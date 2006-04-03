Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

12024 Posts Posted - 16 Feb 2023 : 14:32:45

“It will be independent, fair-minded, thorough and composed of competent Gambians from the Accounting, Legal and Administrative sectors.”



Spokesperson Sankareh added: “President Barrow remains resolute, uncowed and doggedly determined to make sure that this Commission sees the light of day no longer than the first week of March 2023.”



+++++++++



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/barrow-endorses-commission-to-probe-allegations-of-financial-mismanagement-in-all-area-councils-and-municipalities

==========



#Headlines



Barrow endorses Commission to probe allegations of financial mismanagement in all area councils & municipalities



Feb 16, 2023, 11:12 AM



Following intensive hearings before the National Assembly’s Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and audit exercises into the finances of area councils and municipalities across the country, the Gambia government has decided to further probe the alleged improprieties.



Speaking during the breakfast programme – ‘Coffee Time with Peter Gomez’ – on West Coast Radio Wednesday, the Gambia Government Spokesperson and Presidential Diaspora Adviser, Ebrima G. Sankareh, confirmed that “a process is in motion to set up a Commission of Inquiry into the financial activities of all area or municipal councils throughout The Gambia, no exceptions - all of them”.



“In fact,” he said, “the legal instruments have been presented last week and President Barrow wasted no time in endorsing them. He has signed the legal instruments and the Commission is being constituted to probe into the finances of all area councils.



“It will be independent, fair-minded, thorough and composed of competent Gambians from the Accounting, Legal and Administrative sectors.”



Spokesperson Sankareh added: “President Barrow remains resolute, uncowed and doggedly determined to make sure that this Commission sees the light of day no longer than the first week of March 2023.”



The Commission consists of:



Jainaba Bah Sambou (chairperson), Samba Faal, Oreme E. Joiner, Baba M. Leigh, and Sukai Secka Sagnia.



The Commission is authorised to inquire into the conduct of all local government councils, in particular, the circumstances surrounding the loans acquired for and on behalf of a local government council between the periods of May 2018 and January 2023 among a host of others.





















12024 Posts Posted - 16 Feb 2023 : 14:53:24

https://standard.gm/udp-head-of-communication-says-commission-of-enquiry-a-witch-hunt/

==========



Tombong Saidy, head of communication of the opposition United Democratic Party, has said the commission of inquiry into the conduct of all local government councils is nothing but a witch hunt against the opposition particularly, the UDP.



In a write up shared with The Standard, Mr Saidy said the commission is not an independent unbiased commission because all the commissioners are either supporters or sympathizers of the NPP and President Barrow. “All of the members are all willing puns being used by President Barrow in his political game to weaken the opposition but they will fail mercilessly,” Saidy said.



Mr Saidy added that if President Barrow and his government are serious about fighting corruption, “why can’t they start with the ministries and parastatals; the Covid-19 funds scandal, the Securiport contract scandal and all the issues raised by the National Audit Office pertaining to financial irregularities within his government.”



Saidy alleged that the main reason behind this ‘witch hunting’ is to derail the candidatures of the Mayor of Banjul, Mayor of KM and the Chairmen of the 6 regional area councils but “they will fail.”



"Enquiries into all public institutions are welcomed so long as they are just, independent, and fair and this witch hunting club is far from that. It is rather unfortunate that in this day and age Gambians would be allowed to be used as puns in frivolous political games. It is amazing that a person of 'integrity' is willing to cast aside his dignity, principles and respect for politics," he said.

