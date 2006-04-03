Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

12047 Posts Posted - 25 Feb 2023 : 19:40:28

“We are here to protect and swore an oath to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and we are paid by their taxes. So, we can’t do a tit for tat with them. The operation [at the Bakau station] has ceased because the environment is not suitable"



"However, with no signs of it being renovated, many residents are worried that the police may be neglecting it to punish the town where common crime is surging."



https://standard.gm/police-deny-keeping-bakau-station-closed-in-revenge-for-mob-attack/

By Tabora Bojang



February 23, 2023



Bakau police station remains closed, months after a mob vandalised the premises demanding to ‘deal’ with a murder suspect. The police naturally denied them access, and in anger they vandalised the station.



The police high command decided to cease operations at the station purportedly to repair it and moved Station Officer Foday Conta to Serekunda.



However, with no signs of it being renovated, many residents are worried that the police may be neglecting it to punish the town where common crime is surging.



But when contacted, police spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie denied these suggestions and stated that the police are “not an institution that does a tit for tat.”



“We are here to protect and swore an oath to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and we are paid by their taxes. So, we can’t do a tit for tat with them. The operation [at the Bakau station] has ceased because the environment is not suitable. The SO is moved to Serekunda police station until they are able to restore the structure,” she said.



Asked what could be responsible for the delay in repair works, ASP Njie replied: “We were there to serve with our meager resources but the facility was vandalised by the very same people we risk our lives to serve. So we don’t have those resources to immediately fix something that wasn’t part of our plans or our budget. So it makes absolute sense to cease operations until the structure is fit enough for operations”.



However according to her, the police have since beefed up operations to cater for Bakau residents who can use satellite police stations like Kairaba for policing matters.

toubab1020





12047 Posts Posted - 26 Feb 2023 : 11:56:11

https://standard.gm/court-blocks-request-to-re-arrest-bakau-youths/

By Aisha Tamba



February 24, 2023



Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court has yesterday overruled an application by police prosecutors for a bench warrant to re-arrest nine Bakau youths accused of taking part in a riot causing damage to the Bakau police station among others.



The nine accused were part of 34 other youths arrested following the December riot over the death of a Bakau taxi man.



They were granted bail in the sum of D250,000 each with two Gambian sureties.



The men are initially charged with eight counts to which they all pleaded not guilty.



The charges include conspiracy to commit felony, preventing or obstructing the making of a proclamation, rioters injuring buildings, machinery, threatening violence, common nuisance, idle and disorderly behavior, and rioting after the proclamation.



During yesterday’s sittings, police prosecutor Commissioner Sanneh applied for a bench warrant for the nine missing youths who were supposed to be in court.



Commissioner Sanneh argued that the missing accused persons should be arrested and brought to court. He highlighted that without the accused person’s arrest, the court proceedings will be slowed down.



However, the application was overruled to give the absentees a chance on the ground that this is the first time they failed to attend a court sitting.



The matter is adjourned to March 9th.



