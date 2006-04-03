Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11205 Posts Posted - 24 Feb 2023 : 14:48:01 Congratulations!





President Barrow Appoints Vice President



In accordance with the provisions of Sections 70(1) and 70(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency President Adama Barrow has appointed Mr Muhammad B. S. Jallow as Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia with effect from 24th February 2023.



Vice President Muhammad Jallow, an experienced Civil Servant, served in different capacities, from an unqualified teacher to Permanent Secretary in various Ministries. He rose to the position of Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, a position he held until his statutory retirement in 2020. Mr Jallow also worked at the Senegalo -Gambia Secretariat as Deputy Executive Secretary representing The Gambia. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11205 Posts Posted - 24 Feb 2023 : 15:24:29



This was on May 6, 2020. Within hours from when the executive directive was issued, foreign affairs minister Dr Mamadou Tangara, chief of protocol Alagie Ceesay, then ambassador Alieu K Jammeh were all gathered at the airport, waiting for the plane to arrive.



At the same time, the Ministry of Health raised the voucher, the Accountant General processed the payment and Central Bank issued bulk cash of Euros 39,333 (approximately D2.2M) for payment."

By Mustapha-Swandi K Darboe



https://malagen.org/investigations/inside-malagasy-miracle-covid-cure-donation-that-costs-gambia-d2-2m/ "President Adama Barrow appoints a new VP, Muhammed B.S Jallow. A former SG who pens the executive directive to procure the Malagasy Covid-19 cure.This was on May 6, 2020. Within hours from when the executive directive was issued, foreign affairs minister Dr Mamadou Tangara, chief of protocol Alagie Ceesay, then ambassador Alieu K Jammeh were all gathered at the airport, waiting for the plane to arrive.At the same time, the Ministry of Health raised the voucher, the Accountant General processed the payment and Central Bank issued bulk cash of Euros 39,333 (approximately D2.2M) for payment."By Mustapha-Swandi K Darboe A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic